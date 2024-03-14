 
The Souls of Black Folk

By Kevin Marley (Page 1 of 18 pages)
The Progression -- and Regression of Egalitarianism and Collective Freedom
(Image by Kevin Marley)

" A vast horde of souls tumblin'

towards Heaven--

clappin' and singin'--

from Harriet Tubman to

Frederick Douglass

and if truth be known,

to us!"

Beyond the cacophony of city sounds

of good for nuthin's,

there's soul music playing and

wafting through the air,

as a full Moon rises,

Kevin Marley has been studying the various world crises that have been hitting our shores like Hurricane V storms, and in the process, has tackled this timely difficulties in 11 books.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
