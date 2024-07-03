The Two Most Selfish Presidential Candidates in American History

It's pretty much a given that Donald Trump cares only about himself. Everything he does is to promote himself, and if he is elected again, to give himself dictatorial power. In other words, Trump is the most selfish candidate in the history of this country. He is putting his personal future ahead of what would be best for the country.

Now we have another candidate doing something similar, putting his personal plans ahead of the country. When it comes to integrity and real patriotism President Joe Biden is far superior to Trump and the MAGA cultists. But are Joe and Jill Biden planning their future with their personal desires ahead of what's right for the country? At this moment, it appears that way.

Joe Biden is only going to get older and less competent in the next few years. And what voters saw in Thursday's debate is the decline of a great man and a great president, no longer in his prime.

But we have to ask ourselves. will Joe Biden be an excellent president four years from now, when he will be turning 86 years old? The answer is obvious. He will not be in the best condition to perform his duties as president. He will only be less capable than he is now.



For the good of the Democratic Party and the country, now teetering on the edge of a possible Trump dictatorship and a fascist-style presidency, Biden must put the future of the country ahead of his personal desires.

If Biden stays, he will be essentially doing what Donald Trump is doing, thinking of himself and his future ahead of what is best for the country. I expect he will soon realize that and come to accept that he needs to step aside.

One selfish candidate on the ballot (Trump) is enough. We don't need another selfish candidate in the opposition party thinking of himself over what is best for the country. Another Democratic candidate, Vice-President Kamala Harris being the most logical, would have the abilities and strength to defeat Trump, which is priority number one.

Joe Biden needs to step aside and give way to a younger, stronger and more vibrant candidate. The stakes are too high to be thinking of himself. Now is not the time for Biden to resist doing what's best for the country.

Biden would never be as selfish as Donald Trump (nobody is), but he would still be selfish if he didn't accept what comes next for him.

The future of our country is on the line, Joe. You've done well, but let someone else finish your job. It has to be done.