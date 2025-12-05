The Neuro-Linguistic Programming of DJT

The NLP of DJT



Have you heard of Neuro Linguistic Programming? Well, it should be familiar to you in this day and age of extensive media reach and intensive media personalities. I assure you that influencers are aware of it. NLP is the use of communication tools to amplify and enhance message. NLP has long been utilized by good conversationalists, salespeople, pickup artists, and of course, politicians, and media curated characters. And DJT is or was all these.



DJT the politician grew out from DJT businessman and the curated and created media personality. Trump was a NYC mediated character before interjecting himself into the national culture via his concocted public reaction to what became known as The Central Park Wildin case and The Central Park Five, which was a media creation itself. It was a national disgrace of a prejudiced collective in a sense that made the innocent convicted upon capture. It was a story of lies and coerced lies, the alleged perpetrators later being vindicated and found innocent. And DJT took out an ad in NYC newspapers to express how bad things were and how enhanced authority was required. The message beckons to the messaging of today, the hyperbolic exaggerated mediation, its all very familiar now. So DJT got his start as a mediated national character for taking out full page ads on lies, lies pertaining to innocent kids convicted of serious crime.





A lot of people (trump uses this a lot of people or many people expression to justify subjects and it is not just casual like how a friend would talk, it is contrived intentional language to steer one into empathy and endorsement and it is even used in his ad about the Central Park assault, stating, Many New York families) have accused DJT of being outright stupid by way of how he speaks, but I would submit he communicates in a very intentional manner, and sometimes it does sound stupid, if you will, but it is intentional means for ends. It is language for endorsement.It has also long been noted that the way in which DJT speaks initiates the Dunning Kruger Effect. The Dunning Kruger Effect points out that the more experienced and knowledgeable might very well be more reserved and hesitant whereas the more ignorant tend to be more confident in their abilities and this louder and exaggerative person instills more confidence in people as a leader. Hence, Trump.Anecdotally, whenever I have brought up The Dunning Kruger Effect as a potentiality with Trump supporters they were ignorant of the idea and essentially accused me of being an Ivy League elitist for expressing such foreign patronizing bombast. And in doing so they sort of proved the Effect by way of their ignorance and reaction. In the same respect it is highly effective to talk about hamburgers and associate yourself with hamburgers rather than Michelin rated restaurants. Effective communicators approach people at their level, of course. Such association of the idea one is trying to engage with a thing of joy is a NLP technique as well, to reinforce the speakers power they will associate themselves with positive ideas, and will remove negative associations by replacing them with positive ones. This NLP technique is called. Now it may very well be that Trump only eats hamburgers, however he definitely anchored himself to the pleasing Americana meal.I had long noticed how Trump speaks, like everyone else, and how people react to his speech and the fact that many were unconscious to how hypnotic he was and how hypnotized people were. In fact, when people are mesmerized by the power and magic spelling of speech, even when they are told the logic and fact behind it the truth will only penetrate the mesmerized with extreme repetition. This is true for The Dunning Kruger Effect and NLP. In fact, people who are versed in understanding NLP will still be unknowingly enticed by it because it implements such effective communication techniques that they go unnoticed to most.NLP is made up of many tools, none of which are lying. NLP when properly employed does not require lies nor any reprehensive ideas. So in relating how Trump and other politicians and influencers use NLP it may be more accurately called dark NLP. It should not disparage NLP just because Trump employs these tools towards selfish and corrupt ends.I am not the only one to note how distinctly Trump communicates. However often people will state that he is stupid and says things that proves he is dumb, or that he is so casual that he relates to the everyman. In fact, he uses language that sounds like he is of questionable intellect and that he is empathetic with the average Joe however he is actually communicating to people much more effectively and purposefully than it would initially appear. I am certain of this. I had my suspicions but was made certain of this by behind the scenes video clips of him while he self edited his vocalizations to more effectively communicate. That was confirmation that he paid particular attention to the most minute details of his presentation, every tone and every word was particular and purposeful.One of the most commonly known and perhaps commonly utilized NLP tools is called. This technique is far more conversational of a tool for Trump to use in his answering questions and dictating state craft. It is good to know about though to get an idea of what NLP is. It is so simple it might sound useless, however it is so simple it is primally useful. The idea is to mirror the words and posture back to whoever originally communicated the words and that this causes people to perceive you as a highly empathetic individual with engaging communication inspiring people to follow the leadership of the speaker.In my estimation Trump uses four main dark NLP tools to communicate, and he does so consciously. He uses another dark NLP to break communication and cohesive consideration of what he says. The four dark NLP tools he uses areandto the point that they often function as different forms of lies.The main tool used to break consideration of what he says as nonsensical could be accurately called conflation or confusion, but it is really overt. Thisis engaged to avoid criticism and break cohesive consideration of what he says with opposing and contradicting ideas breaking sensibility enough that it is unquestioned. And his doublethink tool is often pointed out as being exemplary of his stupidity, but as ridiculous as it is it is a purposeful and effective tool in his dark NLP.These five forms of dark NLP fuse together and work together like fingers work as one hand. It has to be asked if there are now in fact people who have studied and formulated some form of dark NLP for it is not a lonely form of communication now, perhaps it never was, many GOP and beyond are now communicating in this format occasionally if not widely.Perhaps we really do not need to exemplify the trumpery of the trump hand of dark NLP. The examples are so abundantly available historically and daily now that if we know of them we will find them, yet remember, NLP works subtly and perhaps dark NLP works secretly obscured. To notice NLP one must be diligent.Trump repeated the absolutist idea that foreign nations pay tariffs not US citizens. And people allowed him to get away with saying so and even repeated it themselves. Every other thinking human pointed out that was false or lie. Trump later removed tariffs on imports like coffee and bananas that could not be grown in US and because prices were expensive. So he removed tariffs to decrease expense of products on US citizens.Trump repeated the absolutism about tariffs that it suffices to exemplify both Repetition and Absolutism.I had long noticed the exaggerative nature of dark NLP however when trump announced unlimited jobs at the future Gaza resort it became obvious that this was absolutely intentional NLP. Another example of this is drug prices coming down 1000%. Another blatant example of this is how he would end the russian barbary in Ukraine in 24 hours. It is purposeful programming.

