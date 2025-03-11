The Silent Epidemic: How Bullying in 2024 is Shaping a Generation

6 things to do if you are being bullied A short video that gives you six top tips about what to do if you are being bullied.
Bullying remains a pervasive issue affecting students worldwide, with recent statistics shedding light on its prevalence and impact. In the United States, approximately one in five students (19.2%) report being bullied, with higher rates observed among female students (21.8%) compared to their male counterparts (16.7%).
Globally, a comprehensive study spanning 83 countries found that 30.5% of adolescents have experienced bullying.
This alarming figure underscores the universal nature of the problem, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.
In Australia, the situation is equally concerning. A recent survey revealed that nearly 60% of Victorian councillors reported experiencing bullying or harassment in their roles, highlighting a 'toxic' culture within local councils.
The consequences of bullying are profound, affecting mental health, academic performance, and overall well-being. Children's biggest social fears include being made fun of, left out, and teased about their appearance, leading to anxiety and diminished self-esteem.
Recent Insights into Bullying Trends and Impacts
