The Silent Epidemic: How Bullying in 2024 is Shaping a Generation

Bullying remains a pervasive issue affecting students worldwide, with recent statistics shedding light on its prevalence and impact. In the United States, approximately one in five students (19.2%) report being bullied, with higher rates observed among female students (21.8%) compared to their male counterparts (16.7%).

Globally, a comprehensive study spanning 83 countries found that 30.5% of adolescents have experienced bullying.

This alarming figure underscores the universal nature of the problem, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.

In Australia, the situation is equally concerning. A recent survey revealed that nearly 60% of Victorian councillors reported experiencing bullying or harassment in their roles, highlighting a 'toxic' culture within local councils.

Additionally, Australian schoolchildren are among the most bullied globally, with one in six students reporting instances of bullying at school.

The consequences of bullying are profound, affecting mental health, academic performance, and overall well-being. Children's biggest social fears include being made fun of, left out, and teased about their appearance, leading to anxiety and diminished self-esteem.

