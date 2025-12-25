The Tokyo Declaration marks a new era of multifaceted cooperation



On December 20, Tokyo hosted the historic inaugural heads-of-state summit under the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD), elevating a framework established in 2004 to the highest political level. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed the presidents of the five Central Asian nations-- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan-- for discussions aimed at deepening cooperation amid evolving global dynamics.

Prime Minister Takaichi underscored Central Asia's escalating geopolitical and economic significance as a vital Eurasian junction, rich in energy resources, critical minerals, and demographic potential, while evoking ancient Silk Road connections preserved in Japan's cultural heritage. In response, President Mirziyoyev invoked a Japanese proverb about collective strength moving mountains, proposing biennial summits and a long-term Cooperation Strategy extending to 2040. President Tokayev highlighted the region's pivotal role in transcontinental freight, with Kazakhstan handling over 80% of Asia-Europe overland trade.

The summit's centerpiece was the adoption of the "Tokyo Declaration", a comprehensive joint document that serves as a roadmap for enhanced strategic partnership. The declaration explicitly identifies three core priority areas for collaboration: transportation infrastructure development and connectivity, decarbonization along with broader green and resilience measures, and people-to-people exchanges including human resource development. It emphasizes strengthening supply chains for critical minerals and energy resources, promoting climate change mitigation, energy transition initiatives, disaster risk reduction, logistics facilitation, health and medical cooperation, and educational exchanges. Additionally, the declaration reaffirms commitment to a free and open international order based on the rule of law, while agreeing to expand cooperation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) to diversify trade routes connecting Asia and Europe.

Complementing the declaration, Prime Minister Takaichi launched the "CA+JAD Tokyo Initiative", committing approximately 3 trillion yen (around --18-19 billion) in public-private projects over five years to support Central Asia's industrial diversification and mutual economic ties. This includes targeted official development assistance such as grants and loans for Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, alongside regional programs like disaster preparedness in partnership with the UNDP. Key new mechanisms outlined include the Japan-Central Asia AI Cooperation Partnership for advances in cybersecurity, IoT, and resource development, as well as upcoming ministerial meetings on justice and environmental issues.

On the sidelines, more than 150 bilateral and multilateral agreements were signed, encompassing projects in renewable energy-- such as solar power plants in Uzbekistan involving Japanese companies like Sumitomo and Chubu Electric Power-- IT infrastructure upgrades, multidisciplinary medical centers, and critical minerals exploration. Bilateral deals notably included Uzbekistan-Japan initiatives valued at over --11 billion and Kazakhstan-Japan agreements exceeding --3 billion.

Set against intensifying great-power engagement in Central Asia, following recent high-level summits with Russia, China, the EU, and the US, this gathering positions Japan as a reliable partner offering high-quality technology transfer, sustainable infrastructure, and diversified partnerships. The next summit, to be hosted by Kazakhstan with rotation in alphabetical order, signals a commitment to regular high-level dialogue. Overall, the Tokyo Declaration and associated initiatives mark a new era of multifaceted cooperation, addressing contemporary challenges like climate resilience, supply chain security, and connectivity while building on shared historical ties for long-term prosperity.