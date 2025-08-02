The Titan Submersible Blew Apart in an Explosion Before Partial Crushing - A Fight Against Public Opinion

Evidence concludes that a Titan explosion was followed by implosion rather than vice versa. Demonstrating an explosion, the sides of the vessel bent outward while the top and bottom bent inward as the vessel formed into an oval shape during the initial explosion. If the vessel had imploded, the sides would have curved outward. This fact prefaces an understanding of the destruction sequence of the Titan submersible.

Submersible Design

To further explain explosion damages for the final tourism dive to the Titanic wreckage, the Titan submersible is shown in Figure 1. Details of the construction and an explanation of the initial viewport explosion and subsequent carbon-fiber hull implosion are also available (''Final Proof of a Titan Submarine Viewport Implosion, Followed by a Hull Explosion - Not a Hull Implosion", "The Titan Submarine - A Viewport Implosion, A Hull Explosion, and then a Hull Implosion - Not Just a Hull Implosion", "The Titan Explosion - The Press Crushes Scientific Research"). These publications showed that the viewport imploded first, the hull then exploded, and finally the lowered pressure in the wake of the hull explosion caused an implosion of hull sections back into the body of the submersible. To date, I have not seen any information to disprove these conclusions.



Figure 1. Titan submarine, basic design.

Conclusive Explosion Evidence

Although the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Coast Guard do not endorse, and apparently did not investigate, an implosion of the plastic viewport to explode the carbon fiber hull and then implode that hull, this explosion theory is supported by additional facts presented here. In short, they assumed that the hull imploded, disregarded other evidence, and then reached a predetermined false conclusion that the hull imploded without any contribution from the viewport implosion.

Of primary importance to my conclusions, the NTSB reported that ''The titanium segments [or rings]' 'were slightly ovalized. The top and bottom of each segment had deformed radially outward and the port and starboard sides had deformed radially inward' ("Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation, Materials - Group Chair's Factual Report 24-011", a.ntsb.gov/Docket/?NTSBNumber=DCA23FM036). That is, the titanium rings at each end of the carbon fiber hull were ovalized. Such ovalization had to have formed due to the ovalization of the hull as the hull violently ruptured. From Figure 2, the forces from the structural supports oppose the pressure forces assumed to act on the hull. If the hull initially imploded the titanium rings would have deflected inward at the top and bottom, which was not the case - and if the hull initially exploded the titanium rings would have deflected upward at the top and bottom, which was the case. That is, the observed bending of the titanium rings prove that a viewport explosion did, in fact, blow the Titan hull into pieces.



Figure 2. Comparison of actual explosion hull deformation to theoretical hull implosion.

Additional Test Data

The NTSB performed extensive analysis, and some of their data is provided here. ("Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation, Materials - Group Chair's Factual Report 24-011 and 24-012", a.ntsb.gov/Docket/?NTSBNumber=DCA23FM036).

Prior Hull Banging Noises

In an earlier dive (dive 80), 'an audible 'loud bang' was heard' on the Titan. The NTSB noted that strain measurements on the hull changed during and after that dive, but did not provide a specific conclusion that hull damage occurred during that bang (Figure 3). However, the Coast Guard's chief investigator for the disaster did make such a claim when he stated that 'additional fibers were breaking after dive 80' [of 90] 'It is really, in my mind, the smoking gun that eventually caused this'' [disaster] (click here).



Figure 3. Acoustic amplitude, or sound, measurement of banging sound sound, where several successful dives followed.

Porosity in the Carbon Fiber-Epoxy Matrix

Voids, or porosity, were observed at various locations in retrieved hull sections. The NTSB did not attribute specific voids to failure nor were there detailed discussions about voids that may have been created during tenssile stretching of hull sections.(Figure 4).



Figure 4. Porosity found in the 61-inch single layer that was investigated in detail by the NTSB.

Hull Destruction

'There were few, if any, full thickness hull pieces. All of the visible hull pieces had delaminated, and multiple pieces had green surfaces, consistent with separation within or adjacent to the co-bonded adhesive layers'. Major sections of the Titan were co-located with the main aft section of the submersible, shown in Figures 5, 6 and 7. A 61-inch by 20-inch by 1-inch delaminated section was found about 350 feet - a length of more than a football field - from the aft section and used for a detailed NTSB study (Figures 8 and 9).



Figure 5. Main aft section of the Titan viewed from port side (left hand side looking forward), containing several delaminated sections, named A, B, C and D.

Figure 6. Aft 'wreckage viewed from forward end and top side.'

(Image by NTSB) Details DMCA





Figure 7. Aft wreckage viewed from the starboard side (right hand side looking forward0.

Figure 8. Hull Section more than 116 yards from the submarine body - as found on the ocean floor.

Figure 9. End views of hull section found more than 116 yards from the aft section of the Titan.

Explosion Debris Analysis

The ripping, mashing, and bending of carbon fiber hull sections resulted in both extensive tension / stretching, and compression for different parts of the hull during the explosion (Figure 10). Interpreting available photos for explosion or implosion conclusions did not seem reasonable.



