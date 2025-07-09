The Tricky Paradox of Persona: An Interview with Blake Bailey



cover Canceled Lives

(Image by Skyhorse) Details DMCA



The Philip Roth biographer has a new memoir out in support of the rebuild of his life after a near-fatal hit by the Cancel Culture

John Hawkins: I read (and reviewed) your lively and trenchant 2021 biography of Philip Roth. It was engaging throughout. I hated for the ride to end. How did Roth decide that you should be his biographer?

Blake Bailey: I wrote a previous biography of John Cheever that Roth had read and enjoyed (he and Cheever had been pleasant acquaintances). Previously Roth had commissioned his best friend, Ross Miller, to write a biography, which was basically meant to serve as a rebuttal to Claire Bloom's anti-Roth memoir, Leaving a Doll's House. Anyway, the Miller collaboration hadn't gone well for any number of reasons. Long story short, I wrote Roth a note in 2012 proposing myself as his biographer, whereupon he invited me to his apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan to chat. We liked each other and took it from there.

Hawkins: What would you say were Roth's most difficult characteristics to capture in a snapshot of his life?

Bailey: The trickiest aspect of any biography, I think-- especially literary-- is reconciling the paradox of the public persona versus the private and often tortured individual. Cheever's reputation was that of a jaunty paterfamilias of the Westchester suburbs who just happened to be one of the preeminent short-story writers of the postwar era. But the story he told about himself in his 4,300-page single-spaced journal was radically different: he was tortured about his sexuality, extremely paranoid, and often despised himself. As for Roth, he's generally regarded as an antic, philandering, misogynistic Mickey Sabbath-like character-- a perception Philip encouraged to some extent, given his well-developed "imp of the perverse" as he liked to say. But the private man-- hilarious and antic in his own right-- was a disciplined, retiring, and sometimes darling human being. For my part I almost always enjoyed his company, even when he was in pain-- as he often was in his last years-- and hence in a nasty or at least dour mood.

Hawkins: How is writing a biography different from writing fiction or even creative non-fiction?

Bailey: Fiction is essentially a subjective exercise: you're writing mostly about your own emotional experience, whether or not your fiction is overtly autobiographical. Whereas biography, for me at least, is more empirical: you amass as much data as you possibly can, find the various themes of your subject's life, then arrange all this into a narrative that's entertaining for the reader and portrays the subject in an accurate, fair, but what Flaubert would call pitiless way-- that is to say, you put it all out there in a balanced way, the bad and the good, and let the chips fall where they may.

Hawkins: Was Roth appalled when Bob Dylan won the Nobel prize for literature in 2016, given that it was Roth's last shot at it, and given that he wrote literature and Dylan wrote song lyrics?

Bailey: By then Roth was pretty resigned Nobel-wise, though he may have been startled (or flattered/delighted?) that the Swedish Academy would take such pains to troll him. "It's OK," he said, when Dylan was announced as the first American laureate in twenty-three years, "but next year I hope they give it to Peter, Paul and Mary."

Hawkins: You have written biographies of other literary and familiar luminaries -- Richard Yates, John Cheever, Charles Jackson, your father. Which of these was most difficult to write a narrative for or how was your approach different for each?

Bailey: I wouldn't say I wrote a "biography" of my father; I wrote two memoirs, and he figured prominently in both. As for literary biography, I think my basic approach is consistent regardless of subject.

Hawkins: Canceled Lives: My Father, My Scandal, and Me, your autobiographical account of the scandal that almost ruined your life, also describes how a failed relationship with your father was "saved" by his unconditional support for you and urged you to keep fighting. Can you tell us about the scandal and how your father fits into the aftermath?

Bailey: I don't know how I can summarize my scandal in a single interview response, except to say that it was a sh*t-show that almost destroyed my life. For a more detailed description, please see Canceled Lives. As for my father, well, he was very loving to me-- especially when I was a child-- so I wouldn't describe our relationship as "failed," despite our periodic estrangements. That said, Burck could be pretty caustic about my writing career, since he always wondered why I saw fit to write about people who tended to be alcoholic, sexually conflicted, and generally screwed up. On the other hand, he and my mother had pretty freewheeling sex lives in their own right, and neither was a hypocrite. So when everything blew up, my father accepted my (accurate if somewhat disheartening) side of things and pledged his loving support. But he was heartbroken, I think-- by that and certain other ordeals-- and died a few months later.

Hawkins: Who would you have chosen to write your biography -- aside from yourself?

Bailey: Since this is hypothetical, I might as well go with my true ideal: Lytton Strachey. He wouldn't have stinted on my absurd/deplorable qualities, but neither would he fail to notice my more admirable moments.

Hawkins: Canceled Lives has a chapter Like Father, Like Son in which you explain some "crucial" differences between you and your dad. You write:

Our kindred cynicism, for one, was deceptive: my father's was belied by a great almost parodic earnestness about certain conventional values, which he embodied in every phase of his public life -- and I'm impressed by this paradox (a word that comes up a lot in my musings about Burck): in this respect he abundantly satisfied F. Scott Fitzgerald's "test of a first-rate intelligence," to wit: "the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function. One should, for example, be able to see that things are hopeless yet be determined to make them otherwise."

What's the use and value of cynicism?

Bailey: Nine times out of ten, a cynical person sees things as they really are.

Hawkins: It's an odd thing to have the biographer of Cheever, Yates and Roth become a character in his own life story -- removed, alienated, and bracketed off as a kind of detritus. It recalls Revolutionary Road, Cheever's cheeky deviance, and the misunderstanding of Coleman Silk in The Human Stain. Was it surreal for you this way?

Bailey: I wouldn't say it's surreal to write about oneself, but it's certainly difficult to be properly objective. Humor helps a little.

Hawkins: What can you say about the "cancel" culture? Where did it come from? How can it be dealt with? What is its hideous strength?

Bailey: One of my more sympathetic interviewers pointed out that nobody (as far as we know) has proposed canceling Einstein as a physicist, say, because he was a bad husband-- perhaps because we'd all be fucked without his theories of relativity. Whereas certain people are more than happy to try canceling Roth, Hemingway, Picasso, Alice Munro, Woody Allen, Wagner, et al. But of course it's philistine to suggest the public shouldn't enjoy great art because its creators were Bad People (according to whose dubious authority?). A person can choose not to read Alice Munro's "Vandals" or watch Woody Allen's Manhattan because s/he's disturbed by aspects of Munro's and Allen's private behavior, but bear in mind that those works-- both wonderful, in my opinion-- wouldn't exist were it not for the demons they fought in their personal lives.

Hawkins: What literary figure, if any, are you high on today?

Bailey: I'm working on a biography of James Salter, who died in 2015. His last novel, All That Is, was published a couple months before his eighty-eighth birthday, and I wish more people would read it-- my main motivation for choosing any biographical subject.

Hawkins: You mention Fitzgerald. It's the centenary of Gatsby. Might you pen Fitzgerald's biography?

Bailey: I have nothing to add to the ones by Mizener, Turnbull, Le Vot, Bruccoli, Donaldson, et al, so no.

#####

Read my review of Blake Bailey's excellent biography of Philip Roth here.