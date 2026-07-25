The Politics of Oil: The Next Shock at the Pump May Already Be Underway



THE POLITICS OF OI

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By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Clinical neuropsychologist

Introduction: The Price of War Is Measured at the Gas Pump

For most Americans, wars in the Middle East appear to be distant events unfolding on television screens thousands of miles away. They are usually discussed in terms of military campaigns, diplomatic negotiations, missile exchanges, and shifting alliances. Yet for ordinary citizens, the first and most immediate consequence of those conflicts is rarely seen on the battlefield. Instead, it appears every morning on the electronic signs outside neighborhood gas stations, where the price of gasoline quietly reflects geopolitical tensions taking place half a world away.

Energy is the lifeblood of the modern global economy. Petroleum fuels automobiles, trucks, aircraft, ships, farm equipment, and heavy industry, while also serving as an indispensable raw material for plastics, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, synthetic fibers, asphalt, packaging materials, and thousands of consumer products that most people rarely associate with crude oil. Because petroleum occupies such a central position in industrial society, even modest disruptions in global energy markets rapidly spread throughout the economy, influencing transportation costs, food prices, inflation, consumer confidence, and economic growth.

The current crisis in the Persian Gulf demonstrates this relationship with unusual clarity. Despite the overwhelming naval superiority of the United States and its allies, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed significantly, insurance premiums have risen sharply, and global crude oil prices have approached the psychologically important level of $100 per barrel. These developments reveal a fundamental truth that is often overlooked in political debates: military superiority and economic confidence are not the same thing. The world's strongest navy may be capable of defeating any conventional military opponent, but it cannot compel private insurance companies to insure high-risk voyages, nor can it persuade financial markets to ignore geopolitical uncertainty.

Financial markets obey a different logic than military strategy. Military planners evaluate capabilities, deterrence, and battlefield success. Commodity traders, insurers, and investors evaluate probabilities, uncertainty, and risk. Markets react not only to actual disruptions but also to the possibility that disruptions may occur in the future. Consequently, fear itself becomes an economic variable. Oil prices frequently rise long before supplies are interrupted because expectations change before physical shortages develop. In today's interconnected global economy, perception often moves markets more quickly than reality.

Understanding this distinction is essential because the consequences extend far beyond the energy sector. Rising oil prices influence inflation, interest rates, consumer spending, corporate investment, monetary policy, and ultimately the political fortunes of governments around the world. In that sense, a conflict in the Persian Gulf is never merely a regional military confrontation. It rapidly becomes an economic event affecting virtually every household in America.

The American Consumer: The First Casualty of an Oil Shock

Although discussions about the Strait of Hormuz generally focus on geopolitics, naval deployments, and regional security, the average American experiences the consequences of these developments in a much more personal way. Every increase in the price of crude oil eventually reaches the family budget. Unlike many other economic indicators, gasoline prices are highly visible. Americans see them every day while driving to work, taking children to school, or running ordinary errands. Economists have long recognized that gasoline prices exert a disproportionate influence on public perceptions of the economy precisely because they are impossible to ignore. A rise of only a few cents per gallon is immediately noticed by millions of drivers, making fuel prices one of the most psychologically significant economic indicators in American life.

Recent fighting in the Persian Gulf has already contributed to renewed upward pressure on oil markets, pushing U.S. gasoline prices higher after several months of relative stability. While the precise relationship between crude oil prices and retail gasoline prices varies according to refining capacity, seasonal demand, inventories, and state taxes, the long-term relationship remains unmistakable. When crude oil becomes substantially more expensive, consumers eventually pay more at the pump.

The burden on American households extends well beyond the direct cost of purchasing gasoline. A family that owns two automobiles and depends upon daily commuting may consume hundreds of gallons of fuel each year. Every increase of one dollar per gallon therefore translates into several hundred dollars in additional annual expenses. For families living in suburban or rural communities, where public transportation is limited or nonexistent, higher gasoline prices function much like an unavoidable tax. Unlike many discretionary purchases, fuel consumption cannot easily be postponed or eliminated. People must continue driving to work, taking children to school, visiting physicians, and purchasing groceries regardless of fluctuations in global oil markets.

The economic consequences, however, extend far beyond household transportation costs. Petroleum occupies a unique position within the global economy because it serves simultaneously as a source of energy and as an essential industrial input. Virtually every product purchased by American consumers depends upon oil at some stage of its production, transportation, or distribution. Consequently, rising crude oil prices trigger a chain reaction that eventually reaches almost every sector of the economy.

Transportation represents the most immediate channel through which higher energy prices spread. Nearly every product sold in the United States spends part of its journey aboard diesel-powered trucks, freight trains, cargo ships, or delivery vehicles. As fuel costs rise, transportation companies face increasing operating expenses, which are eventually passed on to manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and finally consumers. Groceries, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, furniture, clothing, electronics, and household appliances all become more expensive as transportation costs increase.

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