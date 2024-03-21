The Politics of the Looming TikTok Ban

I don't know if the loud thumping angry sounds from BOTH Democrats and Republicans over social media platform TikTok is just total stupidity or misplaced obsession. If TikTok is a net bad or net good in some moralistic and perhaps objective sense, is irrelevant now. For me, all of the grandstanding and gorilla antics plus the political hyperbole is just so hilarious. Performance politics at its best boys and gals!

The fact is that the United States all-powerful federal government -- or for that matter the Chinese, Russian, British or Iranian or Greek government -- can, if they chose, castrate all social media companies tomorrow. There has, in recent years since TikTok came on the scene, much social and traditional media chatter about if the Chinese-owned company, was a genuine force for social change or better media literacy. Or if, unlike Facebook, it helps younger media consumers break through the ideological filters of more traditional media.

So, here's my take: TikTok, like ALL social media companies, and platforms, is a mix of both good and not so good (I won't say "bad"). Good because it caters to a new, younger demographic and generation while Facebook and company are rapidly "aging out." You have to ask yourself why all of a sudden American politicians and lawmakers are getting their proverbial knickers twisted over TikTok as a national security threat for doing the very same things that Mark Zuckerberg and company have been doing for decades now. Of course, the underlying magic bullet is to "sell to an American company" because miraculously the Chinese threat to U.S. national security would evaporate immediately overnight.

My word! I never thought some people could be so bloody stupid! In fact, the people holding the congressional oversight on banning TikTok could barely crank up their 21st century smartphones, much less understand, at a granular level, the mechanics of complex artificial intelligence algorithms and other modern technologies. Thing is this congressional clique really, really has nothing to do since there are far more "national security" threats than Tiktok, its legion of teeny boppers, and high school students. So, it's very, very hard to see why the laser focus on TikTok and not Elon Musk's new X, for example, that is now the home of the ultra-right extremists, spewing all kind of bile that makes TikTok look like a Sunday School pantomime. Maybe some other embarrassing things going on on a platform that caters to young people is the real problem?

Ah yes. Gaza. TikTok, unlike the other platforms, has been airing the war in Gaza almost non-stop, and with a very high degree of accuracy, as opposed to the inane, Israel has a right to defend itself a la CNN, the New York Times et al. As both parties continue to face serious backlash at home, and although virtually ignored by the big corporate media, and their biased, pro-Israel reporting through the lens of "God's chosen people against the terrorists using human shields etc. etc." TikTok has stood out as a place where unfiltered, objective REAL news on the war can be found. And some people just do not like that -- period.

So, they fall back on that age old but useful trick about our "national security interests" while at the same time striving to make a new enemy to sell more guns, and bullets, and kill more people. The truth be told, the media and government feigned moral panic over TikTok pre-dates the latest "war" in Gaza. But the Gaza war has triggered a sense of moral outrage among America's youth thus the urgency to ban TikTok. Just look at the array of politicians lining up to do Israel's dirty work masquerading as caring for "our children."

In the United States Senate, there's John Fetterman, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz all now full-time pro-Israel lobbyists who have repeatedly called for a ban on TikTok. While they have been beating the drums about the evil TikTok, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal have helped to stoke the panic by painting the social media platform as a breeding ground where good, innocent American children are being radicalized to morph into Hamas supporters here in America. Of course, nobody produces one iota of evidence to support these comical assertions; who said fearmongering was dead?

But for the likes of me, I cannot help but see the utter idiocy of this position. Its either these folks are plumb stupid or wrapped up and insulated by their hubris, they somehow believe that banning TikTok will translate to a groundswell of youth support/votes for Joe Biden on the Democratic Party side in the November presidential elections. Donald Trump, despite all his imperfections, has not supported the ban. The fact is that Biden has a really big problem with young voters, especially those of color, over his "ironclad support" for Israel and its actions in Gaza. Fifty-percent of Democratic voters see the war as genocide.

Banning TikTok, these people believe, will deny young voters the Gaza War information that they are presently getting rather than Biden and company attempting to change the reality on the ground in Gaza. This is a very flawed political campaign strategy that the Biden team is trying to construct on a wobbly foundation of manipulating public reality through controlled mainstream media, CNN, MSNBC et al., without changing its Israel-Gaza policy. Its smoke and mirrors. This is also a bi-partisan agreement since some conservative Democrats and Republicans have always salivated over a TikTok ban, and their reptilian brain orgasms about the self-created China Menace.

The Left and Progressives in Congress will go along with this ban because they're spineless political jellyfishes, and because they've all lined up like good little minions -- meek and mild -- behind Joe Biden for POTUS. The sad thing is that signing on to such a blunt and overt act of censorship, Democrats have shown that they are just as bereft of fairness and scruples like their Republican partners. They have also given President Joe Biden the greenlight to continue to support and allow Israel to ethnically cleanse Gaza -- no matter the cost in lives.

Looking at this obvious anti-competitive, bullying behavior it's clear that the powers that be care absolutely nothing about our children's mental or their wellbeing when all of the other social media platforms are riddled with many, many more shortcomings as compared to TikTok. Does the powerful in in the United States congress feel so threatened by ONE social media platform because it operates outside of direct U.S. control? Singling out ONE foreign-owned tech company while letting slide American ones that have the same problems (and more) and dangerous mental health effects will do nothing to stop the negative harms of social media outlets.

On the contrary, it will be an object lesson to all of the others and simply compel them to more thoroughly fall in line with US "national security interests" while still doing all the actual bad things that they do to harm our children every day. And yes, the need to control and manage the images of horror and brutality by America's "best friend in the Middle East" also drives this ban. TikTok may be banned for all of the very concocted and stupid reasons. Wanna to bet that something far more galling to the American elite will replace it?

(Article changed on Mar 21, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT)