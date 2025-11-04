The Tide Turns with a Huge Blue Wave



Women Riding the Blue Wave

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler for OpEdNews) Details DMCA



Blue wins all over, a large proportion were women who made HER-story!

*Abigail Spanberger becomes Virginia's first female governor.

* State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi won the race for Virginia's lieutenant governor, she is the first Muslim woman in the U.S. to be elected to a statewide office.

*Detroit's City Council President Mary Sheffield became the first woman elected as mayor of that city.

* Boston's mayor Michelle Wu won a second term, she is the first female and first Asian American mayor of the city.

* Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill was elected governor of New Jersey. She will be the state's second female governor.

* Zohran Mamdani becomes the first Muslim mayor of NYC. He's a Democratic Socialist endorsed by Bernie Sanders.

* Pennsylvania voters retained three Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court for another 10-year term which ensures Democrats will maintain their majority on the court for at least the near future.