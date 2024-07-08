 
The Options Today

President Biden has some alternatives to just saying he's in it, to win it. Because he just could be in it, to lose it. And we can't afford that. The country can't afford that. Have you seen the GOP's Project 2025?

Yes, Joe could win it. But even if he did, is he going to be able to do the job for another four and a half years? And how effectively is he going to be able to do the job even if he makes it another four and a half years? He would be pushing 86 by then. Is his obvious mental and physical decline going to just stop declining? Uh-uh. Is it going to continue declining? Almost certainly, it will. What level of functioning will he possess as an 85-year-old? Yes, there are folks who make it to 95 and still function like 50-year-olds, but not that many. And Joe is already down that slope farther than he appears to be willing to admit.

Not that everyone loves Joe, but discounting the Republicans who are fed all that untrue BS about him, most Americans realize he has done a very good job, one that will be remembered, even revered, for a very long time. But what will be his legacy if he does lose to Trump this time around? So, what are Joe Biden's options at this point?

President Biden could proceed with his candidacy, and go on to hope he wins again. He could win, even though the polls seem to be convincingly heading in the wrong direction for that to happen. He certainly could lose the election. Winning or losing is still just one option, at this point. It's taking a chance. And I don't think it is wise to take that chance.

Joe could do the right thing and step aside while there is still time for Vice-president Harris to mount her campaign, inheriting Biden's war chest. He could simply say something like, "If nominated, I will not run, and if elected I will not be able to serve." Or something. That's option two. Probably a smart choice.

Option three is to have a physical and/or mental breakdown, which would decide things for him in an unfortunate way. Nobody wants option three. But betting on just that one day, that one "bad day" he had two weeks ago, as the only one he is going to have, is not an intelligent bet at this stage of the game. I doubt the betting odds are all that good on that one.

Option four is to step aside in another way. He could do what Nixon did and resign the presidency, not for similar reasons, but for health reasons that have already become apparent to many of us. That way, VP Harris is sworn in as president this year, and runs for the office as an incumbent. That would further enhance her likelihood of succeeding. It already appears that she has a better chance than President Biden does. I am pretty sure that this option has been pointed out to some in the Democratic Party-- probably not to Joe, however.

Some have said that Tuesday, tomorrow as this is written, will be the day that this all changes. Congress is back and the issues at hand are being discussed in earnest. Tuesday could be a monumental day. Let's hope it is monumental in a good way.
Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including a memoir and the editing of a California Gold Rush (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
