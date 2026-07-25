 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/25/26  

The Politics of Oil: The Next Shock at the Pump May Already Be Underway

By ABBAS SADEGHIAN PH,H.,  Posted by Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 10 pages)   1 comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

THE POLITICS OF OI
THE POLITICS OF OI
(Image by Abbas Sadeghian)   Details   DMCA
The Politics of Oil: The Next Shock at the Pump May Already Be Underway

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Clinical neuropsychologist

Introduction: The Price of War Is Measured at the Gas Pump

For most Americans, wars in the Middle East appear to be distant events unfolding on television screens thousands of miles away. They are usually discussed in terms of military campaigns, diplomatic negotiations, missile exchanges, and shifting alliances. Yet for ordinary citizens, the first and most immediate consequence of those conflicts is rarely seen on the battlefield. Instead, it appears every morning on the electronic signs outside neighborhood gas stations, where the price of gasoline quietly reflects geopolitical tensions taking place half a world away.

Energy is the lifeblood of the modern global economy. Petroleum fuels automobiles, trucks, aircraft, ships, farm equipment, and heavy industry, while also serving as an indispensable raw material for plastics, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, synthetic fibers, asphalt, packaging materials, and thousands of consumer products that most people rarely associate with crude oil. Because petroleum occupies such a central position in industrial society, even modest disruptions in global energy markets rapidly spread throughout the economy, influencing transportation costs, food prices, inflation, consumer confidence, and economic growth.

The current crisis in the Persian Gulf demonstrates this relationship with unusual clarity. Despite the overwhelming naval superiority of the United States and its allies, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed significantly, insurance premiums have risen sharply, and global crude oil prices have approached the psychologically important level of $100 per barrel. These developments reveal a fundamental truth that is often overlooked in political debates: military superiority and economic confidence are not the same thing. The world's strongest navy may be capable of defeating any conventional military opponent, but it cannot compel private insurance companies to insure high-risk voyages, nor can it persuade financial markets to ignore geopolitical uncertainty.

Financial markets obey a different logic than military strategy. Military planners evaluate capabilities, deterrence, and battlefield success. Commodity traders, insurers, and investors evaluate probabilities, uncertainty, and risk. Markets react not only to actual disruptions but also to the possibility that disruptions may occur in the future. Consequently, fear itself becomes an economic variable. Oil prices frequently rise long before supplies are interrupted because expectations change before physical shortages develop. In today's interconnected global economy, perception often moves markets more quickly than reality.

Understanding this distinction is essential because the consequences extend far beyond the energy sector. Rising oil prices influence inflation, interest rates, consumer spending, corporate investment, monetary policy, and ultimately the political fortunes of governments around the world. In that sense, a conflict in the Persian Gulf is never merely a regional military confrontation. It rapidly becomes an economic event affecting virtually every household in America.

The American Consumer: The First Casualty of an Oil Shock

Although discussions about the Strait of Hormuz generally focus on geopolitics, naval deployments, and regional security, the average American experiences the consequences of these developments in a much more personal way. Every increase in the price of crude oil eventually reaches the family budget. Unlike many other economic indicators, gasoline prices are highly visible. Americans see them every day while driving to work, taking children to school, or running ordinary errands. Economists have long recognized that gasoline prices exert a disproportionate influence on public perceptions of the economy precisely because they are impossible to ignore. A rise of only a few cents per gallon is immediately noticed by millions of drivers, making fuel prices one of the most psychologically significant economic indicators in American life.

Recent fighting in the Persian Gulf has already contributed to renewed upward pressure on oil markets, pushing U.S. gasoline prices higher after several months of relative stability. While the precise relationship between crude oil prices and retail gasoline prices varies according to refining capacity, seasonal demand, inventories, and state taxes, the long-term relationship remains unmistakable. When crude oil becomes substantially more expensive, consumers eventually pay more at the pump.

The burden on American households extends well beyond the direct cost of purchasing gasoline. A family that owns two automobiles and depends upon daily commuting may consume hundreds of gallons of fuel each year. Every increase of one dollar per gallon therefore translates into several hundred dollars in additional annual expenses. For families living in suburban or rural communities, where public transportation is limited or nonexistent, higher gasoline prices function much like an unavoidable tax. Unlike many discretionary purchases, fuel consumption cannot easily be postponed or eliminated. People must continue driving to work, taking children to school, visiting physicians, and purchasing groceries regardless of fluctuations in global oil markets.

The economic consequences, however, extend far beyond household transportation costs. Petroleum occupies a unique position within the global economy because it serves simultaneously as a source of energy and as an essential industrial input. Virtually every product purchased by American consumers depends upon oil at some stage of its production, transportation, or distribution. Consequently, rising crude oil prices trigger a chain reaction that eventually reaches almost every sector of the economy.

Transportation represents the most immediate channel through which higher energy prices spread. Nearly every product sold in the United States spends part of its journey aboard diesel-powered trucks, freight trains, cargo ships, or delivery vehicles. As fuel costs rise, transportation companies face increasing operating expenses, which are eventually passed on to manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and finally consumers. Groceries, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, furniture, clothing, electronics, and household appliances all become more expensive as transportation costs increase.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Economy; Energy; Inflation; Military; Navy; Oil Cost Of $$$; Oil Crisis Global Disruption; Oil Demand Supply; Oil Foreign Ownership; Oil Industry; (more...) Oil Policy; Oil Profits; Oil War; Politics; Power; Pumps; World, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 6 fans, 142 articles, 166 quicklinks, 1055 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content
From the Battlefield to the Gas Pump: The Hidden Cost of War

One of the most dangerous misconceptions about modern warfare is that its consequences remain confined to the battlefield. In reality, wars fought in strategic regions such as the Persian Gulf rarely stay there. Their economic aftershocks travel across oceans, through financial markets and global supply chains, until they arrive in the most familiar place imaginable: the neighborhood gas station. Long before many people follow developments in the Middle East, they begin to feel them every time they fill their cars or pay their monthly bills.

Oil markets respond not only to actual disruptions in supply but also to the expectation of future risk. Traders price uncertainty. Insurance companies raise premiums for ships entering dangerous waters. Freight costs increase. Energy companies build larger safety margins into their contracts. These additional costs ripple through the economy long before a single barrel of oil is removed from the market. That is why military tension alone, without a complete interruption of exports-- can produce significant increases in energy prices.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints. Roughly one-fifth of globally traded crude oil moves through this narrow passage each day. Any escalation involving Iran, the Gulf states, or outside military powers immediately attracts the attention of energy markets. Even temporary disruptions, missile exchanges, naval incidents, or threats against commercial shipping can produce sharp price movements because markets fear what could happen tomorrow, not simply what has happened today.

If crude oil were to approach $120 per barrel, the consequences would extend far beyond the gasoline pump. Retail gasoline prices in the United States could rise substantially, depending on refining capacity, regional taxes, seasonal demand, and transportation costs. But gasoline is only the beginning. Trucking companies would pay more for fuel, airlines would raise ticket prices, manufacturers would face higher production and shipping expenses, farmers would absorb increased operating costs, and consumers would ultimately encounter higher prices for food, clothing, medicine, and countless everyday products. Inflation, which many central banks have struggled to contain, could once again become a dominant economic and political issue.

The political consequences are equally important. Higher energy prices influence consumer confidence, business investment, interest-rate policy, and electoral politics. History repeatedly demonstrates that sustained increases in gasoline prices affect public attitudes toward governments regardless of which country is experiencing the conflict. Wars thousands of miles away eventually shape household budgets, retirement savings, mortgage payments, and economic growth at home.

What concerns me most is not simply the military situation but the apparent absence of sustained, meaningful diplomacy. Public statements continue, yet there is little visible evidence of comprehensive negotiations capable of addressing the broader strategic disagreements that repeatedly bring the region to the edge of confrontation. Military deterrence can sometimes prevent immediate escalation, but deterrence alone rarely produces lasting stability. Durable peace requires political dialogue, credible communication, and leaders willing to accept compromise despite domestic political pressures.

Markets understand this reality remarkably well. Oil prices often fall as quickly as credible diplomatic breakthroughs as they rise during military crises. Conversely, when negotiations appear stalled or symbolic rather than substantive, a geopolitical risk premium becomes embedded in energy prices. Investors are not merely watching missiles and troop movements; they are watching for signs that diplomacy is either gaining momentum or losing credibility.

This does not mean that an oil shock is inevitable. Global producers retain some spare capacity, strategic petroleum reserves remain available, and energy markets have become more resilient than they were during earlier crises. Nevertheless, these mechanisms can soften a shock-- they cannot eliminate it if geopolitical instability persists.

Ultimately, energy is far more than another commodity. It is the foundation upon which transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, commerce, and national security all depend. That is why developments in the Persian Gulf deserve attention not merely as foreign-policy stories but as economic stories that directly affect millions of ordinary families. The hidden cost of war is rarely confined to defense budgets or casualty statistics. More often, it quietly arrives in the family budget, one tank of gasoline at a time.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 25, 2026 at 7:29:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend