The Normalization Paradox: How Peace Deals Reshape Oppression in the Middle East

1 comment

Mohamad Rjoob
The concept of peace in the Middle East has long been synonymous with fleeting negotiations, shattered ceasefires, and political mirages. However, recent years have unveiled a shift in regional diplomacy, marked by a surge of normalization agreements, notably the Abraham Accords. While these accords are presented as pathways to economic cooperation, innovation, and regional integration, they conceal a more troubling reality: the internal weaponization of peaceful coexistence. Yet, in various Middle Eastern contexts, these agreements are strategically leveraged to reshape internal power dynamics. Governments are exploiting "peace" not as a catalyst for democratic reform or justice, but as a legitimizing shield for escalating authoritarianism. This creates a profound paradox: peace with external entities simultaneously grants permission to suppress internal dissent.

For authoritarian and semi-authoritarian regimes, normalization offers a novel lexicon of legitimacy. Leaders portray themselves as visionaries ushering in a modern era of diplomacy and economic transformation. Public discourse frequently elevates foreign policy triumphs to silence critics of domestic policy failures. State-controlled media outlets saturate the public sphere with narratives of foreign investments, tech partnerships, and regional summits, while conspicuously omitting reports of increasing political repression and diminishing civic space.

Concurrently, the normalization agreements have coincided with an alarming trend: the criminalization of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. In several nations, even mild expressions of opposition to normalization are met with legal repercussions, job terminations, or public-defamation campaigns. This crackdown extends beyond political activists to academics, artists, and even students who find themselves under scrutiny for voicing discomfort with their countries' shifting political trajectories.

To be clear, regional cooperation is not inherently problematic. Economic integration, scientific collaboration, and open dialogue between societies are vital for any vision of a peaceful and prosperous Middle East. However, when these agreements are forged without public debate, and when they disregard fundamental questions of justice, occupation, or human rights, they risk becoming instruments of selective memory and historical erasure.

The normalization wave has ushered in what could be termed an "illusion of progress". Political elites market peace deals as bold steps toward modernity, yet they consistently fail to address the root causes of conflict. The structural violence of occupation remains unaddressed, and refugees continue to exist in legal limbo. Meanwhile, the democratic deficit within many normalizing states deepens, as political opposition is dismissed as disloyalty and reformers are painted as saboteurs of national unity.

This paradox is further exacerbated by the growing dissonance between official rhetoric and popular sentiment, particularly among the youth. Across many Arab societies, younger generations are increasingly skeptical of top-down narratives of peace. They are digitally connected, historically informed, and politically aware. For them, justice is not a bargaining chip, and solidarity is not treason. Attempts to suppress their voices only widen the chasm between rulers and the ruled.

For normalization to transcend a mere geopolitical transaction, it demands genuine introspection. It must involve not only the recognition of the other but also a candid self-assessment- acknowledging historical responsibilities, societal fractures, and democratic shortcomings. Authentic peace cannot be imposed from above, devoid of public participation, and disconnected from the moral imperatives of dignity and freedom.

Ultimately, the true measure of normalization lies not in the number of embassies opened or flights launched. It resides in whether these agreements foster more inclusive, just, and open societies. True peace is not forged in hotel lobbies or behind closed doors; it blossoms in classrooms, in public squares, through equitable laws, and in the recognition of all voices- especially those long ignored.

The Middle East does not suffer from a dearth of peace treaties. It suffers from a lack of accountable governance, historical reckoning, and authentic dialogue. Unless normalization addresses these deeper deficits, it will persist as a paradox- offering the aesthetics of peace while enabling the politics of erasure. ï ? ? žï ? ? 

ï ? ? žï ? ? ï ? ? žï ? ? ï ? ? žï ? ? ï ? ? žï ? ? 
Mohamad Rjoob is a Palestinian writer and PhD researcher in administrative sciences. He holds a Master's degree and has published widely in both academic and public platforms. His work bridges political analysis, social development, and governance, (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohamad Rjoob

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. I wrote it out of a growing concern that peace in the Middle East is increasingly framed in transactional terms-- measured by deals and optics-- while deeper societal and political crises are left unaddressed.

I invite readers to reflect on this paradox: Can peace truly serve the people if it silences dissent and erases justice? I look forward to your perspectives, critiques, and questions-- especially from those who experience these dynamics firsthand.

Let's move the conversation beyond the surface.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 10, 2025 at 6:22:13 PM

Tell A Friend