OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/22/25

The US and Russia are competing in the development of advanced missile technology

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Trump announces plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield President Donald Trump rolled out plans for a multibillion dollar 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield system Tuesday, and said ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNBC Television)   Details   DMCA

President Trump announcing the development of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system May 21, 2025

Technological advances are not just modern discoveries by humans. They go back to the Stone Age some 3.3 million years ago with the advent of stone tools.

Today we take for granted the light bulb, radio and TV, airplane travel, the cars we drive, cures for diseases, to what we eat to the clothes we wear.

But the intent of this piece today is not to list all the technological advances in human history. It has to do with the development of nuclear weapons that make the dawn of the nuclear age with the Manhattan Project resulting in the atomic bomb in 1945 seem like ancient history.

Trump just announced something called the "Golden Dome", a space based missile defense initiative supposedly "capable of intercepting missiles from anywhere in the world". [1]

It's presented as a "Cutting Edge" project in missile defense of America.

Trump says the design, "Once fully constructed...will be capable of intercepting missiles, even if they are launched from space". In typical Trump fashion he states, "We're the only ones that have this-we call it super technology. Nobody else has it, and nobody else has anything close to what we have".

However Russia not to be outdone has developed a nuclear-powered cruise missile it refers to as a doomsday missile with unlimited range which becomes "a threat the Golden Dome may struggle to counter." [2]

Called the "Burevesnik", "Sources estimate the missiles operational range of 22,000 Km" or 13, 670 miles.

"Effectively, the Burevesnik is designed as a 'doomsday weapon-a guaranteed retaliatory strike platform in the event of a nuclear war."

Let's face it. Technological advances in missile development with ICBM's (Inter Continental Ballistic Missiles)and SAM's (Surface to Air Missiles) is probably inevitable.

What should never change is the concept of "MAD", mutually assured destruction. A concept recognized during the cold war whereby the US and the USSR realized there were no winners in a nuclear war i.e. if one side was attacked by nuclear weapons they would be annihilated by the other side in a retaliatory nuclear strike.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): Development Policy; Missile-interceptor Shield; Russia; Russian Military Strategy; Trump, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
