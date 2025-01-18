 
The Rise and Influence of American Oligarch

Michael Roberts
Outgoing U. S. President Joe Biden is right on thing: American democracy and government has now been taken over, appropriated by a cabal of oligarchs. But he's wrong, dead wrong by making it look as if this is a new thing. Fact is that has always been part and parcel of the American political system. Only today in 2025, the oligarchs and modern robber barons are open about their "purchase" of politicians - including the POTUS. They are thumbing their noses at the poor and arrogantly flouting their obscene wealth while threatening to cut benefits for the people. They are no longer staying in the dark and manipulating and controlling the system unseen by ordinary Americans.

Modern American oligarchs pose a growing threat to democracy, wielding unprecedented wealth and influence to shape policy and public opinion in their favor. This small group of ultra-wealthy individuals has amassed enormous economic and political power, potentially undermining the fundamental principles of democratic governance.

The Rise of American Oligarchs

The concept of oligarchy, traditionally associated with countries like Russia, has become increasingly relevant in the United States. Oligarchs are individuals who use their wealth to secure political power or vice versa, transforming one form of influence into the other. In recent years, a new class of American oligarchs has emerged, including business tycoons, tech moguls, and media barons who exert disproportionate control over the nation's political and economic landscape. These modern oligarchs come in various forms:

1. Business oligarchs: Figures like Elon Musk who leverage their wealth for political influence.

2. Political oligarchs: Those who use political power to amass wealth, such as Vladimir Putin.

3. Oligarch influencers: Individuals like Rupert Murdoch, Charles Koch, and George Soros who shape public discourse.

4. Platform owners: Tech giants such as Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page who control information streams.

The Threat to Democracy

The rise of American oligarchs presents several challenges to democratic institutions:

Related Topic(s): American Hegemony; American Pharoah; Billionaires; Influence Buying; Influencers; Oligarchy-- Inequality, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend