A visitor from another planet, seeing people following dogs around on a leash and picking up their poop in little baggies, would have to wonder: who would they be taken to if they said, "take me to your leader"?

Marijuana was a weed that only grew in special environments for millions of years, until people came along and provided optimal nutrients, soils, moisture and light, everywhere on the planet they went.

Toxoplasma Gondii is a parasite that fixes the brains of mice so they don't fear cats, the better to continue its life cycle through catguts...

There's a fungus that gets into frogs and makes them climb upwards, and grows a stalk out of the frog's head to release spores on the breeze...

Now, seemingly overnight, humans are expending vast amounts of energy on millions of acres of buildings full of hard-drives and processors, consuming and destroying enough land, water and air to terraform Mars. All electronically linked to cameras, mics, highway traffic control and toll systems, home security systems, POS systems (stores, banks, medical institutions), light bulbs, children's toys and of course our indispensable personal devices.

Of course you know all that hardware will be obsolete before it's even fully tested. By the time we're locked down with cameras literally up our asses, it'll all be abandoned. All twenty million acres of it. They know this too: they say it's the only way they can get to TIA, Poindexter's infamous Total Information Awareness. The obsession of the terminally terrified.

Let's go back to our opening scene, two-legged poop-scoopers dragged around by doggies, on a planet run by microbes and fungi, where everything living has to eat something living to make more of itself. Who's really in charge here, the human or the doggie? The human or the weed? The mouse or the microbe? Frog, or fungus? What does "in charge" even mean?

And right now-- not next year, or whenever all the surveillance centers are supposed to be up and running, deafening and sickening all the poor rural populations who were never asked if they wanted these machines belching poison and terror right next door. Now! Today! As the toxic dust rises on the horizon, this minute, this is the real question:

Who's already driving this bus? The humans, or the bot?

The next question is not: how much time do we have? It's: how long has this been going on?

AI is copied from our own so-called intelligence. From the aspect of ourselves that thinks ultimate power is almost in reach. It's copied by the part it's a copy of.

There's nothing in there from the rest of our being, the part that really matters. The living relation we are. The Original. It doesn't copy cause life doesn't copy.

We can see how this ends. It behaves very much like a person born without what really makes us human. Like the Tin Woodman of Oz, without a heart.

If AI is going to extinguish our species, it will have to hurry up.