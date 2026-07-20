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The Psychology of Strategic Inconsistency: Why Military Success Cannot Substitute for Political Strategy

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Psychology of Strategic Inconsistency: Why Military Success Cannot Substitute for Political Strategy

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Clinical Neuropsychologist

Introduction

Military history repeatedly demonstrates a paradox that political leaders often find difficult to accept overwhelming military superiority does not necessarily produce political success. Nations possessing the world's most advanced armed forces frequently assume that battlefield dominance will translate naturally into the political outcomes they seek. Yet history offers remarkably few examples in which military excellence alone achieved enduring strategic objectives. Armies may destroy enemy formations, cripple infrastructure, eliminate key leadership, and dominate every conventional engagement while still failing to secure the political goals that justified the war.

The distinction between military success and political success lies at the heart of strategic thought. Tactical victories create opportunities, but they do not determine political outcomes. Military power is an instrument of policy, not a substitute for it. When governments begin measuring success primarily by operational achievements rather than political progress, they risk winning battles while losing sight of the strategic purpose for which those battles are being fought.

Nearly two centuries ago, Carl von Clausewitz captured this relationship in what remains the most influential insight in military theory: war is "the continuation of politics by other means." The phrase is often quoted but less often fully appreciated. Clausewitz did not argue that military force replaces politics. Rather, he insisted that military operations derive their legitimacy, direction, and ultimate meaning entirely from political purpose. Once military action becomes detached from coherent political objectives, tactical success may continue while strategic success gradually recedes. Great powers rarely fail because they lose the ability to fight; more often, they falter because political leaders lose sight of what military power is ultimately intended to accomplish.

The recent confrontation between the United States and Iran provides an opportunity to revisit this enduring principle. Few observers question the extraordinary capabilities of the United States Armed Forces. American intelligence, precision-guided weaponry, cyber operations, logistics, command-and-control systems, and global power projection remain unmatched. Operationally, the United States has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to identify, penetrate, and destroy high-value targets with remarkable precision.

Yet military superiority answers only one question: Can military objectives be achieved? It does not answer the most important strategic question: Toward what political end are those military operations directed? The distinction between operational effectiveness and political success forms the central argument of this essay.

This article does not question the professionalism or effectiveness of American military forces. Instead, it examines the relationship between military operations and political strategy. Specifically, it argues that one of the defining characteristics of recent American policy toward Iran has been what political psychology describes as strategic inconsistency-- the gradual weakening of the relationship between political objectives, military operations, diplomacy, alliance management, and public messaging.

Strategic inconsistency should not be confused with incompetence. Nor does it imply an absence of planning. Rather, it describes a psychological process that frequently emerges when political leaders confront rapidly changing events under conditions of uncertainty. Immediate operational demands begin to dominate decision-making, while the broader political purpose that originally justified military action becomes progressively less distinct. Strategy does not disappear; instead, it becomes increasingly reactive.

Political psychology has long demonstrated that decision-making during crises differs fundamentally from decision-making under stable conditions. Leaders must simultaneously evaluate fragmentary intelligence, military assessments, diplomatic initiatives, domestic political pressures, alliance commitments, economic consequences, and public opinion while events continue to unfold. Under such circumstances several predictable cognitive tendencies emerge.

One is escalation of commitment-- the tendency to continue investing in an existing course of action because substantial political and military resources have already been committed. Another is confirmation bias, whereby decision-makers give disproportionate weight to information that reinforces existing assumptions while discounting evidence suggesting the strategy itself requires reconsideration. Irving Janis's concept of groupthink illustrates how cohesive leadership groups may gradually become less willing to challenge emerging consensus, while goal displacement occurs when solving the immediate tactical problems generated by previous decisions begins to overshadow the long-term political objectives those decisions were intended to serve.

These are not signs of irrational leadership. On the contrary, they represent normal features of human cognition under stress. Clinical neuropsychology has repeatedly demonstrated that uncertainty encourages individuals to simplify complex environments by concentrating on information that appears immediate, measurable, and concrete. Governments are subject to precisely the same psychological processes. Political leaders never possess complete information. Intelligence remains imperfect, adversaries intentionally conceal their intentions, and events frequently evolve more rapidly than they can be interpreted. Under these conditions, the greatest strategic danger is often not making isolated mistakes but allowing short-term adaptation gradually to replace long-term strategic thinking.

