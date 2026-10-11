The Search for Access: A Family's Ride Through Barriers

"Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." - Attributed to Maya Angelou



Promo picture from the Sasquatch Mountain website

(Image by Sasquatch Mountain) Details DMCA



As we approached the entrance to Sasquatch Mountain, we were glad to see there was no line. During the summer, the entrance had seemed crowded and chaotic, but on this cool weekday evening with school in session, we had the queue all to ourselves. For a family with multiple disabilities, having no one else around meant we would have more time to board without the added stress of other people's judgment and impatience.

Even without anyone in front of us, we still had to wait. At least we had a highly animated Bigfoot animatronic to keep us occupied. It even had expressive facial movements; at one point it looked like it sneezed.

It was only after we were released from the queue that we were informed that our party of five would be broken up. My mother and two daughters were sent up a flight of stairs, while my wife and I were directed to follow a staffer. We were not told where we were going, but I assumed it would be an elevator that could accommodate my wife's motorized scooter.

Once we were in front of the elevator, we were told to wait in the empty hallway while the staff member went to check on something. Another staff member came over to ask if we were waiting for the ride, and then she disappeared. The lack of communication was becoming a pattern.

After a few more minutes, the first staff member returned to assure us he had not forgotten about us, but then started to head off again. We stopped him before he could walk away.

Growing impatient, my wife asked what the issue was. A private event was being held in the room they use to provide wheelchair access to the ride, and he was trying to figure out what to do.

As we waited, my concern grew for the rest of our family. My two adult daughters are on the severe end of the autism spectrum, and it had been at least twenty minutes since we had last seen them. They are usually well"'behaved, but my mother was visiting from California and not used to their quirks. Having never ridden the ride before, we also did not know whether they would face any obstacles while boarding.

Finally, the staff seemed to have resolved the confusion. We were let onto the elevator, but faced another delay as soon as we stepped off. The meeting was over, but they had locked the door we needed. A gaggle of staff members was discussing whether my wife's mobility device would fit through the door we could access.

At this point, I pointed out that the only way to answer the question was to try. It was a tight fit, but once I retracted the door stop, she was able to maneuver through. We had finally made it to the preshow room.

Despite the lack of crowds, the staff was clearly struggling with how to provide access for a family with disability"'related needs. What had they done for families like ours during the busy summer months, with the added pressure of a full queue waiting downstairs?

Sitting in the otherwise empty room was the rest of our family. We found out later that the staffers hadn't even bothered to tell them why we were delayed or to communicate any other information to them. Also, because of where they had been seated, we were not able to get close to them, even though no one else was in the room.

Unfortunately, this view changed as we entered the room with the ride. While people who were standing were still visible enough to navigate the space, I did not realize that my wife's image had disappeared, and I walked right into her scooter. Ouch.

Unable to negotiate the process of getting into our ride seats while wearing our headsets, we were forced to take them off. We had to hold onto them as we went through the already complicated process of transferring my wife out of her mobility device. No one from the attraction's staff made themselves available to help.



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