 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 8/30/25  

The Sun Sets on the Movie Business

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Philip Kraske
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Film crew
Film crew
(Image by wwward0)   Details   DMCA

Have you noticed how bad movies are getting?
It seems on this art the sun is now setting.
There are no more classics or timeless great tales,
No more Gregory Pecks getting tangled with whales,
Just whacks and slams and stunt-drivers doing rolls,
Dialog reduced to the chin-wag of trolls.
.
Take Gladiator Two, and what do you see?
Swords, shields and blood with some talk in betwee'.
The hero fights monkeys that scream, scratch, and scritch,
Never figuring out it's just AI kitsch.
Well, give him a break, that was all Before Christ,
Before cell phones, Super Bowls, and tickets cents-priced.
.
Or Mission Impossible: The Final Reck:
Two good action scenes and two hours of dreck,
Cheap moralizing about nuclear war
And if man or machine controls earth from top drawer.
Personally, I would've preferred the machine,
Which surely could put less ridic' fare on the screen.
.
F1: The Movie deals with racing arcane,
Like Brad Pitt wearing messy-perfect his mane.
He smiles, he jabbers the most colorless lines,
Like all lone wolves ignores his boss's guidelines.
He upholds his morals, takes defeat like a man:
For a 30 mill paycheck, he damn well can.
.
You watch these fine actors going through motions,
Carrying on their long-hackneyed commotions,
As beyond camera and cable techies tense huddle,
Each of them mustered to this tawdry dumb muddle,
All despairing that they'll ever get to apply
Their skills to a project worth a grade of Art High.
.
Well, it's a living, all and sundry pay rent,
And giving the public its fills their intent,
So in the sequence well-filmed solace they take,
Technical triumph despite crowds, rain, and snake,
Made to relieve folks of the problems of day,
And gasp like bumpkins at tall figures of clay.

(Article changed on Aug 31, 2025 at 7:19 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

Related Topic(s): Movie Stars; Movies, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is America Planning a First Strike Against Russia?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

9-11 was a national job

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Russia and The New Rome

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend