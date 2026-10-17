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The Trump Family’s Billion-Dollar Conflicts of Interest

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Presidency and the Pursuit of Private Wealth
The Presidency and the Pursuit of Private Wealth
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The Trump Family’s Billion-Dollar Conflicts of Interest

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Presidency and the Pursuit of Private Wealth

The American presidency is supposed to serve the public, not function as a financial opportunity for the president's family. Yet Donald Trump's second administration has witnessed an extraordinary convergence of political power, private wealth, foreign investments, and family business interests. From billions of dollars generated through cryptocurrency ventures to investments involving foreign governments, luxury developments in countries negotiating with Washington, and pharmaceutical holdings in companies benefiting from Medicare legislation, the same disturbing question repeatedly emerges: Has access to the American presidency become a commercial asset for the Trump family?

The central problem is not simply that Trump and his relatives have made enormous amounts of money. It is that their financial interests repeatedly intersect with industries regulated by his administration, foreign governments seeking favorable American policies, and corporations affected by legislation he signs. Each transaction may have a lawful explanation, and the existence of a financial benefit does not automatically establish criminal wrongdoing. But taken together, these arrangements reveal something more consequential than isolated conflicts of interest: a presidency in which the boundaries between public authority and private financial advantage have become dangerously blurred. The issue is therefore not merely Trump's personal wealth, but whether the American government has sufficient safeguards to prevent presidential power from becoming a vehicle for family enrichment.

Cryptocurrency: Billions in Family Earnings

One of the most striking developments has been the Trump family's expansion into cryptocurrency. In June 2026, Reuters published an extensive investigation of four Trump-associated ventures: World Liberty Financial, the $TRUMP meme coin, ALT5 Sigma, and American Bitcoin. Drawing on blockchain transactions, corporate filings, financial disclosures, and interviews, Reuters estimated that the family had generated approximately $2.3 billion in profits from these ventures between mid-2024 and April 2026. The investigation also found that more than a million outside investors had experienced approximately $2.3 billion in combined losses by the end of April 2026, including unrealized losses on investments that had not yet been sold. These losses should not be interpreted as money transferred directly to the Trump family. Nevertheless, the contrast between the family's profits and the losses experienced by many investors illustrates the unequal financial outcomes associated with these ventures.

The political significance extends beyond the profits themselves. Trump has promoted cryptocurrency and supported regulatory policies favorable to the industry. His administration has therefore exercised authority over a sector in which his family maintains substantial commercial interests. Eight government ethics experts interviewed by Reuters described these arrangements as an extraordinary conflict of interest by modern presidential standards. The White House has rejected allegations of conflicts of interest, arguing that the president's policies are intended to strengthen the American cryptocurrency industry. However, the institutional concern remains when a president helps determine the regulatory environment of an industry in which his family profits, citizens have legitimate reasons to question whether public policy is being developed independently of private financial interests.

The United Arab Emirates: Foreign Investment and Presidential Access

The relationship between World Liberty Financial and investors connected to the United Arab Emirates demonstrates how these financial relationships extend into American foreign policy. According to reports by The Washington Post and Reuters, investors associated with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, agreed to purchase a 49 percent stake in World Liberty Financial for approximately $500 million shortly before Trump's January 2025 inauguration. The company has direct connections to the Trump family, including his sons. The transaction attracted attention because the UAE was simultaneously pursuing important technological and strategic objectives involving Washington, including expanded access to advanced American artificial intelligence technology. The Trump administration subsequently supported major technology arrangements involving the Emirates.

The timing and overlapping interests raised questions about foreign influence, although the available evidence does not establish that American policy decisions were exchanged for the investment. In February 2026, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Andy Kim requested a federal review of the transaction's national security implications. The underlying concern is straightforward. Foreign governments have strong incentives to cultivate favorable relationships with American presidents. When individuals connected to those governments can invest hundreds of millions of dollars in a presidential family's business, financial relationships may become another channel for seeking political access and influence.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Business of Diplomacy

The Trump Organization has continued expanding its international real estate interests in countries maintaining extensive diplomatic, economic, and military relationships with Washington. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and other Gulf states have featured prominently in Trump-branded development projects. Saudi Arabia illustrates the potential conflicts. Trump-branded luxury developments have advanced through partnerships with regional developers while Washington has pursued important security and economic relationships with the Saudi government. These commercial arrangements are not proof of improper exchanges of political favors. Nevertheless, they place the president's family business in countries whose leaders have powerful interests in maintaining favorable relations with his administration.

