The Shining Black Light (poem)

Scatman Crothers had the shining
Woke from a dream of their demises
Came back to save their sorry white asses
Climbed that mountain again in a Snowcat
Broke and entered into the Deep Past
And took an axe to the chest
-- the look on his face! --
Cries mother f*cker,
Like he cant catch a break,
Wishes hed a-stayed in Sarasota.
.
Reminds me of that other scene
The Black man taken down by Mad King George
The shot heard around the world
-- thats what you think! --
Crispus Attucks, newly freed, Sam Adams beer in hand
Celebrating outside Fanuel Hall, Boston Town
The sound of a jig, fiddle feet, cackles of joy
When gunshots rang out in the torchlit night
And poor Crispus, high-stepping on a Stamp Act poster
Discovered that he had been shot by a Kings clown
He looked up, the beer dropped down
And he cried, mother f*cker
In that tone that recalls Scatmans
Last paradigm shift
When he saw The Creator Has A Master Plan alright
and fell into that screaming vortex
of the Pharaohs ancient animal pain
.
Goddamn! he cries to God.