The Trump-Petro Feud is Insane

The showdown between President Donald Trump and Columbian President Gustavo Petro has now erupted into a full-blown crisis, revealing the distinct fault lines between progressive sovereignty and conservative colonialism. Trump's bombastic threats of tariffs and aid cuts and Petro's fiery retorts have laid bare a feud that transcends personal attacks. This feud is a microcosm of America's ongoing struggle with Latin America. The former threatens economic punishment and a war on drugs, while the latter seeks dignity, equity, and an end to unilateral aggression. Viewed from a zoomed-out perspective, this conflict is nothing short of a call to dismantle, once and for all, the neocolonial playbook by which Trump appears bent on using to subordinate the Global South to his petty whims.

Today, Columbia is a country seeking to reimagine and reconstruct itself beyond the shadow of violence and destruction. Petro, elected in 2022 as the country's first leftist president, has championed an agenda that calls for total peace. He has negotiated ceasefires with guerilla groups like the ELN and he has redirected resources from militarized eradication to social investment. His administration's emphasis on environmental justice includes ambitious decarbonization plans worthy of admiration. These efforts align with global liberal imperatives to champion climate action as well as indigenous rights.

The problem, however, is that Petro's reforms have faced domestic opposition and external sabotage, hampering progress. Petro refused U.S. deportation flights, asserting Columbia's autonomy, a stance rooted in human rights and not anti-Americanism as conservatives believe. Trump pretends to vilify Colombia as a narco-state, but, in reality, it is a democracy experimenting with alternatives. The U.S.-led drug paradigm has fueled over 300,000 murders in Columbia alone. This must end and it is what Petro is attempting to do.

Petro, a breath of fresh air in Columbia's domestic political scene, is working to pivot toward equity. He is correct to criticize U.S. consumption as the root of the drug crisis. Demand controls supply. Trump does not hold the moral monopoly. Why is he trying to punish the producers when demand thrives unchecked in American cities and suburbs? Petro's approach correctly blends social development with enforcement and offers a human path forward. America's liberals must work to amplify this message to counter the MAGA echo chamber's saber-rattling.

Under Trump's aggressive counter-narcotics directive, U.S. forces have conducted several strikes on Caribbean vessels allegedly linked to Venezuelan narcoterrorists. But this is extreme overreach. U.S. drone attacks are killing innocent fishermen while we are fed propaganda that the victims are narcoterrorists. The Pentagons claim that the boat belonged to the ELN fell flat without evidence, further deepening the rift with Columbia.

Trump's response was, naturally, escalatory and punitive. He labeled Petro an illegal drug dealer and vowed to stop over $200 million in aid and hike tariffs from the current 10% on Columbian imports. He even threatened to shut down the country's coca fields himself. This is not U.S. policy; this is Trump's typical bullying to satisfy his narcissistic needs. Latin American leaders are not vassals, and Trump needs to be reminded of this as he carries out his gunboat diplomacy. Trump's strikes, turbocharged by drones and Truth Social followers, are deemed unlawful by international legal experts.

We are now witnessing a bizarre spectacle as Trump attacks Petro, claiming Columbia makes drugs instead of fighting against them. He ignored Petro's pleas for conciliation and partnership, prompting Petro's complaint: Mr. Trump, Colombia has never been rude to the United States... but you are rude and ignorant to Colombia. He accused the U.S. of pursuing a policy to control Latin American resources, from Venezuelan oil to Columbian autonomy. In a recent Univision interview, Petro even suggested to get rid of Trump.

Trump's worldview is bankrupt. He pursues unilateralism over alliance and punishment over partnership. He would rather spend $1 trillion on militarizing America's borders than on spending half that amount to combat the country's public health crisis. Trump's punishing tariffs will surely hurt Columbian farmers, but they will also affect U.S. consumers.

U.S. credibility is at stake as Latin America reels from this unnecessary feud. Petro's alignment with multilateral forums like the UN signals a shifting axis toward BRICS and the Global South. Democrats in Congress are now warning that this could lead to a larger, full-blown crisis. Unfortunately, Trump's political base continues to cheer on the feud, regardless of whether or not it escalates dangerously.

Columbia's ambassador recall, a strong signal of its displeasure at Trump, signals that a larger rupture is looming if the problem is left unchecked without resolution. Liberals must work to embrace Petro as a partner and not a foe like the conservatives have done. This feud is Trump's to lose but he is taking America's moral standing down with him. As Petro reminded us in his interview, republics get rid of their kings. It's time for Washington to listen.