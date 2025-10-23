The Truth about the End

My neighbor asked if I had heard of the end times. You know about the end times? Asked as if I really didn't know since I didn't appear to be a believer. She's standing in my apartment with books that aren't the Bible and that aren't by authors approved of by the Thought Police. I say, yes, and leave it at that. She is the keeper of the truth! Yes?

Maybe the Christian nationalists might find in the lies of Trump and Vance validation of what they perceive in the activism of progressive Americans. In front of gaudy gold decorations, several American flags, and official-looking podiums or on Truth Social or X, or at mouthpieces like Fox News, the evangelical Christians are warned: Antifa is coming! Left fanatics will go into the streets on Oct 18th, to loot and burn down your city, home. Attack you!





Its a gathering of people, who hate America!





But no one will show up!





On Friday, the day before the No Kings protest, the woman below me, who, along with her ghost of a 20-something son who really doesn't live with his mother in a senior complex, has been waging a campaign to get me evicted or to get me to vacate my apartment, offered me brownies. I was waiting for someone in the lobby of the office building, and she approaches offering brownies.





I'm old enough to remember laced brownies, and I have been vocal, to the annoyance of a management that would rather all remain silent about tenant drug users, about the smell of skunk marijuana in the hallways. Before I could visualize the brownies, she gets too the point: Do I want a Bible? Someone in her family died. Not recently. Some time ago. But she has all these bibles now. Do I want one?





No, I tell her, and that prompts her to ask. And she does. But, oh, she wasn't prying!





The neighbor across from me told me about a tenant she won't speak to because he's not a Christian. A week later, she asked, without offering Bibles, if I was a Christian

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).