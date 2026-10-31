The Tyranny of Self-Interest

“Freedom is a noose. Or a choke hold. Or a noose, again.





I’ve seen the James Baldwin/William Buckley debate many times. Baldwin isn’t responding to the deliberate ignorance attempting to crush the lives of Black Americans. He’s addressing ignorant claims of supremacy over the lived experiences of Black Americans.





Toni Morrison’s interview with Charles Rose is another shock to the racial hierarchy in the powerful narrative, in which the Pulitzer Prize winning author speaks of Black lives that matter. All Black lives matter! When she sits across from her friend, Angela Davis, the viewer, if honest, witnesses the falling away of the untruth of white supremacy. There is Morrison, at home among many friends. To listen to Maya Angelou is to listen to a worldly ambassador, speaking of her various experiences in Africa, Europe, and the US, were she was born, a decedent of enslaved Africans.





Networks today must sell a product. Call it, “America First.” America Always! America Forever! There are Indigenous, Black, and Latinos visible, but invisible behind the rhetoric of White Christian Nationalism, denounce the right of existence to any one intended to play a subservient role as an extra in a 1940s or 1950s movie. At best, make American Feel Safe Again.





I listened to this interview, not intentionally, I might add, in which I could see the Black author and the white host. The latter is smiling. Encouraging. The questions, too, encouraging an image of the “ghetto” or “hood” to support the authoritarian narrative, pointing to the unwelcome violence in a society otherwise innocent.





So, I listened. I heard the interviewee producing image for play by appeasing. Here’s is Black life. Something in need of “escaping.”





How did you escape the “ghetto” or the “hood” or a life of drug abuse and crime?





Why not the interviewee break through a line of inquiry that really isn’t a line of inquiry at all, challenging the host to learn something new, something that could make them feel “uncomfortable.”

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