Qatar presents a related situation. Trump-branded development projects have involved partnerships connected to government-owned enterprises. Separately, Qatar offered a luxury Boeing 747 for American presidential use, generating controversy over the propriety of accepting such an exceptionally valuable aircraft from a foreign government. The aircraft controversy is legally and financially distinct from the family's real estate interests. It should not be described as a direct payment to Trump or his relatives. Yet both developments illustrate the complicated relationship between presidential authority and foreign governments capable of providing substantial commercial opportunities or material benefits. These arrangements raise an institutional question: can a president negotiate independently with foreign governments while family businesses simultaneously seek profitable relationships in those same countries?

Jared Kushner: Foreign Capital and Political Relationships

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Jared Kushner, Israeli Arms Manufacturers, and the Profits of War

One of the most troubling dimensions of the Trump family's financial activities involves Jared Kushner, whose investment interests intersect with the military industries of the Middle East. While Kushner has participated in diplomatic negotiations involving Israel, Gaza, and Iran, his investment firm, Affinity Partners, has maintained a substantial ownership interest in an Israeli financial institution with significant investments in military manufacturers. This raises an important question: can someone with financial exposure to industries benefiting from military conflict participate in peace negotiations without creating serious conflicts of interest?

An October 2026 CNN investigation reported that Affinity Partners had become the largest shareholder in Phoenix Financial, a major Israeli financial institution. Phoenix held investments worth at least $456 million in nine companies connected to Israeli military production. These businesses manufacture artillery equipment, military electronics, drone cameras, aircraft engines, armored vehicle components, and naval equipment. Kushner does not directly own these manufacturers, but his investment firm's substantial ownership interest in Phoenix creates indirect financial exposure to their performance.

Among the companies identified was Elbit Systems, Israel's leading military equipment manufacturer, in which Phoenix reportedly held approximately $265 million. Elbit produces artillery systems, ammunition, military electronics, and other equipment used by Israeli forces. Phoenix also held approximately $68 million in Next Vision, which manufactures cameras used in military drones, and more than $40 million in Reshef Technologies, which produces electronic fuzes for artillery shells. Other investments involved companies manufacturing aircraft engines and components for Israeli armored vehicles.

The financial significance of these investments becomes particularly important during military conflicts. Wars increase demand for ammunition, surveillance equipment, drones, replacement vehicles, and weapons systems. Israeli defense manufacturers have experienced increased demand associated with the Gaza conflict and regional military operations. Consequently, companies supplying military equipment may experience rising revenues and share prices even as the human and economic costs of warfare increase. Investors in financial institutions holding these companies may benefit indirectly from those developments.

Kushner's investment in Phoenix has reportedly produced substantial returns. CNN reported that Affinity sold approximately one-quarter of its Phoenix holdings in July 2026 for more than $340 million, receiving over five times the original purchase price of those shares. Affinity nevertheless remained Phoenix's largest shareholder, with approximately 7.4 percent of the company, then valued at more than $1 billion. These figures illustrate the considerable financial interests involved when a presidential relative participates in diplomacy while maintaining investments connected to regional military industries.

Another important consideration is the origin of Affinity Partners' capital. Following Kushner's departure from the first Trump administration, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund committed $2 billion to his investment firm. Additional capital came from investors in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. These governments maintain important diplomatic, military, and economic relationships with Washington. Kushner's business therefore occupies an unusual position: it has received substantial investment capital from Gulf countries while maintaining financial exposure to an Israeli institution invested in military suppliers.

The potential conflict becomes more serious because Kushner has participated in sensitive Middle Eastern diplomatic initiatives. His financial interests do not establish that he favors military escalation, deliberately prolongs wars, or manipulates negotiations for personal profit. No such conclusion follows automatically from the investments. Nevertheless, the simultaneous existence of diplomatic influence and substantial financial exposure to military-related businesses creates a legitimate concern about independence, transparency, and public accountability.

The issue extends beyond Kushner. A July 2026 Washington Post investigation examined investments involving Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in companies developing drones, military technology, artificial intelligence systems, and other products sought by the Pentagon. Some of these companies have received federal contracts or pursued substantial government business. Their relationships with federal procurement programs do not automatically establish favoritism, particularly where contracts preceded Trump family involvement. However, they demonstrate how presidential family financial interests can intersect with industries dependent on federal military spending.

This pattern deserves examination as an institutional problem rather than merely a collection of individual transactions. The American government makes decisions involving weapons sales, military assistance, regional security, and diplomatic negotiations. When members of the president's family have substantial financial interests in businesses connected to these decisions, the public has legitimate reasons to demand independent oversight. Financial conflicts do not require proof of bribery before they become ethically significant.

The most disturbing possibility is that the boundaries between promoting peace, conducting foreign policy, and pursuing private financial returns are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish. Kushner's investments illustrate why diplomatic responsibilities should be separated from financial interests connected to military production. The American presidency and its diplomatic representatives must serve national security and the public interest, not create opportunities for family members to benefit financially from the machinery of war.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 17, 2026 at 12:58:27 AM

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