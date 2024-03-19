 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/19/24

The Ugly Origins of Trump's 'America First' Policy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments

People's choice of words can be revealing. That's certainly the case with respect to one of Donald Trump's favorite slogans, "America First".

In April 2016, Trump initially used the term in a campaign speech, proclaiming that "America First" would be "the major and overriding theme of my administration". The following year, in his inaugural address, he promised that "a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first--America first." Subsequently, he has employed the slogan frequently to describe his approach to foreign and domestic policy.

This approach is remarkable because, over the past century, "America First" has acquired some very unsavory connotations.

Although the seemingly innocent slogan goes back deep in American history, it began to develop a racist, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic tone after World War I. The Ku Klux Klan, which surged to some five million members at that time, employed it frequently for its terrorist mobilizations. Like the Klan, nativist groups took up "America First" as they used racist, eugenicist claims to press, successfully, for U.S. government restrictions on immigration. Appealing to an overheated nationalism, William Randolph Hearst used his newspaper empire to campaign, successfully, against U.S. participation in the League of Nations. Soon thereafter, he became a booster of other nationalist fanatics, the rising fascist powers.

Hearst's newspapers, with "America First" emblazoned on their masthead, celebrated what they called the "great achievement" of the new Nazi regime in Germany. In 1934, Hearst himself scurried off to Berlin to interview Adolf Hitler. Instructing his reporters in Germany to provide positive coverage of the Nazis, Hearst fired journalists who failed to do so. Meanwhile, the Hearst press ran columns, without rebuttal, by Hitler, Mussolini, and Nazi leader Hermann Göring.

This toxic brew of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia increasingly found its way into a growing isolationist movement that crested in 1940 with the establishment of the America First Committee. Bankrolled by several top corporate leaders, the America First Committee was determined to prevent the United States from becoming involved in what it labeled, disparagingly, "Europe's wars." And as fascist military forces swept from triumph to triumph, it emerged as America's largest isolationist organization. Although the 800,000 America First members had a variety of political opinions, many of them held anti-Semitic views and sympathized with the Nazis.

Henry Ford, for example, a member of the America First executive committee, was a major backer of anti-Semitic and racist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan. Purchasing a Michigan newspaper, the Dearborn Independent, he used it to publish articles promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, such as the idea that Jews controlled the American financial system, that they started World War I, and that they were plotting to rule the world. The newspaper eventually acquired a circulation of nearly a million thanks to Ford's requirement that his car dealers distribute it. Ford has the distinction of being the only American Hitler complimented in Mein Kampf.

The most prominent leader of the America First Committee was Charles Lindbergh, who--thanks to his celebrated solo flight over the Atlantic--was also one of the best-known Americans of the era. Hitler, Lindbergh believed, was "a visionary" and "undoubtedly a great man". Visiting Nazi Germany, Lindbergh liked its professed values--what he called "science and technology harnessed for the preservation of a superior race". Increasingly, he thought that the "strong central leadership of the Nazi state was the only hope for restoring a moral world order". Addressing reporters, he said that he was "intensely pleased" by all he had seen while in Germany. By contrast, like other anti-Semites, he fretted over "the Jewish problem", and blamed Jews for the shattered German economy that followed World War I. In 1938, Field Marshall Göring presented Lindbergh with a medal on behalf of the Fuhrer.

Lawrence Wittner

Lawrence Wittner is Professor of History Emeritus at the State University of New York/Albany, where he taught courses on U.S. diplomatic history, international history, and social justice movements from 1974 to 2010.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Lawrence Wittner

(Member since Sep 16, 2023)


From the Ku Klux Klan, to William Randolph Hearst, to Henry Ford, to Charles Lindbergh, "America First" provided a toxic current in American life that has been revived by Donald Trump.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024 at 4:38:31 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)


British Professor Churchwell, in an article linked above, mentions that she has "left out an enormous amount of the story." Indeed she has. I will suggest some additional reading and links:

wikipedia.org/wiki/Luigi_Galleani

PBS: Alexander Berkman

Why? Because then as now, many people were terrified of "deadly insurrections".

The Anarchists had bona fide working class grievances, but were also serious terrorists. Anarchists murdered many leaders in Europe and Russia.

Berkman and Galleani were only two men out of many people who were doing their best to murder some of the wealthiest leadership in America at the time (JP Morgan, Frick, Rockefeller). Unfortunately their assassination attempts killed ordinary citizens in the wrong place at the wrong time, instead of their stated targets.

Immigrant anarchist violence was also used to justify J Edgar Hoover's new organization, and to block further immigration into the US after 1920. Ordinary people were terrified, and also sick of the violence, at a time when there was no Social Security disability assistance to help care for people who had been maimed in the bombings.

PBS: Wall Street Bombing

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 21, 2024 at 8:51:27 PM

