

The Paradox of Overwhelming Military Power

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The Regime Change That Came Home: How the Iran War Backfired on Trump and Netanyahu

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Paradox of Overwhelming Military Power

The war against Iran has produced one of the most striking strategic paradoxes of modern military history. The United States deployed extraordinary military resources, including three aircraft carriers, advanced combat aircraft, precision-guided weapons, and sophisticated intelligence systems. Israel contributed its formidable air force and extensive intelligence capabilities. Together, they possessed overwhelming technological and conventional military superiority. Yet after months of warfare, the central political objectives of the campaign remain unfulfilled. The Islamic Republic has survived, Iran retains the capacity to retaliate, and the political consequences of the war have reached Washington and Jerusalem.

The fundamental distinction between military destruction and strategic victory has once again been demonstrated. Bombing campaigns can destroy military installations, eliminate commanders, damage infrastructure, and impose enormous economic losses. They cannot necessarily compel a government to surrender its political independence or accept the strategic demands of its adversaries. Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq demonstrated that technological superiority does not automatically produce political submission. The confrontation with Iran has exposed the same limitation in a region whose stability is essential to international energy markets and global commerce.

The concentration of American naval and airpower represented an extraordinary demonstration of military capability. Nevertheless, Iran's government remained intact, its leadership continued functioning, and its ability to impose substantial costs on its adversaries was not eliminated. The strategic problem was never whether American and Israeli forces could destroy Iranian targets. Their ability to do so was established from the beginning. The question was whether destruction could produce the desired political transformation. Additional bombing can produce additional destruction, but repeating an unsuccessful strategic method on a larger scale does not resolve its underlying limitations.

Iran's Survival and the New Logic of Deterrence

Iran did not need to defeat the United States or Israel in conventional warfare to demonstrate its capacity for strategic deterrence. Its central achievement has been retaining the ability to impose significant costs despite sustained attacks by two militarily powerful adversaries. The survival of its political institutions, continued retaliatory capabilities, and influence over maritime commerce have become essential elements of its negotiating position.

Mohsen Rezaei's warnings against renewed American and Israeli attacks reflect this strategic calculation. Tehran wants future military operations against Iran to be regarded as potentially expensive regional confrontations rather than limited campaigns with manageable consequences. The objective is to make another war sufficiently costly that Washington, Jerusalem, and their regional partners hesitate before initiating one. Iran cannot match American aircraft carriers, advanced combat aircraft, or global military logistics. It can, however, threaten vulnerable infrastructure, maritime transportation, energy facilities, and regional economic interests. By expanding the potential costs of confrontation beyond its own territory, Tehran seeks to compensate for its conventional military disadvantages.

This approach represents a fundamental shift in the calculation of military power. Iran's objective is no longer simply to survive individual attacks but to demonstrate that the consequences of attacking Iran extend throughout the regional and international economic system. The ability to impose substantial costs on an adversary, even without defeating that adversary militarily, constitutes an important form of deterrence. Iran's leadership now seeks to transform that demonstrated capacity into a lasting political and strategic advantage.

The Strait of Hormuz: Tanker Attacks, Oil Exports, and Economic Leverage

The Strait of Hormuz has become the central geographical and economic instrument in the confrontation. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to international markets and carries a substantial portion of the world's seaborne energy trade. Iran's geographical position gives it opportunities to disrupt commercial traffic even when American naval forces maintain a formidable regional presence. The confrontation has demonstrated that controlling the sea with powerful warships is not the same as guaranteeing the uninterrupted movement of commercial shipping.

Iran has repeatedly demonstrated the vulnerability of commercial tankers to mines, drones, missiles, and other asymmetric weapons. More than thirty-five maritime attacks were reported during October, followed by additional incidents in early November. On November 4, Iran's Revolutionary Guard reported that four tankers had struck mines near the Strait of Hormuz and that two other vessels had been seized. Further incidents involving commercial vessels were reported during the following days. The frequency of these attacks has reinforced Tehran's message that maritime security cannot be guaranteed exclusively through conventional naval superiority.

The economic consequences are considerable. Commercial tankers carry valuable cargoes, and even limited attacks can increase insurance premiums, discourage shipping companies, delay deliveries, and generate uncertainty throughout international energy markets. Protecting every vessel against relatively inexpensive asymmetric weapons presents an operational challenge that cannot be solved simply by deploying additional aircraft carriers. Iran's strategy exploits this imbalance between the cost of conducting attacks and the cost of defending commercial traffic.

Iran's oil exports represent another important dimension of the confrontation. During the early months of the war, Iranian petroleum continued reaching international buyers, particularly China, and elevated global prices increased the value of the barrels successfully exported. These revenues provided Tehran with an important financial resource even while its military infrastructure was under attack. The subsequent American naval blockade severely restricted fresh Iranian crude shipments through Hormuz, dramatically reducing export volumes and foreign-currency earnings.

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