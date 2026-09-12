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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/12/26  

The Oil Chokepoint Is Moving

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Oil Chokepoint Is Moving
The Oil Chokepoint Is Moving
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The Oil Chokepoint Is Moving

By A. Sadeghian, Ph.D.

For months, discussion of the widening Middle East war and its consequences for the global energy system has centered on one narrow body of water: the Strait of Hormuz. The emphasis was justified. Roughly one-fifth of the world's petroleum supply normally passes through this corridor between Iran and Oman, making it perhaps the most consequential energy chokepoint in the world. Iran does not have to sink every tanker or physically seal the strait to exploit this geographical advantage. It only has to make passage sufficiently dangerous that shipowners, insurers, crews, and energy companies begin treating the Persian Gulf as an unacceptable commercial risk.

During the last forty-eight hours, however, the geography of the energy crisis has changed. A series of developments involving Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Yemen has created pressure on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula. Drones launched from Iraqi territory struck Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, the principal land route designed to allow Saudi crude to bypass Hormuz. Saudi authorities subsequently shut the pipeline temporarily as a precaution while engineers assessed its condition. At approximately the same time, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis advanced along the Red Sea coast and reached Perim Island, also known as Mayun, which occupies an extraordinarily important position in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

These developments should not be exaggerated into a claim that Iran and the Houthis literally control both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb. They do not need to. The more consequential development is that the primary Persian Gulf shipping route, Saudi Arabia's principal pipeline alternative, and the Red Sea exit used by that alternative are now simultaneously exposed to military and commercial pressure. What had been viewed largely as a crisis surrounding Hormuz is becoming a struggle over an interconnected energy transportation system extending across the Arabian Peninsula from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia's Escape Route From Hormuz

Saudi Arabia understood the vulnerability created by Hormuz long before the present war. Its answer was the East-West pipeline, generally known as Petroline, which runs approximately 1,200 kilometers from the kingdom's oil-producing Eastern Province across the country to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. With capacity of roughly seven million barrels per day, the pipeline represents much more than a piece of petroleum infrastructure. It is a strategic bypass designed to ensure that Saudi Arabia can continue exporting enormous quantities of oil even if navigation through Hormuz becomes difficult or impossible.

The present conflict demonstrated precisely why that investment mattered. As the security environment around Hormuz deteriorated, Saudi Arabia dramatically increased its reliance on the western route. Oil that ordinarily would have moved from Gulf terminals through Hormuz could instead travel across the kingdom by pipeline, reach Yanbu, and enter international markets through the Red Sea. In effect, Saudi Arabia possessed an enormous geographical insurance policy against Iran's ability to disrupt the Persian Gulf.

That insurance policy itself has now come under attack. Saudi authorities reported that several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck sections of the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions. The attacks caused injuries and infrastructure damage, and the Saudi Energy Ministry subsequently announced a precautionary shutdown while technical teams examined the pipeline and assessed its safety. The Saudi government has described this as a temporary shutdown rather than abandonment of the system, an important distinction because the kingdom has substantial experience repairing energy infrastructure damaged in previous attacks.

The Iraqi origin of the drones nevertheless changes the strategic calculation. Baghdad acknowledged that the attack originated from Iraqi territory and opened an investigation. The Iraqi government also dismissed a military commander in Maysan Province, a region bordering Iran in which Iran-aligned Shiite militias have historically maintained influence. Public evidence has not yet established conclusively which organization conducted the operation. Reuters has emphasized the presence of Iran-backed armed groups in the region, while assessments by the Institute for the Study of War and the Critical Threats Project have identified either Houthi elements or Iran-aligned Iraqi militias as plausible perpetrators.

Saudi Arabia has so far responded cautiously. Riyadh has indicated that it will give the Iraqi government an opportunity to prevent additional attacks while reserving the right to defend Saudi territory and infrastructure. That restraint should not obscure the strategic significance of what occurred. A pipeline constructed to reduce Saudi vulnerability to an Iranian threat at Hormuz has demonstrated that it possesses vulnerabilities of its own. A 1,200-kilometer pipeline crossing open territory cannot be defended in the same manner as a refinery, terminal, or military installation. Even sophisticated air-defense systems face enormous difficulties protecting infrastructure extending across such distances against relatively inexpensive drones.

Bab el-Mandeb Becomes the Second Pressure Point

The developments in Yemen may eventually prove even more consequential. Houthi forces have advanced rapidly along Yemen's Red Sea coastline and have taken territory from forces associated with the internationally recognized Yemeni government. Reuters reported on September 11 that Houthi forces had reached Perim Island at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. The significance of that location becomes obvious when one examines a map.

Perim sits within Bab el-Mandeb, the narrow maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. Ships traveling between the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal normally pass through this corridor. The principal alternative is the vastly longer journey around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern end of Africa, adding distance, fuel consumption, crew time, insurance costs, and pressure on the global tanker fleet.

Possession of territory around Bab el-Mandeb is not equivalent to complete naval control of the strait, but that distinction provides considerably less reassurance to commercial shipping than it might appear. Modern economic warfare does not require a navy to stop and inspect every vessel. Missiles, drones, mines, explosive boats, and even the credible possibility of attack can alter the behavior of private companies. Shipowners can reroute vessels, insurers can increase premiums or withdraw coverage, crews can refuse dangerous voyages, and energy companies can conclude that the commercial risks exceed the benefits of continuing normal operations.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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Aramcoï ? ? €™s Nightmare: When the Bypass Becomes the Target

The most serious Saudi problem is no longer simply the danger to tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia and Aramco spent decades constructing an enormous alternative system precisely for such a crisis. If Hormuz became unsafe, crude from the eastern oil fields could be transported through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu, loaded onto tankers on the Red Sea, and exported without entering Hormuz. The present conflict is exposing the vulnerability of that strategy.

The attack on the East-West pipeline changes the Saudi calculation because Aramco is no longer concerned only with protecting refineries, terminals, oil fields, and loading facilities. It must also protect approximately 1,200 kilometers of pipeline crossing the kingdom. That creates an extraordinary defensive problem. Relatively inexpensive drones can threaten infrastructure whose construction, operation, and economic importance are measured in billions of dollars, while the defender must attempt to protect an enormous fixed network continuously.

The growing danger around Bab el-Mandeb makes the Saudi predicament considerably worse. Even if Aramco repairs and protects the East-West pipeline and successfully transports millions of barrels of crude to Yanbu, those barrels must still leave the Red Sea to reach many international markets. Increasing Houthi pressure near Bab el-Mandeb means that Saudi Arabia can theoretically bypass the Iranian threat at Hormuz only to encounter another threatened maritime chokepoint at the other end of its alternative route.

This is the uncomfortable strategic reality now confronting Riyadh and Saudi Aramco. Saudi Arabia possesses enormous petroleum reserves, sophisticated infrastructure, substantial financial resources, and some of the world's most advanced military equipment. None of those advantages, however, guarantees the uninterrupted movement of petroleum from the oil field to the international customer. The vulnerability is increasingly shifting from Saudi Arabia's ability to produce oil to its ability to transport that oil safely and economically.

For Aramco, this may be one of the most consequential developments of the war. Saudi Arabia built its East-West energy system to reduce the geographical leverage Iran possesses at Hormuz. Now the pipeline itself has demonstrated its vulnerability while instability around Bab el-Mandeb threatens the Red Sea route at the other end. Saudi Arabia's problem is therefore no longer merely that Hormuz can be disrupted. The more disturbing possibility is that the escape route designed to bypass Hormuz can itself become part of the battlefield.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 12, 2026 at 4:26:18 AM

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