The Ukraine and Other Facets of a Changing World

Arshad M Khan
Russian strikes in Ukraine last weekend were among the heaviest in a while. They even struck a government building housing Ukraine's cabinet. Apparently over 800 drones and 13 missiles were used, the most in a single barrage since the war began according to the Ukrainian air force.

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said tougher sanctions including on those who buy Russian oil could cripple the Russian economy and bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. It might be better to understand Putin's motives. He can not leave the ethnic Russian minority in the lurch and to the mercy of Ukrainians. Thus it is possible he is giving Zelenskyy food for thought.

Ukraine has hardly ever been a country, and not for the last five hundred years -- a period spanning the Mughal empire in India and subsequent British rule, or England from the rule of the Tudors to the present -- in effect a very long time. As part of the Russian Empire under the Czars and the Soviet Union later, the government added to (or subtracted from) the region known as Ukraine, for administrative convenience.

The people living there now will choose whatever benefits their economic future. For example, if they believe that being an independent state will have money rolling in from the US and the EU, that is what they will choose. They might be in for a disappointment. Moreover, the Russians with troops already in the eastern areas are not going to be a pushover.

Mr. Bessent's sanctions targeting Russian oil buyers are unlikely to be as successful as he thinks. The rapidly growing Chinese economy needs oil and minerals, and the recent victory-day celebrations in Tianjin with Putin an honored guest and Modi a hanger-on displayed the ambit of Chinese influence.

An eye-opener, as when Chinese leader Xi Jinping talked of a new world order without any bullying - a direct swipe at the Trump tariffs - in fact they hit the American consumer too as they will naturally result in higher prices. A consequence of the reduced buying power could well be a recession. Clearly then in an interconnected world we have to learn to live with each other.

It is even more important now as the earth faces a period of global warming and mankind needs to act together to alleviate its effects. It is a question of faith in each other, and in the simple fact that alternative forms of energy not using fossil fuels will reduce emissions and prevent carbon dioxide blanketing us in a greenhouse.

In comparison, Ukraine is just a pimple that will clear up eventually... with one hopes, the least loss of lives.

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