Figure 10. A hull section after removal from the aft section that bent in two different directions, highlighting complexities of explosive rupturing of the hull.

Blast of the Forward Dome From the Titan

'A photo of the aft dome and the viewport' 'forward dome [as-found locations] are shown in Figure 11. 'The domes were ovalized, similar to the [ring] segments, and the mating flanges were warped. The retaining ring used to hold the viewport in place had separated. The bolts used to secure the retaining ring all had flat fractures that originated at thread roots, consistent with tensile fractures (Note: the bolts were through-drilled).' In other words, the viewport dome at the front of the Titan was blasted from the vessel as all of the retaining bolts were ripped in half.



Figure 11. As-found locations of aft section and forward viewport dome.

Titan Destruction Sequence

Pressure wave magnitudes were approximated in an earlier publication as shown in Figure 12 ("The Titan Explosion - The Press Crushes Scientific Research"). The Titan destruction sequence follows.

1) The viewport cracked in fatigue failure from 90 repeated dive loads to different depths - the Titan dove down to the Titanic 13 times.

2) A 4812 psi pressure blasted into the aft bulkhead from the viewport.

3) A 4277 psi shock wave reflected back to blast into the viewport dome.

4) That reflected wave pressure ripped the forward dome retaining bolts loose and propelled the dome forward.

5) Without a retaining ring at the forward end of the hull, the hull was shredded outward due to the internal blast pressure.

6) Some parts of the hull were blasted hundreds of feet away from the body of the submersible, i.e., 'Titan Submersible' 'parts' 'recovered 1600 feet [more than five football fields in length] from the Titanic', and the debris was spread for a distance of about 1100feet, .popsci.com/technology/oceangate-titan-debris-map . youtube.com/live/2N2cCCeenZk ).

7) Hull sections, A through D, that were still attached to the aft retaining ring, were then blasted inward from the force of the incoming water pressure, which entered the hull interior.

8) The percentage of hull surface accumulated at the aft section was not noted in NTSB reports.

9) The ferocity of this explosion was demonstrated by the fact that lead from the ballast weights was imbedded in the 61-inch analyzed section that was found 350 feet away from the vessel body (Figure 13). This one-inch thick layer was the innermost of five layers that were penetrated by the external lead weights as the hull burst outward.



Figure 13. Lead embedment in an inner layer of the hull.

Comparisons Between a Hull Implosion or a Hull Explosion

Comparisons of different technical issues in Table 1 conclude that a hull explosion explains all issues but a hull implosion does not. Most issues are discussed above. Other issues follow.

1) Slant fractures can occur for either case due to complex bending and tension for each case (Figure 14). The test piece inner layer of the hull was crushed on the inside wall and stretched in the hoop direction around the circumference of the hull.

2) Earlier work showed that recorded data during the explosions clearly proved that there were two distinct pairs of shock wave events that were consistent with explosion theory (Figure 15, click here). As the first blast event unfolded, smaller shock waves are seen in the data, which were created when the viewport cracked and burst to create subsequent blast waves that bounced off the people and equipment in the Titan. In between the viewport implosion and the hull explosion, shock waves bounced back and forth inside the sub. During the explosion, shock waves bounced all over the sub, between the bursting parts, and off the ocean floor and water surface. Also following the explosion, pieces of the Titan crashed into the ocean floor to create additional sound waves. This analysis is the first scientific explanation, anywhere, of exactly how to interpret the acoustic measurements at the time of the 'Titan explosion'. This discussion debunks the 'implosion myth' of crushing the hull.

3) Hull pressures are higher at the forward dome for explosion conditions than for implosion conditions.



Table 1. Technical comparisons between hull implosion theory and hull explosion theory.

Figure 14. Slant fractures and kink bands for a section cut from the 61-inch test section..

Titan Fatalities

Although this Op Ed focuses on technical aspects of the demolished Titan sub, five people were killed in less than 0.03 seconds when a 4000+ pound per square inch wall of water struck the occupants at approximately 440 miles per hour (Figure 16 and click here).



Figure 16. Earlier undated photo of the Titan interior without seats for passengers.

NTSB and Coast Guard Evaluations

A 'failure of the composite pressure hull (presumed)', rather than a viewport implosion, has been incorrectly touted as the probable destructive force of the Titan by the Press (wikipedia.org/wiki/Titan_submersible_implosion), I have not found an explicit statement to this effect by the Coast Guard or NTSB, as this investigation proceeds. Even so, an investigation of viewport damage is missing from a NTSB analysis. A link to this article will be forwarded to the U.S. Coast Guard for consideration with the following message.

After thoughtful voluntary study, scientific research concludes that the Titan submersible experienced a viewport implosion followed by a hull explosion and subsequent hull implosion. In my opinion, a study of this viewport destruction sequence is certainly warranted, since the hull has been incorrectly and implicitly assumed to be the defective component leading to the Titan destruction. In short, the Coast Guard planned to have a final report in one year, two years have passed, and an explosion investigation is merited for the Titan disaster. My research to date is summarized in a scientific article, titled "The Titan Submersible Blew Apart in an Explosion Before Partial Crushing - A Fight Against Public Opinion".

