 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

The Truth about the End

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

My neighbor asked if I had heard of the end times. You know about the end times? Asked as if I really didn't know since I didn't appear to be a believer. She's standing in my apartment with books that aren't the Bible and that aren't by authors approved of by the Thought Police. I say, yes, and leave it at that. She is the keeper of the truth! Yes?

End Times
End Times
(Image by Thomas Hawk from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Maybe the Christian nationalists might find in the lies of Trump and Vance validation of what they perceive in the activism of progressive Americans. In front of gaudy gold decorations, several American flags, and official-looking podiums or on Truth Social or X, or at mouthpieces like Fox News, the evangelical Christians are warned: Antifa is coming! Left fanatics will go into the streets on Oct 18th, to loot and burn down your city, home. Attack you!


Its a gathering of people, who hate America!


But no one will show up!


On Friday, the day before the No Kings protest, the woman below me, who, along with her ghost of a 20-something son who really doesn't live with his mother in a senior complex, has been waging a campaign to get me evicted or to get me to vacate my apartment, offered me brownies. I was waiting for someone in the lobby of the office building, and she approaches offering brownies.


I'm old enough to remember laced brownies, and I have been vocal, to the annoyance of a management that would rather all remain silent about tenant drug users, about the smell of skunk marijuana in the hallways. Before I could visualize the brownies, she gets too the point: Do I want a Bible? Someone in her family died. Not recently. Some time ago. But she has all these bibles now. Do I want one?


No, I tell her, and that prompts her to ask. And she does. But, oh, she wasn't prying!


The neighbor across from me told me about a tenant she won't speak to because he's not a Christian. A week later, she asked, without offering Bibles, if I was a Christian

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): African Americans; Americans; Authoritarianism; Billionaire Jesus; Civics; Democracy; End Times; Enemies Of Democracy; Evangelical; History and Religion; (more...) Jesus; No Kings Day; Responsibility; Truth; Truth Is Enemy Of The State, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 212 articles, 270 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

How many Americans who turn away from their civic responsibility because of the belief in End Times? A Jesus who is John Wayne!

Of those 8 million who didn't vote in November 2024, how many are waiting on Jesus?

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 23, 2025 at 3:19:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend