The Pope, the Pimp and the Pretentious

A friend shared this excellent post on Facebook, and I was glad to meet the mind of the brilliant Mariana Hernandez. You can follow her on Facebook, I just did.

Facebook post by Mariana Hernandez:

You've seen the image.

Now let me tell you who these people actually are.

Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago. He has a degree in mathematics, a master's in theology, and a doctorate in canon law from Rome. He speaks five languages. He spent 20 years living and working with the poor in Peru -- not a mission trip, not a photo op, but 2 decades.

He was elected in May 2025, the first United Statesian pope in two thousand years of Catholic history. Before the conclave, he texted a friend: "I'm from the United States, I can't be elected." He was wrong. He is also, for reasons that will matter in about thirty seconds, the first Augustinian pope in the history of the Church.

This is the man Donald Trump called weak this week -- after the Pope used his Easter blessing to call for peace in the Iran war and described the logic driving it as a "delusion of omnipotence."

Trump responded on Truth Social, calling him "WEAK on crime and terrible for foreign policy." Then posted an AI image of himself depicted as Jesus Christ. Then deleted it after Christians everywhere lost their minds. Then refused to apologize.