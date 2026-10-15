

The Mother of All Bombs

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The Mother of All Bombs—or the Mother of All Bluffs? Washington's Iran Strategy Meets the Limits of Military Power

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

When the Size of a Bomb Becomes a Substitute for Strategy

The latest reports concerning the possible use of America's Mother of All Bombs against Iran deserve serious examination. According to recent reporting, the Pentagon has considered contingency plans involving the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, popularly known as MOAB, against Iranian installations. The weapon weighs approximately 21,600 pounds and is capable of producing one of the largest conventional explosions in the American arsenal. Its nickname alone suggests overwhelming destructive power. But behind the dramatic language lies a fundamental military and political question: What exactly would such a weapon accomplish that previous American and Israeli attacks have failed to achieve?

The distinction between military power and military effectiveness is particularly important in the present conflict. The United States possesses extraordinary destructive capabilities, but possessing a powerful weapon does not necessarily mean that it is suitable for a particular target. Nor does destroying a target automatically produce the desired political outcome. Military history contains numerous examples of technologically superior powers discovering that spectacular operations cannot substitute for a coherent political strategy. The MOAB story deserves attention not because it introduces a revolutionary military capability, but because it illustrates the temptation to confuse the magnitude of an explosion with the achievement of strategic objectives.

The Mother of All Bombs: An Impressive Weapon With Important Limitations

The GBU-43/B was developed in the early 2000s and first used in combat in Afghanistan in April 2017, when American forces targeted an Islamic State tunnel complex. It carries approximately 18,700 pounds of explosive material and produces a blast equivalent to roughly eleven tons of TNT. Its principal function is to generate an enormous destructive pressure wave across a relatively broad area. It is a formidable weapon against certain exposed or relatively shallow targets, but it was not designed to penetrate hundreds of feet of solid rock.

This distinction is essential when discussing Iran's underground nuclear installations. A massive explosion above a mountain may destroy roads, buildings, entrances, ventilation systems, or other exposed infrastructure without necessarily destroying protected chambers far below the surface. The military significance of such an attack depends on the actual location and vulnerability of the target, not the dramatic reputation of the weapon. The physics of an air-blast bomb and a specialized earth-penetrating weapon are fundamentally different.

The American military already possesses a weapon designed for deeply buried facilities: the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a roughly 30,000-pound bomb specifically developed to penetrate hardened structures before detonating. American forces employed these penetrators against Iranian nuclear installations during the June 2025 conflict. Yet even this specialized weapon faces limitations when confronting exceptionally deep facilities protected by substantial layers of rock. A weapon can be extraordinarily powerful and still be poorly suited to the mission assigned to it.

Fordow: The Mountain That Exposed the Problem

Fordow, near the Iranian city of Qom, became one of the central concerns of international nuclear diplomacy after its existence was publicly disclosed in 2009. Built inside a mountain and designed to protect uranium-enrichment equipment, the facility represented an engineering challenge very different from an ordinary industrial complex. Its initially undisclosed construction, fortified location, and potential military significance contributed to international suspicions about Iran's nuclear intentions. Iran maintained that its nuclear activities were peaceful, while international inspectors documented unresolved questions concerning earlier nuclear-weapons-related research.

During the June 2025 war, American B-2 bombers attacked Fordow using GBU-57 penetrators. President Donald Trump subsequently described Iran's nuclear facilities as having been obliterated. However, subsequent reporting and intelligence assessments indicated that the extent of the damage was more complicated. Fordow suffered substantial destruction, but questions remained concerning underground equipment, the location of nuclear material, and Iran's ability to restore elements of its program.

The important lesson was not that American weapons lacked destructive power. It was that destroying hardened nuclear infrastructure is technically difficult, and verifying the elimination of an entire nuclear capability is even more complicated. If specialized penetrators could not establish with certainty that every relevant capability had been eliminated, the suggestion that a giant air-blast bomb would solve the problem requires considerably more explanation than the phrase Mother of All Bombs provides.

Natanz and Pickaxe Mountain: The Limits of Bombing Underground

Natanz has occupied a central position in Iran's uranium-enrichment program since its facilities became internationally known in 2002. It contains both surface infrastructure and underground enrichment installations. Over the years, Natanz has been subjected to sabotage, cyberattacks, and direct military strikes. The Stuxnet cyber operation, discovered in 2010, demonstrated that sophisticated technological attacks could damage centrifuges without a conventional bombing campaign. Nevertheless, Iran's nuclear program did not disappear. Equipment was rebuilt, more advanced centrifuges were developed, and enrichment capabilities expanded during subsequent years. This history illustrates an important difference between destroying machinery and eliminating scientific and industrial knowledge.

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