

The Pipeline That Became a Lifeline

(Image by Abbas Sadeghian) Details DMCA



The Pipeline That Became a Lifeline

Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, also known as Petroline, crosses approximately 1,200 kilometers of the Arabian Peninsula from the kingdom's eastern oil-producing region to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Its strategic importance is simple: crude reaching Yanbu does not have to leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the International Energy Agency, the system was originally designed to carry about 5 million barrels per day, although Saudi Aramco reported increasing its capacity to approximately 7 million barrels per day. When the war severely disrupted Hormuz, Saudi Arabia rapidly increased flows through the pipeline. Saudi exports through Yanbu rose from roughly 2 million barrels per day before the war to more than 5 million barrels per day by early June. What had once been an alternative route had effectively become an emergency artery for the global petroleum market. [5][6]

Immediately before the latest attack, Reuters reported that the pipeline had been carrying approximately 4 million to 5 million barrels per day, equivalent to roughly 4 to 5 percent of global oil supply. The attack therefore matters far beyond Saudi Arabia. It demonstrates that one of the world's most important alternatives to Hormuz can itself be reached by relatively inexpensive drones. [1]

Saudi Arabia has not announced that the pipeline is permanently disabled. It was shut as a precaution while damage and safety were assessed. That distinction matters. But from the perspective of the oil market, vulnerability itself has economic consequences. Traders, shipping companies and governments now know that the route upon which they increasingly depend is also part of the battlefield.

Iraq, the Houthis and Iran

The question of responsibility requires precision. Saudi Arabia says the drones were launched from Iraq. Iraq has responded by investigating the attack and removing senior security officials. Iran-backed armed groups operate inside Iraq, but no publicly available evidence yet establishes that Tehran directly ordered this particular strike. President Donald Trump has said Iran was "probably" responsible, while Iraqi militia organizations accused of involvement have denied carrying it out. [1][7]

The wider relationship, however, is much clearer. Reuters reported in July that regional officials assessed that Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia from Iraqi territory were being coordinated with Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups and supervised by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Cooperation between the Houthis and Iraqi factions is not new; Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi publicly announced a joint operations room with Iraqi factions in 2024. [8]

More importantly, Reuters reported this week that the latest Houthi offensive along Yemen's Red Sea coast received direct guidance from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to Iranian, Yemeni and regional sources. Iranian weapons, money and military assistance have helped the Houthis become something considerably more formidable than an isolated Yemeni insurgency. Iran continues to describe the Houthis as allies rather than forces under Iranian command, but their military relationship with Tehran is extensive. [9]

This is what makes the pipeline attack strategically important even before responsibility for that particular operation is conclusively established. Iran does not need to personally launch every missile or drone in order to benefit from a regional military network capable of exerting pressure from several directions.

The Other Chokepoint

While the pipeline attack attracted attention, developments in Yemen may ultimately prove even more consequential. Houthi forces captured the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha and then reached Perim Island, which sits in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa. The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and ultimately the Arabian Sea. [3][4]

This changes the strategic map because Saudi Arabia's solution to the Hormuz problem depends upon moving oil westward to Yanbu. From Yanbu, tankers carrying Saudi oil toward Asian markets normally travel south through the Red Sea and eventually through Bab el-Mandeb. The Houthis have now improved their military position around precisely that waterway.

The Houthis do not have to physically close Bab el-Mandeb to create serious economic consequences. Commercial shipping depends upon insurance, crew safety, financing, tanker availability and confidence that cargoes can reach their destinations. A credible threat to vessels can increase insurance premiums, divert ships, delay deliveries and discourage operators from entering the area even when the waterway technically remains open.

This is why maritime chokepoints are economically powerful. The weapon is not simply the missile that hits a tanker. The weapon is uncertainty.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).