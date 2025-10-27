 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

The Trump-Petro Feud is Insane

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Mark Lansvin
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Programas Telemedelln)   Details   DMCA

The showdown between President Donald Trump and Columbian President Gustavo Petro has now erupted into a full-blown crisis, revealing the distinct fault lines between progressive sovereignty and conservative colonialism. Trump's bombastic threats of tariffs and aid cuts and Petro's fiery retorts have laid bare a feud that transcends personal attacks. This feud is a microcosm of America's ongoing struggle with Latin America. The former threatens economic punishment and a war on drugs, while the latter seeks dignity, equity, and an end to unilateral aggression. Viewed from a zoomed-out perspective, this conflict is nothing short of a call to dismantle, once and for all, the neocolonial playbook by which Trump appears bent on using to subordinate the Global South to his petty whims.

Today, Columbia is a country seeking to reimagine and reconstruct itself beyond the shadow of violence and destruction. Petro, elected in 2022 as the country's first leftist president, has championed an agenda that calls for total peace. He has negotiated ceasefires with guerilla groups like the ELN and he has redirected resources from militarized eradication to social investment. His administration's emphasis on environmental justice includes ambitious decarbonization plans worthy of admiration. These efforts align with global liberal imperatives to champion climate action as well as indigenous rights.

The problem, however, is that Petro's reforms have faced domestic opposition and external sabotage, hampering progress. Petro refused U.S. deportation flights, asserting Columbia's autonomy, a stance rooted in human rights and not anti-Americanism as conservatives believe. Trump pretends to vilify Colombia as a narco-state, but, in reality, it is a democracy experimenting with alternatives. The U.S.-led drug paradigm has fueled over 300,000 murders in Columbia alone. This must end and it is what Petro is attempting to do.

Petro, a breath of fresh air in Columbia's domestic political scene, is working to pivot toward equity. He is correct to criticize U.S. consumption as the root of the drug crisis. Demand controls supply. Trump does not hold the moral monopoly. Why is he trying to punish the producers when demand thrives unchecked in American cities and suburbs? Petro's approach correctly blends social development with enforcement and offers a human path forward. America's liberals must work to amplify this message to counter the MAGA echo chamber's saber-rattling.

Under Trump's aggressive counter-narcotics directive, U.S. forces have conducted several strikes on Caribbean vessels allegedly linked to Venezuelan narcoterrorists. But this is extreme overreach. U.S. drone attacks are killing innocent fishermen while we are fed propaganda that the victims are narcoterrorists. The Pentagons claim that the boat belonged to the ELN fell flat without evidence, further deepening the rift with Columbia.

Trump's response was, naturally, escalatory and punitive. He labeled Petro an illegal drug dealer and vowed to stop over $200 million in aid and hike tariffs from the current 10% on Columbian imports. He even threatened to shut down the country's coca fields himself. This is not U.S. policy; this is Trump's typical bullying to satisfy his narcissistic needs. Latin American leaders are not vassals, and Trump needs to be reminded of this as he carries out his gunboat diplomacy. Trump's strikes, turbocharged by drones and Truth Social followers, are deemed unlawful by international legal experts.

We are now witnessing a bizarre spectacle as Trump attacks Petro, claiming Columbia makes drugs instead of fighting against them. He ignored Petro's pleas for conciliation and partnership, prompting Petro's complaint: Mr. Trump, Colombia has never been rude to the United States... but you are rude and ignorant to Colombia. He accused the U.S. of pursuing a policy to control Latin American resources, from Venezuelan oil to Columbian autonomy. In a recent Univision interview, Petro even suggested to get rid of Trump.

Trump's worldview is bankrupt. He pursues unilateralism over alliance and punishment over partnership. He would rather spend $1 trillion on militarizing America's borders than on spending half that amount to combat the country's public health crisis. Trump's punishing tariffs will surely hurt Columbian farmers, but they will also affect U.S. consumers.

U.S. credibility is at stake as Latin America reels from this unnecessary feud. Petro's alignment with multilateral forums like the UN signals a shifting axis toward BRICS and the Global South. Democrats in Congress are now warning that this could lead to a larger, full-blown crisis. Unfortunately, Trump's political base continues to cheer on the feud, regardless of whether or not it escalates dangerously.

Columbia's ambassador recall, a strong signal of its displeasure at Trump, signals that a larger rupture is looming if the problem is left unchecked without resolution. Liberals must work to embrace Petro as a partner and not a foe like the conservatives have done. This feud is Trump's to lose but he is taking America's moral standing down with him. As Petro reminded us in his interview, republics get rid of their kings. It's time for Washington to listen.

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): Trump, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kamala Harris can win the election

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

A Growing Crisis: Understanding the Surge in Homelessness Across the United States

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend