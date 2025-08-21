The Shining Black Light (poem)



Scatman wakes to the Black man's reality

Scatman Crothers had the shining

Woke from a dream of their demises

Came back to save their sorry white asses

Climbed that mountain again in a Snowcat

Broke and entered into the Deep Past

And took an axe to the chest

-- the look on his face! --

Cries mother f*cker,

Like he cant catch a break,

Wishes hed a-stayed in Sarasota.



.



Reminds me of that other scene

The Black man taken down by Mad King George

The shot heard around the world

-- thats what you think! --

Crispus Attucks, newly freed, Sam Adams beer in hand

Celebrating outside Fanuel Hall, Boston Town

The sound of a jig, fiddle feet, cackles of joy

When gunshots rang out in the torchlit night

And poor Crispus, high-stepping on a Stamp Act poster

Discovered that he had been shot by a Kings clown

He looked up, the beer dropped down

And he cried, mother f*cker

In that tone that recalls Scatmans

Last paradigm shift

When he saw The Creator Has A Master Plan alright

and fell into that screaming vortex

of the Pharaohs ancient animal pain



.



Goddamn! he cries to God.