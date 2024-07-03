 
The Supreme Court Makes the President a Dictator for Life

John Whitehead, Nisha Whitehead--Global Research

"The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law."-- Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissenting in Trump v. United States

The U.S. Supreme Court has made it official: the president of the United States can now literally get away with murder.

In a devastating 6-3 ruling in Trump v. United States that is equal parts politically short-sighted, self-servingly partisan, and utterly devoid of any pretense that the president is anything other than a dictator, the Supreme Court has validated what Richard Nixon once claimed: "When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal."

As Justice Sotomayor concluded in her powerful dissent:

"The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority's reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution. Orders the Navy's Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune. Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends. Because if he knew that he may one day face liability for breaking the law, he might not be as bold and fearless as we would like him to be. That is the majority's message today. Even if these nightmare scenarios never play out, and I pray they never do, the damage has been done."

The damage has indeed been done. Indubitably. Irrevocably. Unarguably.

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights.
 

Blair Gelbond

"It doesn't take a weatherman (person) to know which way the wind blows."

Bob Dylan

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024 at 9:43:12 PM

