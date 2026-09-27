

The UN General Assembly Revealed a Changing World on Palestine

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The 2026 United Nations General Assembly did not end the war in Gaza, resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, or fundamentally alter the military balance of power in the Middle East. What it did accomplish was politically significant: it exposed, with unusual clarity, the widening diplomatic distance between the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and a large part of the international community. The speeches of world leaders, the overwhelming General Assembly vote concerning Palestinian participation, the growing European emphasis on Palestinian statehood, and finally the dramatic walkout as Netanyahu began his address were not isolated events. Together they revealed a broader change in the international political environment surrounding Israel and Palestine.

The central development was not that the world suddenly became uniformly pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel. International politics is rarely that simple. Rather, the General Assembly demonstrated that Palestinian political rights and statehood have returned to the center of international diplomacy, while the Israeli government's attempt to subordinate the Palestinian question to security, Iran, and regional normalization has become increasingly difficult to sustain. Israel remains militarily powerful and continues to enjoy crucial American support, but New York demonstrated the growing difference between possessing military power and maintaining international political legitimacy.

The Empty Hall Became Netanyahu's Message

Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the United Nations intending to defend Israel's conduct in Gaza, justify the war with Iran, and confront governments that had become increasingly critical of his policies. Instead, one of the most memorable images of his appearance occurred before he had made his argument. As Netanyahu approached the podium, diplomats representing dozens of countries left the General Assembly hall. Large sections of seats became visibly empty while Netanyahu continued with his address.

Netanyahu responded by calling those who walked out "moral cowards." The remark may have appealed to supporters who admire his confrontational political style, but it did nothing to address the diplomatic significance of what was happening around him. Diplomacy is ultimately concerned not simply with asserting one's position but with persuading governments, preserving alliances, and preventing adversaries from assembling larger coalitions. When representatives of dozens of governments respond to a prime minister's appearance by leaving the chamber, the event becomes evidence of a serious diplomatic problem regardless of whether one agrees with the protest.

The importance of the walkout was also geographical and political. Criticism of Israel was no longer confined to Iran, Arab governments, or states historically hostile to Israel. The wider diplomatic movement included governments from Europe and the Global South as well as Arab and Muslim states. Netanyahu therefore faced something considerably larger than the familiar hostility of Israel's traditional enemies. He faced evidence that opposition to the policies of his government had spread into countries that historically maintained close political, economic, and security relationships with Israel and the United States.

King Abdullah and the Arab Warning

Jordan's King Abdullah II presented one of the clearest Arab statements of the problem. Jordan has maintained a peace treaty with Israel for more than three decades, cooperates closely with Washington, and has played an important role in questions involving Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories. Abdullah's criticism therefore carried a different political meaning from criticism coming from governments that reject diplomatic relations with Israel altogether.

His argument was that the destruction in Gaza, settlement expansion, and developments in the occupied West Bank are steadily undermining the possibility of a viable Palestinian state. For Jordan this is not merely an ideological issue. The kingdom has a large Palestinian population and has long feared that permanent displacement from Palestinian territories could eventually be transformed into a political solution imposed partly at Jordan's expense. From Amman's perspective, the disappearance of a realistic Palestinian state therefore threatens Jordanian stability as well as Palestinian national aspirations.

Abdullah's speech illustrated a broader regional problem for Israel. The Abraham Accords demonstrated that Arab governments could establish relations with Israel without waiting for a final Israeli-Palestinian settlement. But they never demonstrated that the Palestinian question had disappeared. Gaza and the subsequent regional wars have instead pushed Palestine back into the center of Arab diplomacy. Governments interested in cooperation with Israel must now account for domestic opinion, regional stability, and the consequences of a conflict that remains unresolved.

Macron and a Changing Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron represented another important dimension of the diplomatic change. France is not a marginal critic of Israel. It is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, a nuclear power, a leading member of the European Union, and a longstanding American ally. When France places Palestinian statehood and conditions in Gaza near the center of its diplomatic agenda, the disagreement can no longer be portrayed simply as a confrontation between Israel and hostile states in the Middle East.

Macron's position also reflects a wider debate taking place across Europe. European governments remain divided over Israel, Gaza, and the precise path toward Palestinian statehood, but the political environment has clearly changed. Criticism of settlement expansion, civilian suffering, and the absence of a credible political future for Palestinians has moved much closer to the mainstream of European diplomacy. Governments that continue to recognize Israel's security concerns are increasingly unwilling to accept the proposition that security can indefinitely replace a political settlement.

This distinction is important. Support for Palestinian political rights does not automatically imply hostility toward Israel, just as recognition of Israel's legitimate security concerns does not require endorsement of every policy pursued by Netanyahu's government. Much of the diplomatic movement visible in New York rested precisely on this distinction. The growing international argument is that Israeli security and Palestinian self-determination ultimately have to coexist because neither population is going to disappear.

The 152-to-3 Vote

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