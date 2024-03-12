The Tide is Turning on Plastic Pollution

Joel D. Joseph, CEO, of California Association for Recycling

Procter & Gamble, one the country's largest producers of plastic packaging, has now introduced a revolutionary product that will significantly reduce plastic pollution. Over 700 million single-use plastic laundry detergent jugs end up in landfills and oceans each year in the United States. Tide, manufactured by Procter & Gamble, the largest manufacturer of these plastic jugs, has now introduced condensed powdered tablets, Tide Evo.

Tide made the switch, at least in part, because of competitive pressure from companies like Earth Breeze who manufactures laundry detergent in sheets that dissolve in washing machines.

Manufacturers and retailers can significantly reduce plastic pollution without legislation requiring them to do so. Trader Joe's uses compostable plastic bags for produce made by Crown Poly, based in Huntington Park, California, out of plant fibers. Crown Poly also makes plastic bags made from petroleum. It costs Trader Joe's about 25% more for the compostable bags. However, if Trader Joe's can provide compostable bags, Kroger, Albertsons, Walmart, Target and Whole Foods can do so also.

Americans use an average of 365 plastic bags per person per year, a total of 100 billion bags annually. The world uses 5 trillion plastic bags a year. Most of these bags wind up in streams, lakes and oceans befouling our water and seafood.

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) study, the first to measure the "invisible" microplastics beneath the surface of the entire Atlantic Ocean, found that there were between 12-21 million metric tons (approximately 13-23 million U.S. tons) of plastic floating in the top 200 meters (approximately 650 feet) under the surface of the ocean.

Walmart's Plastic Reduction Initiative

Walmart is partnering with its private label manufacturers on a number of initiatives including: achieving 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging for private brands by 2025. Walmart's goal is to achieve 20% post-consumer recycled content in private brand packaging by 2025. America's largest retailer is also labeling all food and consumable private brand packaging with its "How2Recycle label." Walmart is also eliminating the non-recyclable packaging material PVC in general merchandise packaging and decreasing private brand plastic packaging. This plastic reduction initiative at Walmart is expected to impact over 30,000 products. The retailer wants national brands to follow its lead to reduce plastics in packaging, and is providing a "recycling playbook" to help others achieve their sustainability goals, the company stated in the release. Target and Costco, are you listening?

National Legislation is Needed

Of course not all manufacturers and retailers will voluntarily switch to bioplastic packaging and bags. Many cities have banned certain plastic disposable items. New York City, for example, requires city purchases of unnecessary single-use plastics in favor of compostable or recyclable alternatives. New York City purchases at least 1.1 million pounds of single-use plastic foodware every year, which includes plastic straws, cutlery, plates, bowls, cups, and trays. By an Executive Order, New York City will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 500 tons per year, decrease plastic pollution, and reduce risks to wildlife. America's largest city estimates this will reduce the purchase of single-use plastics by city agencies by 95%.

Because not all local jurisdictions will reduce plastic waste, we need a national law that requires compostable plastic packaging and plastic bags. This law should also require that plastic straws, stirrers, plates, bowls, cups and trays be made with biodegradable plastic materials. Once we have massive demand and production of these bioplastics, the price will come down.

Alternatives to Plastics

There are many alternatives to plastic. For example, we don't need plastic cups--paper cups serve most uses adequately. 3M manufactures alternatives to plastic tape and bubble wrap. It makes Scotch Lock Paper Tape and Cushion Lock, a paper product that protects fragile products when shipping.

UPS and Federal Express make both plastic and cardboard packaging for shipping products. You can easily avoid plastic by using their cardboard alternative. Similarly, takeout containers of food can be made of cardboard rather than styrofoam or plastic. We must make changes in our packaging or we will drown in a sea of plastic waste.