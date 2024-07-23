 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/23/24

The U.S. Presidential Election Gets Underway ... and Ends for Some

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Who would have imagined that two days before the Republican Convention, their principal figure would be injured in an assassination attempt. Whizzing past, the bullet injured his right ear, and a bleeding Trump was rushed away surrounded by Secret Service agents who jumped up to the dais from their first row seat to surround him protectively.

Guns are a bane, in a land of promise and hope for those who live in it, but the right to bear arms is enshrined in the Constitution as the Second Amendment. The framers wanted a people's militia as an antidote to the prospect of a foreign (for those days, British) takeover after independence had been won.

In the world as it is now, however, how would small arms help against tanks and airplanes? It is clearly obsolete -- but then there is an active gun lobby consisting of manufacturers and ranchers who want to protect their herds, plus others in rural areas where guns are commonplace -- used for eradicating vermin and hunting.

How did the RNC Convention go? Given his close shave, Trump was received as a surviving hero to uproarious applause. Nobody mentioned his crouching behind the lectern, only the fist waving hero, bleeding from his ear, who was shouting, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" Last minute changes to the speeches were in order. Of course, taking cover behind the lectern was the sensible thing to do. Still, it somehow does not seem heroic.

Biden went on TV regretting his remark about placing-Trump-in-the-bull's-eye. He of course meant rhetorically not literally but in the context of events -- it appeared unseemly.

A grassroots organization calling itself "Pass the Torch" has spontaneously appeared and is encouraging Biden to step aside to give Democrats the best chance of defeating Trump. Their convention is due to take place mid-August in Chicago.

The technical term refers to Biden's condition as Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) and people so afflicted often fall victim to dementia. The cause of it is damage to the part of the brain that controls speech, both expression and comprehension.

Ladbrokes, the well-known British oddsmakers have Trump priced at 7/4, ahead of Biden at 2/1, as the favorite to return to the White House. Moreover, 31 percent of the bets are being placed on him compared to just 12.8 percent on Biden as of April 5th this year. He beats both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -- were she to replace him.

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Assassination; Election Circus; Elections; Presidential Candidates, Add Tags
