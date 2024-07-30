 
The Spoiler in 2024? Harris!

Philip Kraske
I had to look down the page, but there it was,
Sure as shootin', the true campaign buzz.
Just as Bobby'd said, no two ways about,
Against The Orange, he wins without doubt*.
And the poll comes from Zogby, not from Joe's Bar,
So well can you bet it's the sharpest by far.
.
About other polls, it's a bit of a laugh,
Like the Times's polls shaped with care by its staff
To ask the respondent, "Whom do you prefer:
Veep Harris or Prez Trump? And take your time, sir."
Poor ol' Bobby can't get the time of poll day,
Since the mainstream thinks he's no JFK.
.
Yes, against Don or Kam', Bob wins by a mile,
But in a three-way race, his outcome is vile.
Go figure: against B or C, A's much preferred.
But put all together and A ends up third.
Ain't that odd, ain't it just human nature?
It's all how you word the poll nomenclature.
.
Which is why Bobby threw down gauntlet to Joe,
And no doubt to Kamala, who's the same foe:
Come this October, whichever's behind
Should graceful bow out and let ol' Don find
That he'll lose against Bob, and a poll never lies.
Ripped quads do impress more than fish-tank thighs.
.
Is it all over for Bobby, any hope left?
Maybe faced with a Trump 2, the Dems bereft,
They'll sit down with Bobby in a smoke-filled room,
And promise money and access, even the moon
If he'll just moderate a bit here and there,
And thus save us all from Don Trump's daily blare.

*Kennedy 57%, Trump 43%

For recitations of my poems, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

