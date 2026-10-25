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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 10/25/26  

The Receipt for Trump's War

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Hamed Malhani
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The Receipt for Trump's War

Analysis -- Hamed Malhani, Independent Energy Researcher

Transparency note: The author is the developer of the UESPI index.

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The Iran war did not leave the U.S. energy system facing widespread supply shortages. But a new index shows that absorbing the shock eroded part of the system's structural safety margin -- a cost the Trump administration continues to deny.

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What Is UESPI?

The U.S. Energy Structure Pressure Index (UESPI) is designed to measure structural pressure on the U.S. energy system.

Its core idea is simple: pressure on an energy system cannot be measured by oil prices or inventory levels alone. A system may face high oil prices while maintaining a healthy safety margin. Conversely, prices may remain calm while reserves, refining capacity, infrastructure, or the power grid quietly become fragile. UESPI is built to capture this condition.

The index measures pressure across eight interconnected channels: strategic and commercial reserves (R), domestic oil and gas supply (S), conversion and refining capacity (C), refined-product markets (M), infrastructure and logistics (I), electricity reliability (E), energy demand (D), and international trade and transport (T).

Each channel is calculated independently and normalized on a 0-100 scale. Zero represents minimum pressure and 100 represents maximum pressure within the model's defined framework.

UESPI is a structural index. It does not forecast oil prices, and it does not measure physical energy scarcity. What it measures is the pressure placed on the system's capacity to absorb future shocks.

The full methodology is published in the reference paper with DOI 10.5281/zenodo.22836545.

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Key Finding

Structural pressure on the U.S. energy system rose from 46.89 in January 2026 to 57.08 in June, then declined over three months to 55.76 in September. Despite this decline, the September level remains 8.87 points above the January baseline.

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Hamed Malhani is an independent energy researcher and the developer of the U.S. Energy Structure Pressure Index (UESPI), a composite indicator that measures structural pressure on the U.S. energy system across eight interconnected channels. His (more...)
 

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