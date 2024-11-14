 
Login/Register Login | Register
91 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Real Winner of the Presidential Election

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment

John F. Miglio
Message John F. Miglio
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Corporate Fascism
Corporate Fascism
(Image by John F. Miglio)   Details   DMCA

The Democratic Party -- the real Democratic Party, that is, of FDR -- ceased to exist when Bill Clinton signed NAFTA and repealed the Glass-Steagall Act. Ever since, it has become the Corporate Democratic Party and has placed the needs of the working class behind the interests of Big Business.

This used to be the primary difference between the two parties: Republicans represented business and Democrats represented labor. But those days are long gone, and ever since the Clinton era, the Democratic Party has become more and more dependent on large corporations and wealthy individuals for donations.

So has the Republican Party, of course, culminating with Elon Musk pumping millions into Donald Trump's campaign, all of which was legal thanks to Citizen's United, the Supreme Court's craven, anti-democratic benefaction to the corporate power structure.

As a result, the DNC felt they no longer had a choice - they had to run presidential candidates who were obeisant to Corporate America and sabotage those who weren't. Just ask Bernie Sanders. As a result, the American public has been denied any chance to vote for a Democratic candidate for president who actually places the needs of working-class citizens above those of the corporate interests.

In order to justify this position to the public (and continue to rake in the dough from their corporate "malefactors"), the DNC maintains that "far left liberals can't win! They're too socialistic!"

Well, we'll never know, will we? Could Bernie have beaten Trump on the first go around? Or the second? Or third? We know one thing for sure: he would have drawn substantially more votes than Kamala Harris did with working-class men and women.

After Harris lost the presidential election, Bernie underscored this point when he said, "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party that has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."

So now that the Democrats have lost the Presidency, the Senate, and probably the House, they are crestfallen and confused. "I don't know what to do, Godfather, I don't know what to do!" SLAP! "You can act like a man!"

Become real Democrats again, for chrissake! At least if you lose, you'll go down fighting and maybe wake up some Americans to the reality that their country has been transforming into a corporate fascist state right before their very eyes without them realizing it.

But will they do that? Probably not. Because like the Republicans, they take their orders from Corporate America, the real winner of the presidential election. As Ralph Nader recently noted, "Trump is just the figurehead."

This hasn't always been the case. During the Eisenhower/Kennedy era, when labor unions were strong, when one-income families flourished, and when we taxed the rich at a 70-90% rate, the Democratic Party was the champion of the working class.

This all changed during the Reagan years when "trickle-down" economics became the guiding principle and Big Business took control of the work force. As a result, labor unions lost their power, taxes on the rich were greatly reduced, and the one-income family dissolved into a tintype of a bygone era.

During that time, the Republican Party also took charge of the mindset of the working class by appealing to their prejudices on social issues and branding the Democratic Party as the party of minorities, baby killers, gays, and socialists. And they were so successful with their propaganda that even many Democrats began to move to the right. In fact, it got so bad that when milquetoast Michael Dukakis ran for president against George H. W. Bush, he tried to hide the fact that he was a liberal.

And by the time good old "triangulating" Bill Clinton was ensconced in the presidency, he was more Republican Lite than Democrat; hence the end of the working-class love affair with Democrats. Since then, the Democratic Party has fallen so far from grace with the working class that many of them believe the Republican Party is looking out for their best interests. This could not be further from the truth. In reality, Trump views his followers as nothing more than a bunch of dumbass losers and gullible chumps. But that's why he pretends to like them, because they're so easily fooled and manipulated. Go MAGA!

Nevertheless, this group of voters, which number in the millions, felt more sanguine voting for a lying conman like Trump, than a woke female like Kamala Harris. But there was another factor involved: Trump was endorsed by Joe Rogan, who has roughly 40 million viewers that tune into his podcast. So it would have been smart for Harris to have gone on Rogan's show. She might have been able to win over some of those voters. Instead she appealed to the usual Democratic base (with the addition of some wayward Republicans like Liz and Dick Cheney - Yeeech!) and lost out on a huge demographic.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

John F. Miglio Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John F. Miglio is a freelance writer and the author of Sunshine Assassins, a dystopian political thriller. His articles have been published in a variety of periodicals, including Los Angeles Magazine and LA Weekly. His most recent articles (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Election Reform HR 550; Election Rigging; Elections And Campaigns; Elections Issues; Presidential Campaign Democratic; Presidential Campaign Republican; Presidential Campaign Republican; Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard; Presidential Debates; Presidential Primary Elections; (more...) Real Democracy, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Did Donald Trump Pay to Have His Research Papers Written for Him in College?

The Conspiracy Against Renewable Energy

The Nexus between Pantheism, Quantum Physics and the Collective Unconscious

Time to Tax Super Rich and Corporations at 1950s Levels

RFK Jr. Can Win the Presidency If...

Will Donald Trump End Up Like Captain Queeg?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John F. Miglio

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 1, 2006), 2 fans, 53 articles, 80 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

When do you think America started to move toward corporate fascism?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 14, 2024 at 3:32:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend