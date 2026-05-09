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Although Republicans and Democrats pursue opposing policies, they are working together toward a common goal. Leftist groups are becoming the enemy whose destruction requires the combined efforts of Republicans and Democrats. This noble common cause will unite America for technological advancement and protect it from European ideological intervention.

The United States is the dominant power on the planet because American politics is the most perfect. One of the qualities of this perfection is the ability of Republicans and Democrats to move toward a common goal while pursuing opposing policies. Yes! This is possible! Examples of such interaction are described in the article "The Surprising Truth about Trump and NATO."(1)

Therefore, the idea that Donald Trump is the sole father of the "Make America Great Again" narrative is incorrect. Democrats are also involved, although they are moving in the opposite direction. The Democratic Party's goal is to hand over power to the Republicans in a timely manner. Then, the Democrats will create an enemy within themselves demanding the unification of the two Americas to combat it. This is consistent with the domestic political agenda implemented by Trump and described in the article "Donald Trump's Internal War."(2) The Democrats are implementing this plan as follows.

The False Degradation of the Democratic Party

After Donald Trump's re-election as president, it became clear that conservative sentiments dominate the United States. This means the Democrats have done their job well. For a long time, the Democratic Party looked attractive because it held the attention of the American people with a multitude of initiatives. The Democrats' initiatives weren't meant to please everyone. The main goal of these initiatives was to attract voters' attention to the Democratic Party. A large number of initiatives is a classic advantage for liberals over conservatives. And this ensured the Democratic Party's power.

However, when the state's interests necessitate a transfer of power from liberals to conservatives, the number of liberal initiatives is either too small or too large. Democrats took the latter path. They became too active. There were so many changes that these initiatives didn't have time to become part of the voters' current reality. For many, a return to the old world seemed more desirable than continuing to move forward. So the Democrats made America conservative again. Because a conservative America is best suited for technological advancement. And Democrats and Republicans are working together to prepare the country for this, even though they are pursuing opposing policies.

After the presidential election, the Democrats shifted gears and, instead of moving faster, are now cruising at lower speeds. The Democratic Party during the second US presidency is characterized by a minimal number of initiatives but a great deal of hatred toward Republicans. This is the best combination for strengthening the conservative majority and subsequently aligning with it. In other words, the Democrats are not only strengthening the Republicans but also making them safer for themselves. Incredible! This is how it works.

Democrats have begun to compensate for their lack of new ideas with increasing hatred of Trump. In the short term, hatred can compensate for the loss of initiative, i.e., the lack of ideas. Voters will unite around leaders under the threat of a formidable enemy. However, in the long term, the high level of hatred for political opponents will tire most voters. Once their hatred of Trump is satisfied, voter interest can only be maintained by increasing the level of insanity in political rhetoric. This is a death spiral for a political party, and possibly for the nation and state! The Democratic Party will begin to lose voters, and the core of the Democratic electorate will shift to extremist leftist groups. Even now, the actions of leftist groups are beneficial to the US's geopolitical rivals, including Europeans.

Of course, the Democrats know this. The Democratic Party is full of true American patriots, intelligent and experienced people. Therefore, the Democratic Party's actions are not a mistake or malicious intent. They are a deliberate political strategy. The key to the success of this strategy is the ability to stop in time. At some point, the Democratic Party will lose the necessary number of voters to the Republicans and create leftist factions whose fanaticism will become the obvious reason for their elimination.

Forecast

The Democratic Party officially recognizes leftist extremism as a threat to US national security. Democrats will then work with Republicans to destroy these leftist extremists. Therefore, we will not see a civil war in the US fueled by European ideological intervention. On the contrary, the American people will become more united than ever before.

The Democratic Party will lose many voters but will be renewed. Democrats will slowly regain their strength. The Republican Party will be strengthened by an influx of former Democratic voters. It's clear that the Republicans will ensure the United States undergoes a technological leap. During this period, a manufacturing boom will occur. America will work long and hard. This means that Republicans will dominate US public and political life for the next 10-20 years.

Then the era of the Democratic Party will return. Liberalism will be needed when American society begins to reap the benefits of the technological breakthrough. That's when the Democrats will generate the necessary ideas to gain power. But these initiatives will be adapted to the new conservative reality created by the Republican Party during the technological breakthrough.

References

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