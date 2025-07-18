The PKK disarming has handed Erdogan a victory for peace

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On Friday, PKK leaders burned their weapons in a cave in northern Iraq.

"We voluntarily destroy our weapons, in your presence, as a step of goodwill and determination," said Bese Hozat.

The conflict has taken 30,000 lives over 30-years. The group's imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, called for disarmament in May, and said in a video earlier this week, that the move to disarm was a "voluntary transition from the phase of armed conflict to the phase of democratic politics and law".

"Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history. Today, the doors of a great, powerful Turkiye have been flung wide open," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The end to a regional conflict, affecting Turkey, Iraq and Syria, has huge implications and may usher in a period of calm at a time of great turmoil in the Middle East.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Hany Elgamal, a researcher in regional and international affairs, and adviser to the Arab Centre for Political Research and Studies.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): What are the implications of Abdullah Ocalan's recent call for the PKK to dissolve? How are different political factions in Turkey and Kurdish groups interpreting this move, and what does it signal for the future of armed resistance?

