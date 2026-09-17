The Supreme Court gets one right



Mail-in ballot envelope.

(Image by RJ Photography) Details DMCA



By Bob Gaydos

Catching up with the good, the bad and the ugly a la Jimmy Cannon.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: It was about time the Supreme Court got one right and boy was it a big one. The unsigned ruling rejecting Trump's effort to stifle mail-in voting in the November midterm elections is a major victory for Democrats, the Constitution and common sense. Justice Alito's long-winded dissent, an attempt to justify the unconstitutional effort by Trump to usurp control of voting from the states, was cosigned by Justice Thomas. Figures. They've reaped the most financial benefit from Trump being in the White House. But it also means that the three justices Trump appointed agreed with the ruling, making it a 7 to 2 defeat for Trump and victory for America. Justice Kavanaugh even signed a concurrence. Trump railed, "These aren't the people I interviewed." Yes they are, but they're also aware that a lifetime appointment allows them to sometimes vote their conscience instead of their political allegiance. With no positive issue to point at, making it difficult for people to vote was Republicans' best weapon for November.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: You gotta love the Irish. Trump took two huge planeloads of staff, etc. and more aircraft to haul vehicles for his 26-car motorcade to go watch a golf tournament at his golf club in Ireland. It cost hundreds of millions. Bad decision. The entire country told him to buzz off because they're not fond of pedophiles. The Prime Minister told him she wasn't fond of so-called leaders that start unnecessary wars that create a world oil crisis while also killing innocent people. She also refused to sit too close to him. If he were a drinking man, he might've wanted to try some Guinness.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: With all the progress that Musk et al have made with robots and self-driving vehicles, how can we be sure that it was actually Mitch McConnell wheeling around the U.S. Capitol the other day? He might still be dead. That could be an AI robot sent to vote if needed by Republicans. Democrats should try to hack him.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Bestiality? Kash Patel is messing around with bestiality? He's changing FBI job qualifications so that, according to him, victims of bestiality would be eligible to apply for a job as an FBI agent. That's what he said at a Senate hearing. I wonder, does he mean sheep or goats or donkeys or I don't know, what other animals might be the usual "victims" of bestiality? And what job might they perform as FBI agents? Patel incredibly said the people who participate in bestiality are actually the victims. Yeah, the senators couldn't believe it either. The man is a constant embarrassment and insult to the bureau. Trump appointing him is no surprise. He's a not-so-bright boot-licker happy to do the boss's bidding, including investigating reporters and political opponents. The real sin is that Republican senators approved the appointment of this feckless YouTube podcaster and continue to support his ineptitude and extravagant spending (with our money) on his girlfriend. Pathetic.