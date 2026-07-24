"The 'Seven Magic Tricks, Revisited' (Again)"

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH

July 24, 2026

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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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"First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

"Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.

"Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me." Pastor Martin Niemoller (c. 1946)

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Preface:

Here, in summary, is the TrumpRepubloFascist plan for stealing the 2026 elections:

(Courtesy of Defend Our Courts , 7/21/26):

"Key MAGA strategists like Bannon and Steven Miller, have been calling for the deployment of the 101st and 82nd Airborne and ICE to polling locations, the cancellation of mail-in voting, and the seizure of voting machine control." Do take care to read that summary twice. Yes, it is happening in the United States of America with a President who obviously would put such a plan into action if he, with his P2025 buddies, thought that doing so would be necessary to try to stay in power."

See also, e.g.: click here

In implementing his "Steal the Election Plan," Trump would be relying heavily on the use of his Six (now Seven) Magic Tricks, about which I have been writing for quite some time. And so, this column presents yet another revisit, which, given the public attempts that Trump and the TrumpRepubloFascists are threatening-to-make all over the country to steal the 2026 elections, at the Federal, State and local levels, seems appropriate. (Well, to be fair, they don't use the "steal" term, but also to be fair, proposing, for example, to cancel mail-in balloting could be considered to be "attempting-to-steal.")

Already Trump, who as History's Greatest Con Man, is leading the charge, is indeed using his Seven Magic Tricks to a fair-thee-well. Over the years, well beyond the Six, then Seven, Magic Tricks, I have published many columns on Trump. I am most proud of this one, originally published in late 2015, which was indeed my first on the subject of Trump: "Is it Hair Trump or Herr Trump?" Click Here.

Sometime later, I put together the list of what I called his "Six Magic Tricks." Their use was siginifcant in enabling a frequently failed businessman (e.g., the Atlantic City casinos, Trump Airline, Trump Steak, Trump University) to become President of the United States.

1. He has always had one or more protectors and enablers, either personal, or financial or both.

2. For decades he has had a standard operating procedure when he faces an adversary of any kind. He learned it from Roy Cohn (who learned it from Joe McCarthy): "Always attack; Never defend." A more recent variant is: "Look. Over there."

3. Also learned from Roy Cohn is the mantra: "when you run into a problem, just sue." You may not win, and it may cost you some money. But a) you might win, and b) with the endlessness with which civil litigation can be drawn out in the U.S. legal system, the other side may just get worn out, or run out of money for lawyers' fees (which Trump, for one reason or another, never seemed to do).

4. In the whole of his business life, Trump has never been responsible to anyone else, either above him (except for Dad, of course) or even alongside. In the end, he has still been able to escape from one legal (and other) scrape after another, if he has had a protector/enabler (see 1, above), also known as the "fixer," on his own side.

5. Trump has lived his life surrounded by enemies, whether in business, in his personal life, in his banking and financial life (except for a select few, like Deutsche Bank, with him for a long time, until the German government put an end to the relationship), certainly in politics, and not just at this time. He has thrived on that state-of-being. In dealing with his enemies/adversaries, as he told us in the "Art of the Deal," the key to winning for him has never been actual deal-making, but rather attempted opponent-crushing. Real negotiation is just not his thing. (See his Iran-War.)

6. Trump is, as referenced above, history's greatest con man.

To which list, I subsequently added a Seventh: "Oh woe is me; everyone's against me, and it's so unfair[!]"

We don't yet know if Trump and his TrumpRepubloFascist allies have yet constructed a full-fledged, detailed, plan for GrandTheftElections. But with Trump constantly trumpeting that they are going to be rigged-against-him --- that he and his Republican allies cannot possibly lose if they are not, the very strong threat is obviously there. There is however, one sign (see below) that they are not sure that they can pull it off simply by tampering --- all over the country --- with the electoral process, ranging from surrounding polling places with ICE (some would call them Gestapo) forces, to interfering with how the U.S. Postal Service does its job in the matter of mail-in ballots, clamoring loudly and repeatedly that the systems for verifying voter registrations that have been in place for many decades are somehow fraudulent (of course fraudulent only in the favor of the Democrats). And of course, Trump has on his own record the only attempt to overturn the results of a national election, which attempt, for example, happened to have lost in Court on 60 occasions (with no wins at any level).

And so, what is that one sign of self-perceived weakness on the TrumpRepubloFascist side: their increasing use of old-fasioned Red-baiting, that is that their electoral enemies are actually "Commies," "Communists," or just plain "Reds." Not that the Constitution prohibits any such memberships/identities/-associations. But just as it was for the McCarthyites, in the present US context, only those who like me lived in the period 1935-1980, know what it meant in its heyday.

But for me, this modern "anti-Communism" is indeed no more than grasping at straws, a strong indication that the TRFs know very well that they will lose if they don't engage in the election-tampering activities in which they are engaging. Along with several of the "Magic Tricks" listed above, Trump learned about Red-baiting from one Roy Cohen. Cohen, of course, was a Master Red-baiter, having himself learned the technique while working as a prime aide for the First Master-of-the-Art, Sen. Joe McCarthy.

But turning to what the TRFs are doing now, in their attempts to interfere with the traditional U.S. electoral process, which (outside of the Jim Crow South) overwhelmingly has been free and fair for many decades.

Here's just one example, from "Defend Our Courts:"

"FBI agents had their guns drawn when they raided the offices of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative."

FBI agents had their guns drawn when they raided the offices of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative (OOC)? This is clearly right out of the Nazi-Gestapo play book. "Guns drawn," when invading the offices of a voter-mobilization organization??? Is any more proof needed that the TrumpRepubloFascists/P2025 are REALLY concerned that if the elections are free and fair that they will lose?

Further from "Defend Our Courts," according to the group's (OOC) leadership, [the FBI] also questioned volunteers and even their underage children at their homes -- clear acts of intimidation to scare the organization's members from standing up to the Trump regime.

The "Ohio Organizing Collaborative registers voters and builds collective power to fight for "criminal justice reform, racial justice and an expansion of voting rights." They focus on major cities in Ohio, areas that typically support Democrats.

"It's no wonder why the FBI put on a show with their chilling raid of OCC."

And Wow! What a radical program the Ohio Organizing Collaborative has: registering voters and building collective power for criminal justice reform.

Finally, very briefly for now, let's go beyond Trump and his Republican acolytes (one could choose another term), to the right-wing political powerhouse that is really running this whole show: P2025 and the forces behind it, with The Heritage's Society "Need for a Second American Revolution" as their ultimate goal. And what is the ultimate goal of that 2nd Revolution? It is the destruction of the central governing principle of the present U.S. Constitution, the Separation of Powers, and the substitution for it of a unitary government, centered on the President (just as long as he is one of theirs, of course).

However, they know that: Trump, with his approval ratings in the tank, is becoming less-and-less useful to them; the economic effects of "Trump's-War-on-Iran" are all too obvious, and will not turn around anytime soon, regardless of what he does or does not do to Iran (that is unless he [well, his rational advisors --- there are one or two left] is/are able to figure out a way to back out); the Trump-tariffs also have a major negative effect on the economy; and finally the TRFs do not, at this time, have an obvious successor to Trump (even though Rubio and Vance are trying so hard to fill that role --- without much success).

And so, all that is left to the TrumpRepubloFascist P2025 forces is the Attack on Free-and-Fair Elections, as discussed in this column.

(Article changed on Jul 24, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Jul 24, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Jul 24, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT)