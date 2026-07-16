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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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"First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

"Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.

"Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me." Pastor Martin Niemoller (c. 1946)

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"Grand Theft Auto" is a videogame series, and was, earlier, a movie. Although I never partook of any of the versions, it was apparently "quite the thing," and it is apparently still going in certain quarters of the Globe. Further, it has had and still does have copies. Indeed, another Grand Theft is being planned here in the United States, in real time, right before our very eyes. In fact, as I am writing this column during the day of July 16, 2026, White House staff are still putting the finishing touches on a speech the President will give this evening at 9PM EDT. As of this writing it still remains to be seen if one or more of the TV networks will be broadcasting it live, although the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, a personage who does not ordinarily get into the details of programming, has made a couple of statements that could (and I emphasize could) be taken to mean "if you know what is good for you, you will do it."

It is not news, indeed it is very well-known, that Trump and the TrumpRepubloFascist (TRF) machine --- beginning with The Heritage Foundation and P2025 --- which are (along with Stephen Miller) running him, are obviously very concerned about the potential outcome of the upcoming elections. It is almost certain that if they are free and fair --- that is, if they are like virtually all elections that have been held in this country since 1789 --- the results will give the Democratic Party control of the House of Represeantives with a majority of anywhere between 3 and 20 or so. For the Senate, projections range from a 50/50 tie to a 1-2 seat Democratic Majority. This would doom, or at least hinder, the development of the major planning of the TRFs, that is first and foremost to destroy the central element of U.S. Constitutional Democracy. That is, of course, the separation of the three major powers of any government: the Executive, the Legislative and the Judicial. Indeed, to achieve that Separation of Powers was the primary reason why the War of Independence was fought.

One term for what the TRF's are doing is "fix the elections." Another is "steal the elections." But whatever the name for what they are doing is, it is being undertaken with so much confidence that their plans will lead to success that the perpetrators are doing at least some of their planning right out in the open. Now, this speculation/prediction on/of what will likely happen in the Mid-Term elections of 2026, is first being published in this space during the daytime hours of July 17, 2026. As it happens, the President is planning to deliver a speech on the evening of Jan. 17, 2026, in which he is likely to lay out, in general terms to be sure, what he and his handlers (you know who leads that bunch) are willing to share, at this time. Time will tell just how close in design and execution the prediction and the reality are.

They know, and it's no secret, that they will do from "not well" to "very badly" in November, if the voting is reasonably fair. So, as is well-known, they are going about trying to steal/fix the Elections in a variety of ways. The measures undertaken so far are well known. One is to make the Federal Elections Commission non-functional. The way to this was made possible by Supreme Court ruling. And further: A) starting with DOGE the functional repeal of the Civil Service Act of 1883, as amended, and the gradual destruction of the Civil Service (by, for example, moving Federal offices out of Washington, D.C. to places where present civil servants do not want to or cannot move); B) gaining the ability (from The Supreme Court) to fire members of regulatory agencies at will; C) functionally going through the process of Declaring War without bothering to go through the Constitutional process for it (requiring of course that the Congress pass such a declaration); D) violating various provisions of both domestic and international law by engaging in totally illegal activities in other countries, e.g. kidnapping the President of Venezuela, blockading Cuban ports, blockading Iranian ports; E) bombing certain Iranian targets which may (or may not) constitute war crimes under International Law.

Further, the Trump administration is moving forward with plans to skirt past legal challenges and create a national voter database as part of its broader effort to restrict voting access. One proposal would require states to hand over voter registration information to the federal government. Another would allow the administration to pressure states that refuse to cooperate by threatening mail voting access. If this sounds alarming, that's because it is. Trump and Republicans know their agenda isn't particularly popular, that's why, in order to maintain, and expand, it they are trying to use their power to cheat.

Further, in summary for now, on the issue of Christian Nationalism, which is of so much interest to a major wing of the Trump supporters:

"President Donald Trump will have done more than any other modern President to eliminate the separation of church and state and to promote in its place White Christian Nationalism. There are two paths he has taken to get there. First, he has appointed to the United States Supreme Court enough Justices to create a 6-Justice majority, who agree on religious right principles and the political agenda of the right. They have decimated the separation of church and state, which one needs to remove before establishing Christian Nationalism."

(As was, I cannot resist pointing out, predicted in my 1996 book, The 15% Solution.)

Trump has never been a true politico-ideological leader of TrumpRepubloFascism, to repeat,

that movement to destroy US Constitutional Democracy with its central feature of the Separation of Powers, with a unitary, Executive-run, government. He just doesn't know enough. Rather he has been that VERY useful symbol for the largely hidden ideological fascist movement centered on the forces behind P2025. He is clearly declining, mentally and physically, but as long as he sits at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, these factors do not matter.

What he does know for sure, and will be telling us tonight, either directly or indirectly, is that he presently has enormous powers, some Constitutional, others, with the cooperation of the Republican Congress and the Republican Supreme Court, unconstitutional. And so, beginning with a program that has been under development, and may be formally announced, directly or indirectly, tonight, regardless of how a majority of the electorate views it, he and the TRF Front, are determined to keep it in place, and indeed expand it and its control over the national, the State, and the local governments.

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Post note: The Gestapo on occasion did randomly kill people on the street.