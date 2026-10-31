The Republicans Will Win

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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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Tom Paine, December 23, 1776

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. . .. [I]t would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”

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Yes, I do believe that the “Republicans,” representing a new political force in the United States which I call “TrumpRepubloFascsim,” will be able to pull their irons out-of-the-fire at the last moment, and win this thing --- actually for the most part steal it --- but it is the power-outcomes that counts. They have been fighting too hard for too long to get to the power point (no, not that Power-Point) they have reached to let it all slip away in something so trivial --- to them --- as elections.

Now I know that an increasing number of predictors, polls and other, all point in the direction of a Democratic victory --- certainly for the House of Representatives and possibly even for the Senate. (For the latter, it should be noted that the magic number for the Democrats is 52, not 51, for Fetterman would “pull-a-Manchin” and most of the time vote with the Republicans.) But it has been widely noted that, for example, in 2012 it was widely thought, certainly by himself, that Gov. Romney would win, and that in 2016 Sec. of State Clinton would win.

As it happened, in 2012 the polls were just wrong. Voters really didn’t like the “corporations are people” line. And in 2016, although Comey appeared at the last minute to pull back on his violating-the-Hatch-Act charges about “Hillary’s computer,” as some said, Comey really did hand the election to Trump on a gold-plated platter. (And Trump is such an ingrate --- one of the lesser of his sins --- going after Comey for the third time. Of course, memory was never one of Trump’s strengths and is even less so now). But this time around, I don’t think that the polls are wrong. And the Trumpers know that.

So, they are flailing away. Because anyone can see the flailing, as personified by one Trump-performance after another, I will not cover that matter here. But over time theTrumpRepubloFascists have come very far in their campaign --- and they are very open about it --- to, according to The Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts, create a “Second American Revolution”. The central element of this “new” United States it to replace the tripartite Separation of Powers that is built into the Constitution with a unitary government, with all power concentrated into the Executive Branch. (Recently, at a press conference, Trump summarized the new revolution by saying “I can do whatever I want.”) I have spelled out how this would work in practice in a set of recent columns.

(As for the “Alzheimer's thing,” Trump could really be having significant cognitive decline. OR, it could be simply his use of one of his Seven Magic Tricks that he employs routinely, this one being "Look. Over there." He gets the focus on his mental state instead of on, for example, what the rally-cancellations mean for the TRF estimation of what is going to happen on Tuesday.)

Repeating here, the aim of The Heritage Foundation and P2025 is to establish Unitary Government, under the Executive Branch. And they have gotten oh-so-close. They are not going to give up now. Trump is not the leader of this movement, not in any way. He is their figurehead, the “useful idiot,” who knows how to attract --- and rile up --- the crowds, by using the “RSX formula,” about which I have written for some time now: Racist/Sexism/Xenophobia. They are going to ride him as for long as they possibly can. They are not going to give up now. For as long as Trump is President, no matter how “off “ he gets, they remain in control of the Federal government, as they have demonstrated.

As “Bernie” says: “We have a president who is the most dangerous president in the history of the United States. This is a president who does not believe in democracy. We have a president who is an authoritarian.” (And also, a great self-aggrandizer. As many have noted, it’s the Grift-of-the-Grift, for himself and favored family-members and friends.)

Oh the symbolism of: the Reflecting Pool; the Qatari 747; the “Ball Room,” the gold-gold-gold, the recorded personal profiteering (and who knows how much there is that is not recorded); the betrayal of Ukraine, likely first and foremost because of what Putin has on Trump, (e.g.: the details the “DeutscheBank” affair); the details (of course) of Russian interference in the 2016 election (from the U.S. side, see the Mueller Report); Putin’s interpreter’s notes from the famous “2018 Helsinki meeting” (Trump had his interpreter’s notes destroyed); and Roger Stone and the “DNC tapes,” supplied to him by Julian Assange (who got them from where?), which Stone then conveniently “dropped” a couple of hours after the “Access Hollywood” tape was released. And of course, it is highly likely that the Russians (and the Israelis too) have pretty complete copies of the Epstein files. It is said that Trump’s name appears many times in them.

What the First Amendment says about elections being matters for the States is irrelevant to these folks. To repeat, they have already established the precedent that the Republicans do not have to obey the provisions of the Constitution and its primary principle of the Separation of Powers, e.g.: creating DOGE out of whole cloth; the Destruction of the Civil Service Act of 1883, as amended; Presidential unilateral Declaration of War; Establishment of ICE, with the creation of literal ‘Concentration Camps;” and the random killings of US citizens with no investigations by the DOJ or FBI,

To repeat (again), the TrumpRepubloFascists have been fighting too hard for too long to get to where they are now to give up, just because the Electorate and The Law say that they should. Again, to repeat, Trump has been their figurehead --- their VERY useful idiot --- all along. He knows nothing about the Constitution or about Constitutional government. But he does know that for now, he can “do what I want” with, as is so frequently noted, the compliance of the Congressional Republican Party (not just because they are weak, but also because many of them just love TRF).

Do I have any idea what the plot is in toto? No. But it surely does, as widely noted, include Speaker Johnson on January 5, 2027, picking a House Clerk who will do his bidding and refuse to seat the newly elected Democratic members of the House. What happens then? With this Supreme Court it is hardly original to say, “it is anybody’s guess.” But the TRFs have gotten this far in their primary aim. (Yes, I know that I am repeating myself --- but it does have to be repeated because too many opponents-of-Trump don’t understand that this is the CENTRAL issue.) They, with five and possibly six supreme Court “justices” in tow, they ain’t about to give up now.

There is a secret plan for the next stage in their long-planned campaign to overturn the United States Constitution, with its central principle of the Separation of Powers.” We will begin to find out just what that plan is, beginning on November 4, 2026.

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And oh yes. I surely hope that I am wrong.