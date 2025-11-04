 
General News  

The Tide Turns with a Huge Blue Wave

Meryl Ann Butler
Women Riding the Blue Wave
Blue wins all over, a large proportion were women who made HER-story!

*Abigail Spanberger becomes Virginia's first female governor.

* State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi won the race for Virginia's lieutenant governor, she is the first Muslim woman in the U.S. to be elected to a statewide office.

*Detroit's City Council President Mary Sheffield became the first woman elected as mayor of that city.

* Boston's mayor Michelle Wu won a second term, she is the first female and first Asian American mayor of the city.

* Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill was elected governor of New Jersey. She will be the state's second female governor.

* Zohran Mamdani becomes the first Muslim mayor of NYC. He's a Democratic Socialist endorsed by Bernie Sanders.

* Pennsylvania voters retained three Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court for another 10-year term which ensures Democrats will maintain their majority on the court for at least the near future.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Marta Steele

Bravas!!!

Theyve done us proud!

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025 at 11:32:38 PM

