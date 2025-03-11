Imploding empire news

The US/Israeli empire is imploding as we predicted a long time ago. A recession is looming and the stock market is crashing. Watch but better act because we are building alternative world order FOR PEOPLE and empires cause lots of suffering during such transition periods. It is always a good bet to help the suffering and the indigenous people. Hence these weekly emails will have that title temporarily; maybe we need a positive title like "rebuilding after empire"?

FRANCESCA ALBANESE wrote 'Imagine if people stopped telling the Palestinians what to do and instead focused on Israel's LEGAL OBLIGATIONS to:

1. Withdraw its unlawful presence (cum Apartheid) from the 22% that remains of historical Palestine;

2. Stop committing acts that may result in genocide, as per the ICJ South Africa v Israel;

3. Start devising a Reparation Plan for the apocalyptic destruction caused in the occupied Palestinian territory."

As the Zionist movement continues its genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, it is asking Jews to vote (you must agree to Zionist racism to be able to vote) to select between factions that are all racists (but different nuance). Here is the spectrum.

Petition demanding Khalil's release was created by Deportation Defense and garnered 700,000 ignatures so far.

Towards complete Zionist takeover of the US branch of empire (all three branches of government):

Over the past few decades free junkets to police chiefs, congress-people, local government officials in the US to travel to "Israel" to be brainwashed and now adding federal judges (and we are told "Russia intervened in US elections"!).

For more on he nefarious role of the Zionist lobby.

It is claimed to be Trump's plan to ethnically cleanse the occupied territories of Palestinians. Yet, he is a puppet (blackmailed) of the Zionist movement which had these plans for 75 years.

The Zionist regime is creating a migration administration to effect ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Trump said to the Palestinian resistance "Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!" Can someone inform him that Israel keeps the bodies of >600 Palestinians they murdered (including several the murdered via torture)? Who is sick and twisted colonizers or colonized indigenous people trying to hang on to their lands?

Understanding Hamas: Palestinian resistance from the PLO onwards with Helena Cobban (and why it matters).

Zionist colonial settlers in Lebanon and REMINDER Israel still occupies south Syria.

What is wrong with Israelis? This is what Palestinians had to deal with for 75 years.

Exemplary work for Palestine Continues at Columbia University even though its administration refuses to stop supporting apartheid (which is not saving them as this week we are told the Federal Government is planning review and cutting off federal grants to universities allowing free speech on Palestine). Protesting genocide persecuted in the US police state: Our friend Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by ICE agents in front of his pregnant wife.

Article about my visit and lecture in Cloughjordan, Ireland.

How a future Gaza would look like under plan adopted by the Arab league. This is rejected by the colonial power Israel/USA and the US is ruled from Tel Aviv who insist on continuing genocide and ethnic cleansing.

We at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability ( palestinenature.org) at Bethlehem University already drew plans for a similar institute in Gaza that promotes sustainable human and natural communities. Email us if you like to know more at PIBS@bethlehem.edu. Two reports on our work.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

