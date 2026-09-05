The Saturday I Stopped Reaching for My Phone

The rule is modest enough that it almost sounds cute when I say it out loud: on Saturdays, I do not look at my phone until noon.

No scrolling in bed. No checking the weather. No answering the group text that starts pinging before I have even found my glasses. I leave the phone charging on the kitchen counter, face down beside the fruit bowl, and let it be a silent, rectangular reprimand.

I started this after catching myself at my own life from a slight distance, as if I were the event coordinator and archivist instead of the person actually there.

Last spring my daughter, Nora, was telling me a story about something that happened in chemistry class while we were waiting for a table at a diner on Maple Avenue. She was doing all the voices, making herself laugh, and I remember reaching into my bag for my phone because the light was good and the chrome napkin dispenser was reflecting the red vinyl booth and she looked suddenly older and prettier and more like herself than ever. I wanted a picture. Then I wanted to send it to my sister. Then I wanted to look up the actor Nora said her teacher resembled. By the time I put the phone away, the story had ended. Nora had moved on. I had proof of the moment and somehow missed the moment itself.

That feeling stayed with me. Not guilt, exactly. More like a small grief.

So I made Analog Saturday. Not a whole day. I am not a monastic person. Just until noon.

The Saturday I think about most began with bread.

It was early October in our little pocket of Tacoma, in the North End where the sidewalks buckle under old tree roots and nearly every porch has at least one chair nobody sits in enough. The morning was cool and damp in that familiar Pacific Northwest way, the air smelling faintly of cedar mulch and wet concrete. Our kitchen windows had a blurry film of condensation at the corners. I put on a kettle, pulled flour from the pantry, and tied my hair up with the stretched-out black elastic I can never seem to throw away.

Nora wandered in wearing plaid pajama pants and one of her father's old T-shirts, her hair bent on one side from sleep.

"Are we really doing this?" she asked, squinting at the mixing bowl.

"You said you wanted homemade bread. This is the emotional price," I said.

She snorted and reached for the salt.

Baking with a teenager is different from baking with a child. There is less squealing, fewer flour handprints on the cabinets, more irony. But there are also these sweet, surprising moments of competence. Nora measured yeast into warm water without asking me if it looked right. She used the scale for the flour. She rolled her eyes at my insistence on leveling the spoon for the sugar and then, two minutes later, leveled the spoon herself.

The dough came together shaggy and sticky. We turned it onto the counter, and I showed her how to fold and press with the heel of her hand. She kneaded too aggressively at first, as if the dough had personally offended her, then laughed when it clung to her fingers.

"It's like skin," she said.

"That is a terrible sales pitch for bread," I told her.

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