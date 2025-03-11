 
The Silent Epidemic: How Bullying in 2024 is Shaping a Generation

Christina Dion Sabaratnam
6 things to do if you are being bullied A short video that gives you six top tips about what to do if you are being bullied.
Bullying remains a pervasive issue affecting students worldwide, with recent statistics shedding light on its prevalence and impact. In the United States, approximately one in five students (19.2%) report being bullied, with higher rates observed among female students (21.8%) compared to their male counterparts (16.7%).

Globally, a comprehensive study spanning 83 countries found that 30.5% of adolescents have experienced bullying.

This alarming figure underscores the universal nature of the problem, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.

In Australia, the situation is equally concerning. A recent survey revealed that nearly 60% of Victorian councillors reported experiencing bullying or harassment in their roles, highlighting a 'toxic' culture within local councils.

Additionally, Australian schoolchildren are among the most bullied globally, with one in six students reporting instances of bullying at school.

The consequences of bullying are profound, affecting mental health, academic performance, and overall well-being. Children's biggest social fears include being made fun of, left out, and teased about their appearance, leading to anxiety and diminished self-esteem.

Recent Insights into Bullying Trends and Impacts

Victoria's 'toxic' council bullying culture revealed

2 days ago

Enjoying blending analytical insights with compelling storytelling to engage readers and spark meaningful discussions.