History repeatedly illustrates this phenomenon. During the Vietnam War, American forces consistently demonstrated overwhelming tactical superiority, yet battlefield success failed to produce the political outcome Washington ultimately sought. Coalition forces rapidly dismantled Saddam Hussein's conventional military in 2003, but the collapse of Iraqi state institutions created years of instability that military victory alone could not resolve. Afghanistan provided perhaps the clearest contemporary example. For nearly two decades coalition forces repeatedly achieved operational success, yet the political institutions those operations were intended to strengthen proved unable to survive following military withdrawal.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Trump's Strategic Inconsistency and Military Leadership: A Political Psychology Perspective Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Clinical Neuropsychologist

Political leadership during war requires far more than decisive action. It requires strategic consistency-- the sustained alignment of political objectives, diplomatic initiatives, military operations, alliance management, and public communication around a coherent vision of success. Military organizations are designed to execute policy, not formulate it. Consequently, even the world's most capable armed forces depend upon clear, stable political guidance if military achievements are to produce lasting strategic results.

Throughout history, military campaigns have faltered not because armies lacked capability but because political objectives evolved faster than military strategy could adapt. Clausewitz argued nearly two centuries ago that war is "the continuation of politics by other means," emphasizing that military force derives both its purpose and its legitimacy from political objectives. When those objectives become uncertain, contradictory, or are repeatedly revised, military success alone cannot guarantee strategic success.

The recent confrontation between the United States and Iran illustrates this challenge. During the crisis, the Trump administration publicly emphasized a series of objectives that appeared to evolve over time, including preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, restoring deterrence, protecting regional allies, encouraging negotiations, applying economic pressure, and conducting military strikes. These shifts may have reflected changing intelligence, evolving battlefield conditions, or a deliberate negotiating style. Regardless of their origin, they raised an important strategic question: How do frequent changes in political direction affect military planning, alliance management, and long-term strategic coherence?

Strategic consistency, however, depends not only on presidential leadership but also on the priorities communicated by senior military leadership. Organizational psychology demonstrates that uncertainty at the highest levels of leadership tends to propagate throughout complex institutions. Military organizations function most effectively when political objectives, institutional priorities, operational planning, and public communication reinforce one another over time. Frequent adjustments in strategic messaging, changes in publicly emphasized priorities, or leadership attention directed toward issues perceived as peripheral to combat readiness can complicate planning, increase uncertainty, and influence public confidence in military leadership.

Professional military organizations are highly adaptable, and history demonstrates their remarkable ability to implement changing civilian directives. Nevertheless, continual revisions to strategic priorities impose operational costs. Planning assumptions must be updated, diplomatic messaging recalibrated, alliance expectations managed, and military resources repositioned. Organizational psychology suggests that leadership attention is itself a strategic resource. When senior leaders devote significant public attention to personnel controversies, administrative initiatives, or organizational debates rather than consistently emphasizing combat readiness, force modernization, logistics, intelligence integration, and long-term strategic planning, observers may question whether institutional focus remains aligned with the military's primary mission.

Political psychology offers a useful framework for understanding these dynamics. Research on decision-making under uncertainty has identified recurring cognitive patterns-- including escalation of commitment, confirmation bias, goal displacement, and groupthink-- that can complicate strategic planning during rapidly evolving crises. These processes are not unique to President Trump or to any particular administration. They are well-documented characteristics of human decision-making under pressure. When political objectives evolve rapidly and leadership priorities appear to shift, military planners, diplomats, intelligence agencies, and allied governments must repeatedly adjust to new assumptions, increasing the complexity of coordination and the risk of strategic ambiguity.

This article does not question the professionalism or operational effectiveness of the United States Armed Forces. Rather, it examines how political consistency and leadership priorities influence strategic effectiveness. Drawing upon political psychology, organizational psychology, military history, and strategic studies, it argues that enduring strategic success depends not only on military superiority but also on stable political leadership, disciplined military leadership, and the sustained alignment of national objectives with the military and diplomatic instruments used to achieve them.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 20, 2026 at 10:51:26 PM

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