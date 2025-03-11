 
Login/Register Login | Register
436 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/11/25

The Only Thing the S.A.V.E. Act Would Save is More Republican Victories

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Ted Millar
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

84% of women change their last names to their husbands' when they get married. Most just start using their new surnames, maybe changing their drivers' licenses, using them on official documents; some go so far as to get new Social Security cards but many do not. Very few, though, if any, go through the trouble of getting their birth certificates updated with their new names.

Why would they? The name on a birth certificate is the name with which one was born. The name one adopts through marriage or changing legally is the name of that person at a particular stage in his/her/their life. 69 million women and one million men do not have birth certificates matching their present names.

No big deal, right?

Well, congressional republicans think it is, and they want to make sure that women--and men--who do not go through the trouble of obtaining new birth certificates reflecting their married names are stripped of their right to vote.

It's a new scheme in a long line of vote suppression efforts compliments of the political party whose sole winning strategy for the past four decades has been making it harder to engage with the most fundamental democratic act our country practices.

In July, House republicans passed the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Eligibility Act). If passed through the Senate and signed into law, it would require state boards of elections to ascertain documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

What's so wrong with that?

According to the legislation, the president of the United States--and only the president of the United States--would be in charge of enforcing it, stripping authority from the states that constitutionally are responsible for their own voter registration processes. A president who decides certain voters' registrations are "problematic" would demand r egistrations be "cured", and state authorities would have no say in it.

Lest a potential voter be subjected to this arbitrary "curing," the SAVE Act would require a passport or other proof of citizenship. In the event someone is unable to produce one of these (like the 146 million Americans without valid passports), he or she would be required to produce both an official birth certificate with the issuing state's seal (no copies) and a current form of identification.

And both must contain the exact same name.

If the birth certificate contains a maiden name but the person's driver's license has his or her married name, that person's opportunity to vote would be eliminated.

That would include about 90% of women without passports or other proof matching their birth certificates or proof of legal name change.

The National Organization for Women (NOW) explained:

Voter ID laws have a disproportionately negative effect on women. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, one third of all women have citizenship documents that do not identically match their current names primarily because of name changes at marriage. Roughly 90 percent of women who marry adopt their husband's last name.

That means that roughly 90 percent of married female voters have a different name on their ID than the one on their birth certificate. An estimated 34 percent of women could be turned away from the polls unless they have precisely the right documents.

As NPR reported:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Republican GOP Dirty Tricks; Republican Voter Suppression, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

The GOP's "Little Secret" to Steal the White House

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend