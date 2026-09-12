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The Pipeline That Became a Lifeline

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Pipeline That Became a Lifeline
The Pipeline That Became a Lifeline
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The Pipeline That Became a Lifeline

Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, also known as Petroline, crosses approximately 1,200 kilometers of the Arabian Peninsula from the kingdom's eastern oil-producing region to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Its strategic importance is simple: crude reaching Yanbu does not have to leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the International Energy Agency, the system was originally designed to carry about 5 million barrels per day, although Saudi Aramco reported increasing its capacity to approximately 7 million barrels per day. When the war severely disrupted Hormuz, Saudi Arabia rapidly increased flows through the pipeline. Saudi exports through Yanbu rose from roughly 2 million barrels per day before the war to more than 5 million barrels per day by early June. What had once been an alternative route had effectively become an emergency artery for the global petroleum market. [5][6]

Immediately before the latest attack, Reuters reported that the pipeline had been carrying approximately 4 million to 5 million barrels per day, equivalent to roughly 4 to 5 percent of global oil supply. The attack therefore matters far beyond Saudi Arabia. It demonstrates that one of the world's most important alternatives to Hormuz can itself be reached by relatively inexpensive drones. [1]

Saudi Arabia has not announced that the pipeline is permanently disabled. It was shut as a precaution while damage and safety were assessed. That distinction matters. But from the perspective of the oil market, vulnerability itself has economic consequences. Traders, shipping companies and governments now know that the route upon which they increasingly depend is also part of the battlefield.

Iraq, the Houthis and Iran

The question of responsibility requires precision. Saudi Arabia says the drones were launched from Iraq. Iraq has responded by investigating the attack and removing senior security officials. Iran-backed armed groups operate inside Iraq, but no publicly available evidence yet establishes that Tehran directly ordered this particular strike. President Donald Trump has said Iran was "probably" responsible, while Iraqi militia organizations accused of involvement have denied carrying it out. [1][7]

The wider relationship, however, is much clearer. Reuters reported in July that regional officials assessed that Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia from Iraqi territory were being coordinated with Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups and supervised by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Cooperation between the Houthis and Iraqi factions is not new; Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi publicly announced a joint operations room with Iraqi factions in 2024. [8]

More importantly, Reuters reported this week that the latest Houthi offensive along Yemen's Red Sea coast received direct guidance from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to Iranian, Yemeni and regional sources. Iranian weapons, money and military assistance have helped the Houthis become something considerably more formidable than an isolated Yemeni insurgency. Iran continues to describe the Houthis as allies rather than forces under Iranian command, but their military relationship with Tehran is extensive. [9]

This is what makes the pipeline attack strategically important even before responsibility for that particular operation is conclusively established. Iran does not need to personally launch every missile or drone in order to benefit from a regional military network capable of exerting pressure from several directions.

The Other Chokepoint

While the pipeline attack attracted attention, developments in Yemen may ultimately prove even more consequential. Houthi forces captured the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha and then reached Perim Island, which sits in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa. The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and ultimately the Arabian Sea. [3][4]

This changes the strategic map because Saudi Arabia's solution to the Hormuz problem depends upon moving oil westward to Yanbu. From Yanbu, tankers carrying Saudi oil toward Asian markets normally travel south through the Red Sea and eventually through Bab el-Mandeb. The Houthis have now improved their military position around precisely that waterway.

The Houthis do not have to physically close Bab el-Mandeb to create serious economic consequences. Commercial shipping depends upon insurance, crew safety, financing, tanker availability and confidence that cargoes can reach their destinations. A credible threat to vessels can increase insurance premiums, divert ships, delay deliveries and discourage operators from entering the area even when the waterway technically remains open.

This is why maritime chokepoints are economically powerful. The weapon is not simply the missile that hits a tanker. The weapon is uncertainty.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 6 fans, 155 articles, 166 quicklinks, 1082 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
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Saudi Arabia's Dangerous Zigzag

Saudi Arabia's present oil crisis exposes a deeper weakness that has been developing for years. The kingdom possesses extraordinary petroleum wealth, enormous financial reserves and one of the world's most important energy companies, yet its security remains hostage to geography. Most Saudi oil production is concentrated in the east, close to the Persian Gulf and Iran, while the East-West pipeline was supposed to provide an escape route to Yanbu when the Strait of Hormuz became dangerous. Now drones have struck that pipeline, while the Iran-aligned Houthis have advanced around Bab el-Mandeb, threatening the other end of Saudi Arabia's alternative export system. The pipeline had recently been carrying roughly 4 to 5 million barrels a day, about 5 percent of global supply. Saudi oil exports have consequently become a strategic vulnerability rather than simply an economic asset.

