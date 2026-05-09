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The SCOTUS Offensive Coordinator: How the Court is Quarterbacking the Project 2025 Purge

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Michael Chavers
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The Dismantling of the Voting Rights Act
The Dismantling of the Voting Rights Act
(Image by Michael Lee Chavers)   Details   DMCA

Listen up, because the air is getting thin and the walls are closing in. We are witnessing a slow-motion heist of the American soul, orchestrated by a cabal of Epstein-Class billionaires and their MAGA enforcers. They aren't just breaking the law; they're rewriting it in the dark to ensure they never have to listen to a "commoner" ever again.

The latest blow? The Supreme Court-- now essentially a high-altitude legal hit squad forThe Heritage Foundations Project 2025-- just took a meat cleaver to the Voting Rights Act.

THE PLAYBOOK: FROM DEMOCRACY TO AUTOCRACY

Here is the raw, ugly truth of what the Trump Court and his MAGA loyalists are doing to pave the road for a 2025 dictatorship:

  • The Great Silence: By a 6-3 vote, the Court has essentially legalized the racial gerrymander. They are handing politicians the power to map people of color out of existence, ensuring that your vote is nothing more than a ghost in a machine they control.

  • The Project 2025 Mandate: This isn't just about one ruling. It's the blueprint. The Heritage Foundation wants a federal government that answers only to the Executive. By gutting the Voting Rights Act, they ensure the legislative branch is stacked with "yes-men" who don't have to worry about fair elections.
  • The "Chopping Block" List: Make no mistake, they aren't stopping at the ballot box. If the Voting Rights Act can be dismantled, so can Obergefell (marriage equality), Miranda (your rights upon arrest), and even Brown v. Board. They are coming for the 20th century, piece by piece.

  • Data Vacuuming: While they suppress the vote, the MAGA-led DOJ is eyeing your private data. They want to know who you are, how you think, and how to keep you from the polls in 2026.

THE CALL TO ARMS: FLOOD THE GATES

The billionaires in the Epstein class think they've already won. They think we're too tired, too distracted, or too afraid to fight back. They're wrong.

Two-thirds of this country-- including actual Republicans who haven't lost their minds to the MAGA cult-- want an end to this gerrymandered nightmare.

YOUR MISSION:

Don't just sit there and watch the Republic burn. We need to make the MAGA White House and their cronies in Congress feel the heat of a million burning eyes.

  1. Write the Letter. Send the Postcard.

  2. The Message: "We see the maps. We see the corruption. We demand fair districts and the immediate passage of new voting rights legislation. You serve the people, not the Heritage Foundation."

  3. The Goal: Overwhelm their mailrooms. Let them know that "We The People" is not a suggestion-- it's a threat to their grip on power.

The 2026 election is already being fought in the backrooms of the Supreme Court. If we don't stand up now, there won't be a democracy left to save.

Stay sharp. Stay loud. Don't let the bastards grind you down.

If you can donate &,$upport OEN. If you'd like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective

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Michael Chavers Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Project 2025; Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito; Supreme Court SCOTUS; US Supreme Court; Voting Rights Act, Add Tags

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