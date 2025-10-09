 
The UnPeaceful Atom: Putin Confirms that All Nuclear Reactors are Pre-Deployed Weapons of Mass Destruction

Karl Grossman
By Karl Grossman and Harvey Wasserman

Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin last week eagerly confirmed that all "Peaceful Atom" nuclear power plants are fair game for military destruction and that the ensuing apocalyptic fall-out is not really his concern.

As Reuters reported, Putin on Thursday warned Ukraine that it was playing a dangerous game by striking the area near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and suggested that Moscow could retaliate against nuclear plants controlled by Ukraine.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia complex is, noted Reuters, Europe's largest [and] has been cut off from external power for more than a week and is being cooled by emergency diesel generators.

Zaporizhzhia was captured by Russian forces in the early days of the 2022 invasion.

The global crisis it now embodies was foreseen 45 years ago by Bennett Ramberg, in his book "Nuclear Power Plants as Weapons for the Enemy: An Unrecognized Military Peril".

Ramberg holds a Ph.D. in international relations and a law degree. He's been an analyst or consultant to the Nuclear Control Institute, Global Green, Committee to Bridge the Gap and the U.S. Senate and U.S. State Department. He now directs the Global Security Seminar. Published by the University of California Press, his book and a new edition out last year are beyond chilling.

And its grave warnings are playing out in recent years and today.

According to the U.S. government's 9/11 Commission, the Indian Point nuclear reactors, 25 miles north of New York City, were potential targets considered for the September 11 attacks. Between 1984 and 1987, Iraq bombed Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant six times. In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, the U.S. Air Force bombed three nuclear reactors in Iraq. It gets worse.

As an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists put it last year -- small modular reactors, floating nuclear plants, and microreactors --these emerging technologies elevate concerns that wartime attacks could expose warfighters and civilians to nuclear fall-out. Russia's occupation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has already set a dangerous precedent that could sway the course of future wars.

William Alberque, former director of strategy, technology and arms control of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in a piece on the website of the London-headquartered organization in 2023 that amidst "the wartime weaponization of nuclear power stations, the risks of a nuclear disaster remain high at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as Russia continues to threaten the health and safety of the entire region through its reckless behaviour."

In the war on Ukraine, he adds, a nuclear weapon state has decided that nuclear power reactors are legitimate targets and tools of coercion in war.

Thus, atomic reactors provide weapons for the enemy, serving as pre-deployed weapons of mass destruction.

Amidst yet another billionaire-hyped push for a Nuclear Renaissance, atomic power including large, small and fusion reactors has again faltered due to runway costs and devastating construction delays. All reactors heat the planet at 300 degrees Centigrade, emit radioactive carbon 14, and can't match flexible demand.

Karl Grossman is a professor of journalism at the State University of New York at Old Westbury and host of the nationally syndicated TV program Enviro Close-Up (www.envirovideo.com)

Related Topic(s): Atoms; Nuclear; Nuclear Cover-up; Nuclear Energy Dev- Peaceful; Nuclear Fission; Nuclear Meltdown; Nuclear Plants; Nuclear Reactor; Nuclear_insanity; Putin And Ukraine; (more...) Ukraine, Add Tags  (less...)

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
