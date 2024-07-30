The Spoiler in 2024? Harris!



39 RFK Jr

I had to look down the page , but there it was,

Sure as shootin', the true campaign buzz.

Just as Bobby'd said, no two ways about,

Against The Orange, he wins without doubt*.

And the poll comes from Zogby, not from Joe's Bar,

So well can you bet it's the sharpest by far.

.

About other polls, it's a bit of a laugh,

Like the Times's polls shaped with care by its staff

To ask the respondent, "Whom do you prefer:

Veep Harris or Prez Trump? And take your time, sir."

Poor ol' Bobby can't get the time of poll day,

Since the mainstream thinks he's no JFK.

.

Yes, against Don or Kam', Bob wins by a mile,

But in a three-way race, his outcome is vile.

Go figure: against B or C, A's much preferred.

But put all together and A ends up third.

Ain't that odd, ain't it just human nature?

It's all how you word the poll nomenclature.

.

Which is why Bobby threw down gauntlet to Joe,

And no doubt to Kamala, who's the same foe:

Come this October, whichever's behind

Should graceful bow out and let ol' Don find

That he'll lose against Bob, and a poll never lies.

Ripped quads do impress more than fish-tank thighs.

.

Is it all over for Bobby, any hope left?

Maybe faced with a Trump 2, the Dems bereft,

They'll sit down with Bobby in a smoke-filled room,

And promise money and access, even the moon

If he'll just moderate a bit here and there,

And thus save us all from Don Trump's daily blare. *Kennedy 57%, Trump 43%

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

For recitations of my poems, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

