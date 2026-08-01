

The Real Reason The America Can't Beat Iran

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The first thing you notice in Hegseth's Pentagon war room isn't the maps, the flags, or the generals -- it's the smell. That sterile, over"'sanitized scent of a place where decisions are made by people who haven't touched real dirt in decades. People who think "Persia" is a brand of cat and "Shi'a" is a yoga pose.MAGA People who are about to start a war with a civilization older than their concept of breakfast.

You sit there, notebook in hand, watching a four"'star general mispronounce "Quds Force" like he's ordering a sandwich, and you realize -- with the clarity of a bad acid trip -- that Trump is once again preparing to bomb a country he doesn't understand.

And this time, the country is Iran. Ancient. Layered. Complicated. A place that's buried more empires than Trump has bankrupt casinos.

And the top peopleTrump put in charge? They don't know a damn thing.

Meanwhile, Iran -- ancient Persia -- is sitting there in the background of history like, "Buddy, we invented algebra. We wrote poetry that still makes people cry. We mapped the stars before you mapped your own backyard."

But America? America thinks every foreign conflict is a Marvel movie. We're the good guys, they're the bad guys, and the plot is written by a committee of people who couldn't pass a basic geography quiz.

This is how you get unnecessary wars: Put stupid people in charge of complicated things.

Iran isn't some cartoon villain. It's a 2,500"'year"'old civilization that's been through more historical phases than America has fast"'food chains.

They've had kings, shahs, clerics, poets, revolutionaries, scientists, mystics, and enough political drama to make Shakespeare throw his quill across the room.

But our leaders? They think Iran is just "that place with the turbans and the oil."

They don't know the difference between Persian and Arab. They don't know the difference between Shi'a and Sunni. They don't know the difference between diplomacy and yelling.

They think "Ayatollah" is a type of dip you serve with pita bread.

And these are the people deciding whether we go to war.

Let's talk about the current administration -- a collection of bureaucrats who treat foreign policy like it's a video game they're bad at.

They don't understand Iran's government. They don't understand Iran's culture. They don't understand Iran's history. They don't understand Iran's grievances. They don't understand Iran's alliances. They don't understand Iran's military. They don't understand Iran's people.

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