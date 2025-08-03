The US is creating most of the havoc in the world



Trump: Russia has less than two weeks to end war President Trump issued a new warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he has less than two weeks to end the war ...

US President Trump issuing ultimatum to Russia to end war in Ukraine in ten days, July 31, 2025

There is one country above all others that creates havoc in the world. Of course it's the US and with Trump at the helm it's sure to get worse.

Let's not forget Israel not far behind the US committing genocide against the Palestinian's in Gaza, then attacking Lebanon, Syria, and Iran with the IDF attacking the Islamic Republics nuclear sites. Throw in Trump's sending in bunker buster bombs at several Iranian nuclear sites he's opened up Pandora's Box with these unprovoked attacks.

The latest has Trump issuing an ultimatum to Russia threatening additional sanctions if they don't reach a peace agreement with Ukraine in ten days This after his initial ultimatum of fifty days was reduced to ten.

Russia has adapted to US sanctions against it for years. What that has done Russia increased its domestic production to offset the sanctions.

Yesterday Trump announced a 25% tariff on India starting August 1 claiming that countries tariffs are too high plus New Delhi's energy and defense trade with Russia.

On Monday we got this from Bloomberg, "The global fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariffs is set to wipe out $2 trillion from the world's economy by 2027 as a result of trade and investment disruptions". [1]

The news outlet claimed Trump's tariff campaign on all imports are deemed as unfair trade practices by all the countries effected.

Again from Bloomberg," The overall level of US tariffs is now the highest since the 1930's , about six times what it was when Trump took office".

"The policy is already causing companies to freeze capital spending, reroute supply chains, and trim margins to absorb rising costs".

"Worldwide, foreign direct investment, considered key for long term economic growth, is headed for another decline this year, adding to an 11% drop in 2024 according to a recent UN report".