The irony is that Riyadh has repeatedly changed its approach toward Iran. For decades Saudi Arabia treated the Islamic Republic as its principal regional competitor. Their rivalry extended through Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and especially Yemen. Relations were severed completely in 2016. Then, in 2023, Mohammed bin Salman reversed course and accepted a Chinese-brokered reconciliation with Tehran, reopening diplomatic relations and attempting to replace confrontation with managed coexistence. The calculation was understandable. Vision 2030 required stability, foreign investment and protection of Saudi infrastructure from missiles and drones. But reconciliation never eliminated the underlying strategic competition, and Iran never abandoned its relationship with the Houthis.

Saudi policy has consequently swung between confrontation and accommodation. Riyadh fought a devastating war against the Houthis beginning in 2015, later sought an exit from that war, reconciled with Tehran, reduced tensions with the Houthis and tried to concentrate on economic modernization. Now the kingdom again faces an empowered Houthi movement threatening Red Sea shipping while drones launched from Iraqi territory have struck the pipeline designed to protect Saudi exports from disruption at Hormuz. The Saudi leadership may therefore find itself being pulled back toward the Yemeni battlefield it spent years trying to leave.

There is also an uncomfortable domestic dimension. Saudi Arabia's immense petroleum income supports both the state and an extraordinarily wealthy royal establishment. Mohammed bin Salman's 2017 anti-corruption campaign detained princes, ministers and businessmen and extracted enormous financial settlements. Yet the process itself was criticized for its secrecy, coercion and absence of normal judicial procedures. That contradiction remains important. A government trying to modernize its economy and attract international investment still operates through an extraordinarily concentrated monarchy in which political power, royal wealth and control of national resources are closely intertwined.

The deeper Saudi problem is that enormous wealth cannot eliminate geography. Riyadh cannot easily defeat Iran, but it cannot completely trust Iran either. It cannot comfortably accept an increasingly powerful Houthi movement on its southern border and around Bab el-Mandeb, yet another major war in Yemen could reproduce the failures and enormous costs of the previous one. At the same time, Saudi Arabia's most important export routes remain exposed.

That is the Saudi dilemma behind the oil headlines. Riyadh has alternated between confronting Tehran, negotiating with Tehran and attempting to insulate itself economically from Tehran. None of those strategies has removed the fundamental problem. Saudi Arabia's enormous wealth ultimately has to leave the kingdom through pipelines, ports and narrow waterways located in one of the most militarized regions on Earth. The latest pipeline attack has demonstrated something the Saudi royal family cannot buy its way out of: even the escape route has become part of the war.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 12, 2026 at 4:06:52 PM

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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The World's Most Expensive Traffic Control System

The latest development makes the argument of this article even stronger. The problem is no longer simply whether the Strait of Hormuz is technically open or closed. The United States is now managing commercial shipping through an increasingly complicated military system just to keep vessels moving.

CENTCOM says that, as of September 11, American forces had redirected 99 commercial vessels while enforcing the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. That is essentially 100 ships whose normal movements have been altered by the conflict. At the same time, the United States has changed the protection system for tankers crossing Hormuz. Instead of providing broad overnight air protection, ships are now being encouraged to cross during specific protected time windows because Iranian attacks have made nighttime passages particularly dangerous.

This is an extraordinary situation for the world's most important oil corridor. Commercial shipping is increasingly operating according to military schedules. Tanker captains, shipping companies and insurers must consider not only destination, cargo and weather, but Iranian attacks, American blockade enforcement and when U.S. aircraft can provide protection. The Strait may be physically open, but this is hardly normal freedom of navigation.

The numbers show the consequences. Reuters reported this week that even after the remarkable growth of so-called "dark crossings," in which tankers switch off their AIS transponders while passing through dangerous waters, Gulf oil exports remain roughly one-third below their prewar level. Estimated exports are running around 15 to 16 million barrels per day rather than approximately 25 million before the war. Brent crude has moved above $100, while diesel supplies have become particularly tight.

And now the alternatives are becoming dangerous too. Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, the principal route designed to move Saudi crude to the Red Sea without passing through Hormuz, has been shut following the drone attack discussed in this article. That pipeline had recently been carrying roughly 4 to 5 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, the Houthis have advanced around the other great regional chokepoint, Bab el-Mandeb, increasing the threat to Red Sea shipping.

There is an additional irony. While American naval power is attempting to restrict Iran's oil exports and weaken Tehran economically, Iran and its regional allies are demonstrating that they can impose costs on the movement of everybody else's oil as well. Iran itself is suffering badly from the American blockade, but the economic battlefield now extends far beyond Iranian exports.

That is why counting barrels sitting underground or waiting at Gulf terminals no longer tells us enough. The critical measurement is becoming deliverable oil: barrels that can actually leave a terminal, pass through a pipeline or chokepoint, obtain insurance, survive the journey and reach a refinery on schedule.

Nearly 100 redirected commercial vessels, protected transit windows through Hormuz, tankers disappearing from tracking systems, a damaged Saudi bypass pipeline and Houthi pressure near Bab el-Mandeb are not separate stories. They are pieces of the same emerging system.

The oil is there. The routes are becoming the weapon.

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Submitted on Saturday, Sep 12, 2026 at 4:18:19 PM

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